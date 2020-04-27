Human Rights Commission launches online training program

JEDDAH: Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad, president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC), on Sunday inaugurated a 10-day human rights training program for young leaders to promote civil society initiatives in the Kingdom.

The program, organized by the HRC in cooperation with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, will be held online.

It aims to introduce young people to the mechanisms and international standards of human rights, achieve the concepts of tolerance, coexistence and joint action, develop communication skills, and design and implement programs and activities to contribute to the spread of the human rights culture.

Its priority is to protect and promote rights at local and international levels and present them to the G20, develop programs to stimulate creative thinking, encourage young talents supporting human rights, and achieve effective communication and cooperation between young people of different nationalities.

The first day’s sessions reviewed the objectives of the program, the methodology of training and the role of trainers and participants.