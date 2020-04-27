LIVE: Governments ease coronavirus restrictions amid debates on the best way forward

DUBAI: Governments are easing lockdown restrictions hoping to revive shuttered economies, despite debate on the best way forward amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Western countries US, Spain and Italy – all badly hit by the virus – have laid out plans for partial reopening, green lighting some sectors such as wholesale, retail and construction to resume business and even allowing children to venture out for the first time in weeks.

Middle East countries have also loosened up travel curbs, allowing limited movement to residents, but with strict health safeguards still being implemented.

Monday, April 27, 2020 (All times in GMT)

11:45 – Coronavirus cases in Iran have reached 91,472.

09:04 – The total coronavirus cases in Spain stood at 209,465, with 23,521 deaths.







Spanish physiotherapist Vicente Barrios works out with the first coronavirus infected resident, already recovered, at an elderly people nursing home in Madrid on April 24, 2020. (AFP)



08:36 – Kuwait has reported 209 new coronavirus recoveries, bringing the total to 1,012 recovered patients.

08:11 – The Phillpines has reported 10 new coronavirus deaths, and 198 cases.

07:41 – China’s foreign ministry, asked about EU report alleging China is spreading COVID-19 disinformation, said it was a victim, not an initiator. READ HERE

07:40 – Oman has confirmed 51 new cases of COVID-19, taking infections toll to 2,049.

07:07 – Tunisia has reported 10 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 949 infections.

05:34 – Thailand reported nine new coronavirus cases and one new death.

04:24 – Japan’s central bank is making it easier for cash-strapped companies to get funding in response to the growing economic devastation from the coronavirus pandemic. READ THE STORY

04:10 – The number of Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 1,018 to 155,193, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.







Above, protective face masks on sale at a vending machine in a Berlin subway station. Protective masks will be required on public transport in most parts of Germany on April 27, 2020. (AFP)



03:27 – Spanish children ventured outside for the first time in weeks on Sunday, while Italy and New York laid out partial reopening plans as marked decreases in deaths from the global coronavirus pandemic stirred hopes. READ THE STORY

00:54 – More than a million Australians rushed to download an app designed to help medical workers and state governments trace close contacts of COVID-19 patients, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval rating soared on his pandemic response.

00:51 – China reported three new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 26, down from 11 a day earlier, with no new deaths, the country’s health authority said.

00:45 – The United States recorded 1,330 more novel coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported late Sunday by the Johns Hopkins University.

Sunday, April 26, 2020 (All times in GMT)

20:22 – The Moroccan Ministry of Health announced 150 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the toll to 4,047. The number of recoveries stands at 557 with the announcement of 20 new recoveries while the overall figure of fatalities related to the virus reached 160.

17:22 – Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jordan, bringing the total to 447 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the Kingdom in early March, Minister of Health Saad Jabir announced. Additionally, 5 patients have recovered and left hospitals, pushing the active caseload to 99, the minister noted.