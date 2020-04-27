You are here

  • Home
  • UK investigating possible link between severe symptoms for children and COVID-19

UK investigating possible link between severe symptoms for children and COVID-19

Children are less affected by the coronavirus but a growing number appear to be presenting with symptoms linked to the illness. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gvgch

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

UK investigating possible link between severe symptoms for children and COVID-19

  • Health minister Matt Hancock said he was very worried about reports of children struggling with severe symptoms that might have a link to COVID-19
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain is examining whether there is a link between an inflammatory disease which severely affects children and COVID-19, a health official said on Monday, adding that it was too soon to say whether there was a link between the two.
Health minister Matt Hancock said he was “very worried” about reports of children struggling with severe symptoms that might have a link to COVID-19.
“We have become aware in the last few days of reports of severe illness in children which might be a Kawasaki-like disease,” Stephen Powis, national medical director for England, said, referring to a syndrome which causes inflammation of blood vessels, adding that the disease was very rare.
“I’ve asked the national clinic director for children and young people to look into this as a matter of urgency... We’re not sure at the moment. It’s really too early to say whether there is a link.”

Topics: United Kingdom children Coronavirus

Related

World
Back at Downing Street, Boris Johnson urges patience over UK lockdown
Sport
UK government to hold restart talks with major sports — reports

Leading Pakistani cleric slammed for blaming pandemic on women

Updated 27 April 2020
AFP

Leading Pakistani cleric slammed for blaming pandemic on women

  • “Who has demolished modesty in my country?" Maulana Tariq Jameel said
  • Jameel is a senior member of the Tablighi Jamaat missionary group which has been blamed for seeding the epidemic in Pakistan
Updated 27 April 2020
AFP

ISLAMABAD: A popular Pakistani cleric whose religious group has been blamed for spreading the coronavirus is facing ridicule after he suggested the pandemic was caused partly by the “immodesty” of women.
Maulana Tariq Jameel appeared on a telethon with Prime Minister Imran Khan last week, when he explained various Islamic religious codes and said humanity had been punished in the past for breaking these.
“Who has demolished modesty in my country? Who is making the nation’s daughters dance? Who is shortening their dresses? Who should be held responsible?” Jameel said during the coronavirus fundraiser hosted by Khan.
The comment spurred an immediate backlash with leading activists and a government minister blasting the cleric, while social media users roasted the preacher for ignoring his own group’s role in spreading the virus.
Jameel is a senior member of the Tablighi Jamaat missionary group which has been blamed for seeding the epidemic in Pakistan by holding a gathering with 100,000 participants in March after the virus had already been detected in the country — leading to hundreds of transmissions.
Human rights minister Shireen Mazari tweeted it was “simply absurd” for someone to suggest the pandemic was the result of women wearing short sleeves.
“This simply reflects either ignorance abt pandemics or a misogynist mindset. Absolutely unacceptable,” she wrote.
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also warned that the remarks being made during a live broadcast “only compounds the misogyny entrenched in society.”
Jameel is one of Pakistan’s leading preachers. His sermons are widely broadcast on Pakistan’s state-run and private TV stations during Ramadan, while his YouTube channel has 3.5 million subscribers.
Pakistan ranked a dismal 136 on the UN Development Programme’s Gender Inequality Index in 2018, doing worse than most of its South Asian neighbors.
Much of Pakistani society operates under a strict code of “honor,” systemising the oppression of women in matters such as the right to choose who to marry, reproductive rights and even the right to an education.
According to estimates by the Honour Based Violence Awareness Network, at least 1,000 women fall victim to honor killings in Pakistan each year.

Topics: Pakistan

Related

Latest updates

UK investigating possible link between severe symptoms for children and COVID-19
Iran’s regional proxy machine has been derailed, says expert
World-class calligraphers supervise new online course
Two Bahrainis bring fashion world to masks
Saudi Arabia’s Madinah sets the bar high for welfare of migrant workers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.