You are here

  • Home
  • Hunger games: India’s domestic workers struggle to make ends meet

Hunger games: India’s domestic workers struggle to make ends meet

The Dharavi slum, where many of Mumbai’s domestic workers live, on April 6, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nhsjn

Updated 28 April 2020
Sanjay Kumar

Hunger games: India’s domestic workers struggle to make ends meet

  • With India under lockdown since March 24, its workers from the poor and marginalized sections of society have been the worst impacted
  • Thousands of domestic workers across India say that they have been left high and dry by their wealthy employers since the lockdown was imposed
Updated 28 April 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Sameena Dawood Sheikh is worried about what will she eat when she breaks her fast today.

It has been the same for the past few days since the start of Ramadan in India and will continue until Sheikh returns to duty as a domestic helper at a house in Mumbai.

“Ramadan has come at a really difficult time for us this year,” the 45-year mother-of-two told Arab News.

With India under lockdown since March 24 to limit the spread of coronavirus, its workers from the poor and marginalized sections of society have been the worst impacted.

“The house owner asked me to stop coming from March 25 without giving me any advance salary. My husband, who is a daily-wage laborer, has also lost his job and we are literally at the mercy of others to survive,“ Sheikh, who lives in a hut next to a railway track in the Kurla East area of India’s financial capital, told Arab News.

She added that although the government had promised to provide support during these difficult times, “nothing has happened yet.”

“The only assistance we get is a food packet from a local NGO,” she said.

This is also the story of her neighbor, Sunita Hari Tare, who in the absence of her husband is the sole earner for her four children.

“Coronavirus is not my worry . . . staying alive is. We don’t know what will happen to us if we remain jobless like this for long,“ Tare, 46, who is a domestic worker, told Arab News.

Adding insult to injury is the fact that the security guard of the housing society where she has been working for the past nine years has barred her from entering the area “for fear that I may be a virus carrier.”

This is the problem voiced by thousands of domestic workers across India who say that they had been left high and dry by their wealthy employers since the lockdown was imposed.

According to recent data shared by the Indian government, there are 4.2 million domestic workers across the country. However, the Mumbai-based NGO, the National Domestic Workers’ Movement, says it is in the range of 50 million.

“Domestic workers are today in a dire state, facing an existential crisis, with many of them without any money in hand,” Sujata Sawant, of Mumbai-based NGO Adarsh Foundation, which works with thousands of domestic workers in the Kurla East area of the city, told Arab News.

She added that her NGO, with the help of donations from generous citizens, distributes 6,000 food packets to slum dwellers every day.

“But they are not enough. They need more. They need some money at least to drink tea and eat biscuits,” she said.

Three days after the lockdown, the Indian government announced an economic package of $22.6 billion. It made provision for cash transfer to the poor, in addition to a supply of rations for all those with accounts under the prime minister people’s wealth scheme.

“People with ration cards are struggling to get food, let’s not talk about those without one. Effective intervention by the government is needed to address the issue of hunger among the domestic workers,” Sawant said.

Several of the domestic workers who spoke to Arab News hail from smaller towns and previously survived on their monthly income.

“I was washing dishes at home also and working at the construction site too, but the lockdown has dried up my income. I used to send some small amount to my parents back home, but now I am struggling to make ends meet,” Johani Minj, who lives in Delhi, told Arab News.

Three years ago, she came from the eastern state of Jharkhand to look for work in Delhi but says that she now feels helpless.

“No support has come from anywhere. Government assurance has not materialized so far. The only help I got, in the beginning, was from the church nearby,” Minj said.

India’s prominent economist, Jean Dreze, argues that India’s granary is full and “it should not allow its weakest members to starve.”

“Everyone knows that the country has large food stocks, and that some of this could be used to protect people from hunger during the coronavirus crisis,” he said.

Topics: India Ramadan Coronavirus

Related

World
India’s Modi urges citizens to follow lockdown as coronavirus spreads
World
India reopens stores, speeding easing of virus lockdowns

Singapore study predicts end of pandemic by December

A Singaporean health care worker dressed in personal protective equipment collects a nasal swab sample from a migrant worker for testing for the coronavirus. (AFP)
Updated 28 April 2020
Nor Arlene Tan

Singapore study predicts end of pandemic by December

  • Research prepared by Prof. Jianxi Lui and his team shows virus’ life cycle
Updated 28 April 2020
Nor Arlene Tan

SINGAPORE:  A breakthrough study by a team of data scientists from Singapore has predicted that the COVID-19 global pandemic will end its life cycle by this December.

The virus has infected close to 3 million people worldwide, resulting in more than 200,000 deaths.
There is tremendous anxiety about the future of the pandemic, especially as most countries are under lockdowns that have brought the global economy to a halt.
The high levels of uncertainty about the pandemic motivated Singapore-based Prof. Jianxi Luo and his team to answer the question: When will the COVID-19 end?
“The predictions were purely driven by personal curiosity regarding when COVID-19 will end in Singapore, where we live, and other countries,” Luo, who is the director of the Data-Driven Innovation Lab and the head of the research paper, said.
“Estimating the end dates have been subconscious for most people as it is mentally needed and  an essential part of planning during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also naturally difficult to be done well due to the uncertainty of the future.”
He and his team created a susceptible-infected-recovered model through complex mathematical models, and using open-source codes from Milan Batista, as well as data from Our World in Data to “estimate the pandemic life cycle curves and predict when the pandemic might end in respective countries and the world.”
The study showed the virus’ life cycle for 131 countries, while others were visualized in a graph on the Data-Driven Innovation Lab webpage launched on April 18.
The data is updated daily and shows the inflection point and the final phase of the pandemic using a bell-curve graph for visualization.
China, which is where the virus first originated, and smaller nations such as Brunei and Liechtenstein are predicted to end their pandemic cycle as early as April.
The virus’ cycle is expected to fully end in countries such as Qatar and Bahrain by next February.
“The evolution of COVID-19 is not completely random,” Luo said, adding that the model-based and data-driven approach was made possible due to the existing knowledge of the historical pandemic process patterns.
He added that behavioral factors, such as individuals avoiding physical contact and government lockdowns in high-risk cities, as well as the natural limitation of the ecosystem played a part in understanding the pandemic life cycle.
“However, this could vary in countries, and different countries might be in different phases of the life cycles at a specific point in time.”
The study uses “predictive monitoring” to assess the data — the continual monitoring of predicted future events, such as the ending of the ongoing pandemic, using the latest data generated over time.
“If properly done (predictive monitoring), it may reduce anxiety and prepare us for the next phases of the epidemic evolution, irrespective of whether it’s going to improve or worsen,” he said, adding that governments and companies would be “future-informed,” and prepare for more proactive planning and decision-making.
Much of today’s data focused on the daily reporting of infections, recovery and death rate, which may lead to “reactive and passive policies and actions,” he warned.
The study has its limitations, however, due to the evolving nature of the pandemic and Luo emphasised that it was strictly for educational and research purposes.
“Over optimism based on some predicted end dates might be dangerous,” he said. “The reality is the future is always uncertain. Nobody predicted the COVID-19 outbreak in October or November 2019, although Bill Gates famously warned about the potential damage of a global infectious disease to the world during a TED Talk in 2015,” Luo said in his research paper.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
Malaysia inmates making PPE masks for coronavirus frontliners
World
Singapore extends partial coronavirus lockdown until June 1 as infections surge

Latest updates

Finding Nagaland: Tribes on India-Myanmar frontier dream of unity
The Lebanese heritage that propelled Lea Salame to success in France
Canadian stars join in coronavirus broadcast fundraiser
Makkah Grand Mosque imam joins workers cleaning and sterilizing the Kaaba
Couple’s ‘Game of Thrones’ photos create online buzz in Hungary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.