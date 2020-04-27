You are here

STC's net income for Q1 2020 up by 5.93%

Nasser bin Sulaiman Al-Nasser
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

STC’s net income for Q1 2020 up by 5.93%

Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

•    The Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has announced the company’s preliminary financial results for the period ending March 31, 2020. The highlights include:
•    The revenues for the first quarter reached SR13,935 million with an increase of 4.1 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year.
•    The gross profit for the first quarter reached SR8,196 million with an increase of 3.71 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year.
•    The operating profit for the first quarter reached SR3,004 million with a decrease of 8.27 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year.
•    The earnings before interest, taxes, zakat, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the first quarter reached SR5,330 million with a decrease of 1.04 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year.
•    The net income for the first quarter reached SR2,913 million with an increase of 5.93 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

STC will distribute a total of SR2,000 million in cash dividends for Q1 2020, representing SR1 per share. Nasser bin Sulaiman Al-Nasser, group CEO of STC, said that the company, despite the impact of COVID-19, was able to achieve top-line growth by 4.1 percent. As a result, STC’s business units achieved distinct growth in revenue during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The increase in the Enterprise Business Unit revenues was supported by innovative products in the field of Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and cybersecurity, in addition to other telecom products and services. Further, the Wholesale Business Unit revenue also increased, supported by the growth witnessed in hubbing services. As for the Consumer Business Unit, revenues surged due to an increase in fiber optic subscribers by 23 percent and data revenue by 15.5 percent.
“The current COVID-19 crisis motivates us to continue our daily work proactively by taking the necessary actions and decisions to provide all our capabilities to actively handle the situation and reaffirm STC’s position as a national operator and enabler of digital transformation,” said Al-Nasser.
STC has increased the network’s capacity to its maximum levels by distributing traffic in accordance with the increasing demand. The telecom operator also distributed 40,000 free Internet SIM cards as part of its Attaa Digital initiative to support those who cannot access the Internet and educational platforms.

Aston Martin extends warranties for lockdown period

Aston Martin owners can rest assured their warranty coverage will not be invalidated during the lockdown.
Updated 3 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Aston Martin extends warranties for lockdown period

Updated 3 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Aston Martin is working closely with its dealer network to help customers worldwide during the unprecedented lockdown conditions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The brand is taking positive action to extend to June 30 all new-vehicle warranties that are due to expire, or have expired since March 14 or, in the case of China, since Jan. 1. That is, broadly speaking, the period of lockdown in most countries where such conditions exist.
Furthermore, customers are being reassured the condition in their car’s Owner’s Guide stating that failure to adhere to specified service intervals may invalidate warranty coverage, is being waived until restrictions change and appropriate dealer operations are able to resume.
Andy West, director of client services at Aston Martin, said: “For all of us, the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdown has been, and will continue to be, a very trying time.
“While issues such as car maintenance and warranty cover are, quite rightly, not top of mind for many we want to let our customers know that in partnership with our global dealer network we are doing all we can to support them, and their sports cars, through this period and will be looking forward to helping them get back behind the wheel of their beloved Aston Martin sports cars when it is safe and appropriate to do so.”
Aston Martin owners whose cars require a vehicle service during the disruption caused by COVID-19 are being assured that their warranty cover will be unaffected, and all cars serviced within three months or 2,000 miles (whichever is earlier) of the in-car service indicator will be protected in full by any applicable Aston Martin warranty.
As soon as restrictions change and Aston Martin dealer operations are resumed, owners of these cars with service work due are being asked to arrange a booking with their dealer. The cars will then have the scheduled service work completed by fully trained service technicians using genuine Aston Martin parts.

