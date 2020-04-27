Saudi Ministry of Culture launches first online platform to teach Arabic calligraphy, Islamic decoration

Strict new regulations for Saudi stores, malls to re-open

JEDDAH: Saudi retail stores and shopping malls have been given strict new rules governing their reopening as the coronavirus curfew is eased, including disinfection every 24 hours and a ban on customers paying with banknotes.

Shoppers must adhere to social distancing at all times and no child under the age of 15 is allowed to enter. Mall entertainment venues such as cinemas, play areas and arcades, as well as prayer rooms and changing rooms, remain closed.

Goods should be paid for electronically rather than with cash, and cannot be returned or exchanged once sold. Elevators may be used only if a shopping center has no escalators or stairs, and by only two shoppers at a time.

Shoppers and store employees must wear face masks at all times and shopping mall operators must provide enough security personnel to ensure that all visitors adhere to the restrictions.

The new regulations require that all benches, chairs and rest areas are removed from corridors, valet parking will not be available, and medical examination and sterilization units must be placed at mall entrances to measure people’s temperature. Anyone with a temperature above 38 degrees Celsius will be not be permitted to enter the building.

Gloves and masks must be available at all times for shoppers at mall and shopping center entrances, and security guards must ensure visitors wear them upon entering.

If a case of coronavirus is suspected, the person must be placed in a designated isolation room, and health authorities should be notified immediately.