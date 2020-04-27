You are here

Boeing CEO sees slow airline rebound, no dividend for ‘years’

David Calhoun (centre) replaced embattled former CEO Dennis Muilenberg in January 2020. (AP)
AFP

  • Airline chief expects it to take two to three years for airline travel to return to the pre-coronavirus levels
  • Boeing will take on debt, impeding its ability to pay shareholders
New York: Boeing’s head said Monday that restoring the dividend could take three to five years as the company girds for a slow air travel recovery in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
Chief Executive David Calhoun said it could take “years” to resume dividends after halting the payments in March, signalling that paying back debt and keeping up its manufacturing supply chain were bigger priorities for the foreseeable future.
Speaking at the company’s annual meeting, Calhoun offered a sober outlook on the near-term prospects for commercial air travel in the wake of a virus that is projected to cost the industry hundreds of billions of dollars in 2020 revenues.
Calhoun said it could take two to three years for commercial airline travel to return to the level prior to the coronavirus crisis.
Boeing is expected to soon initiate talks with the US Treasury on potential federal support for the aviation giant. Boeing has not said definitively whether it will take federal aid.
Around $17 billion aimed at Boeing was included in the giant federal relief bill approved in late March under the CARES act, which restricts dividends and share buybacks from companies that take aid.
Calhoun predicted the airline industry would have a strong recovery once the COVID-19 crisis is contained, but warned of a tough road until that time.
Airline clients are deferring deliveries, suspending payments to Boeing and retiring older aircraft, which hits the company’s services business.
“We know we’re going to have to borrow money in the next six months,” Calhoun said, adding that repaying debt will occupy the company for the next while, impeding its ability to return cash to shareholders.
He also identified maintaining the company’s supply chain as a priority, saying “without the supply chain, there will be nothing to assemble.”

Topics: aviation Boeing Coronavirus David Calhoun

Oil prices resume slide on oversupply and storage concerns

Updated 27 April 2020
Reuters

Oil prices resume slide on oversupply and storage concerns

  • Crude in US storage near record high
  • Brent ended last week down 24%; WTI off around 7%
Updated 27 April 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices slumped again on Monday on concerns over scarce storage capacity, especially in the United States, and global economic doldrums from the coronavirus pandemic.
US oil futures led losses, falling by more than $3 a barrel on fears that storage at Cushing, Oklahoma, could reach full capacity soon.
US West Texas Intermediate June futures fell $3.61, or 21.3%, to $13.33 a barrel by 1215 GMT.
Brent crude was down $1.17, or 5.5%, at $20.27 a barrel. The June Brent contract expires on Thursday.
Oil futures marked their third straight week of losses last week, with Brent ending 24% down and WTI off about 7%. Prices have now fallen for eight of the past nine weeks.
The June WTI contract’s price fall may have been triggered partly by investors moving to later months after the May contract lapsed into negative territory for the first time before its expiry last week.
The front-month contract was trading at lower than usual volumes.
“The market is very concerned about a repeat of negative pricing as the Cushing storage and delivery hub saturates,” Harry Tchilinguirian, global oil strategist at BNP Paribas in London, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum. “The shift of open interest away from June will have negative consequences for the liquidity of the contract, potentially leading to greater volatility in its price.” he added.
US crude inventories rose to 518.6 million barrels in the week to April 17, near the record 535 million barrels set in 2017.
Cushing, the delivery point for WTI, was 70% full in mid-April, though traders said all available space was already leased.
Global economic output is expected to contract by 2% this year — worse than the financial crisis — while demand has collapsed by 30% because of the pandemic.
In the United States, a record 26.5 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since mid-March and the Congressional Budget Office predicted that the economy would contract by nearly 40% annually in the second quarter.
“The current oil balance is simply awful, and no improvement is anticipated until after June due to (the) massive fall in global oil demand,” said oil broker PVM’s Tamas Varga.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, this month pledged to cut output by an unprecedented 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June.
Kuwait and Azerbaijan are coordinating oil output cuts, while Russia is set to reduce its western seaborne exports by half in May.

Topics: US Oil OPEC Russia Kuwait Azerbaijan

