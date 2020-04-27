You are here

What We Are Reading Today: A Local History of Global Capital

Updated 27 April 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: A Local History of Global Capital

Updated 27 April 2020
Arab News

Author: Tariq Omar Ali

Before the advent of synthetic fibers and cargo containers, jute sacks were the preferred packaging material of global trade, transporting the world’s grain, cotton, sugar, tobacco, coffee, wool, guano, and bacon.
 Jute was the second-most widely consumed fiber in the world, after cotton. While the sack circulated globally, the plant was cultivated almost exclusively by peasant smallholders in a small corner of the world: The Bengal delta. This book examines how jute fibers entangled the delta’s peasantry in the rhythms and vicissitudes of global capital.
Taking readers from the 19th-century high noon of the British Raj to the early years of post-partition Pakistan in the mid-20th century, Tariq Omar Ali traces how the global connections wrought by jute transformed every facet of peasant life: Practices of work, leisure, domesticity, and sociality; ideas and discourses of justice, ethics, piety, and religiosity; and political commitments and actions.
Ali examines how peasant life was structured and restructured with oscillations in global commodity markets, as the nineteenth-century period of peasant consumerism and prosperity gave way to debt and poverty in the twentieth century.
 

What We Are Reading Today: The sword and the shield

Updated 25 April 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The sword and the shield

Updated 25 April 2020
Arab News

Author: Peniel E. Joseph

This dual biography of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King upends longstanding preconceptions to transform people’s understanding of the 20th century’s most iconic African American leaders.
This is a “strikingly revisionist biography, not only of Malcolm and Martin, but also of the movement and era they came to define,” according to critics.
In a review for The New York Times, Annette Gordon-Reed said the author argues for a “new interpretation” of the two leaders.
The review said King and Malcolm X “may have been polar opposites at the start of their time in the public eye, but they had moved toward each other by the time their lives on the public stage were ended, both by an assassin’s bullet. King would die at the hands of a member of a race to whom he had reached out with an offer of friendship, Malcolm X at the hands of men of the race in whom he had put so much faith and trust.”
Joseph’s depiction makes clear that both men believed themselves indispensable to the black struggle.
Their instinct for leadership pushed them to their physical limits, as they worked and traveled near nonstop, to the detriment of family life.

