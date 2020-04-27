You are here

Aston Martin extends warranties for lockdown period

Aston Martin owners can rest assured their warranty coverage will not be invalidated during the lockdown.
Aston Martin is working closely with its dealer network to help customers worldwide during the unprecedented lockdown conditions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The brand is taking positive action to extend to June 30 all new-vehicle warranties that are due to expire, or have expired since March 14 or, in the case of China, since Jan. 1. That is, broadly speaking, the period of lockdown in most countries where such conditions exist.
Furthermore, customers are being reassured the condition in their car’s Owner’s Guide stating that failure to adhere to specified service intervals may invalidate warranty coverage, is being waived until restrictions change and appropriate dealer operations are able to resume.
Andy West, director of client services at Aston Martin, said: “For all of us, the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdown has been, and will continue to be, a very trying time.
“While issues such as car maintenance and warranty cover are, quite rightly, not top of mind for many we want to let our customers know that in partnership with our global dealer network we are doing all we can to support them, and their sports cars, through this period and will be looking forward to helping them get back behind the wheel of their beloved Aston Martin sports cars when it is safe and appropriate to do so.”
Aston Martin owners whose cars require a vehicle service during the disruption caused by COVID-19 are being assured that their warranty cover will be unaffected, and all cars serviced within three months or 2,000 miles (whichever is earlier) of the in-car service indicator will be protected in full by any applicable Aston Martin warranty.
As soon as restrictions change and Aston Martin dealer operations are resumed, owners of these cars with service work due are being asked to arrange a booking with their dealer. The cars will then have the scheduled service work completed by fully trained service technicians using genuine Aston Martin parts.

Saudi Customs is implementing company-wide initiatives and identifying process improvement opportunities for an enhanced customer experience.
Four Principles, a lean management consultancy and part of Abdul Latif Jameel, has partnered with Saudi Customs to improve their operational performance.
The company will support Saudi Customs to implement best-in-class initiatives, from setting up an operational excellence department to identifying process improvement opportunities across its core activities. These initiatives aims to bring the customer experience to new levels of excellence by applying the lean methodology — delivering best practice techniques to streamline, improve and optimize all aspects of the organization.
In line with the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030, Saudi Customs has initiated a transformation project aiming to support the country in building a prosperous economy through increasing efficiency and effectiveness of its operations in all ports. Supported by the lean experts from Four Principles, Saudi Customs is implementing company-wide initiatives and identifying process improvement opportunities for an enhanced customer experience.
Co-founder and Managing Partner of Four Principles Seif Shieshakly said: “In line with the government’s Saudi Vision 2030 plan to transform the country into an international logistical center, Four Principles is proud to be supporting these changes through implementing continuous improvement projects at Saudi Customs in order to improve efficiency toward operational excellence.”
Ahmed Al-Haqbani, governor of Saudi Customs, said: “The first step for Saudi Customs is to become the best regional customs service, contributing to the Kingdom’s vision of becoming a global platform for logistical services and raising economic competitiveness. By partnering with Four Principles to transform major operational processes, we are confident that we will achieve our vision for Saudi Customs, starting with the 24-hour customs clearance goal.”
Al-Haqbani added: “We have created a unified center for customs operations that receives and treats customs’ declarations from all ports in one center. This was the first step in streamlining the operations moving toward simplifying procedures and reducing customs clearance time. The concept was successfully piloted in one port and is expected to be implemented in all ports across Saudi Arabia by mid-2021.”
The Business and Management Forum has recognized the joint efforts of Four Principles and Saudi Customs teams by awarding the operational excellence department the highest accolade in the category of “Change Leaders Award” for the governmental sector. Additionally, these joint efforts have enabled Saudi Customs to obtain the ISO-9001 certificate in Riyadh Dry Port in a short period of time. The vision of this new partnership is to continue pursuing this journey in the long term and to achieve the same level of excellence in all Saudi Customs’ ports.

