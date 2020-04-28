You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Economic Theory of Annuities

Author: Eytan Sheshinski

Annuities are financial products that guarantee the holder a fixed return so long as the holder remains alive, thereby providing insurance against lifetime uncertainty. The terms of these contracts depend on the information available to insurance firms. Unlike age and gender, information about individual survival probabilities cannot be readily ascertained.
This asymmetric information causes market inefficiencies, such as adverse selection.
Groundbreaking in its scope, The Economic Theory of Annuities offers readers a theoretical analysis of the functioning of private annuity markets. Starting with a general analysis of survival functions, stochastic dominance, and characterization of changes in longevity, Eytan Sheshinski derives the demand for annuities using a model of individuals who jointly choose their lifetime consumption and retirement age.
The relation between life insurance and annuities that have a bequest option is examined and “annuity options” are proposed as a response to the lack of secondary markets.
This book also investigates the macroeconomic policy implications of annuities and changes in longevity on aggregate
savings.

Heartfelt insight into bond between two Lebanese teenagers living worlds apart  

“Ghady and Rawan” is by authors Fatima Sharafeddine and Samar Mahfouz Barraj. (Supplied)
Updated 27 April 2020
Manal Shakir

Heartfelt insight into bond between two Lebanese teenagers living worlds apart  

Updated 27 April 2020
Manal Shakir

CHICAGO: Between nostalgia and friendship lies Beirut, in Fatima Sharafeddine and Samar Mahfouz Barraj’s young adult novel “Ghady and Rawan.”

When the two teenage characters are together, they endure endless days in the mountains, on the beach, and with each other’s families, as they create bonds that withstand time and the thousands of miles between Lebanon and Belgium.

Ghady lives in Brussels while Rawan lives in the Lebanese capital where they spend every summer together, living out their adolescent years under the sun and with one another.

But when the school year starts, their lives return to the trials that come with being teenagers such as bullying, racism, peer pressure, financial strife, and seeking out their own identities.

They stay in touch through emails as life challenges them in both their worlds, in Europe and in the Middle East, where they must fight to stay afloat in environments that push them to their brink.

Sharafeddine and Mahfouz Barraj’s novel highlights the importance of supportive familial structures and friendships that can mold an adolescent’s life and character. Their novel touches upon difficult situations, ones that are not unique to any particular place but relates to school-aged children around the world.

While Rawan and Ghady can completely confide in one another in the treehouse Rawan’s father built in the mountains of Lebanon, when they are apart, both must face life’s struggles alone, as Ghady deals with prejudice and Rawan with a situation at home that throws her into disarray.

Most diasporic communities have faced xenophobia that leads to discrimination in some form or another, and in some cases, especially in situations that have to do with children, bullying in school.

The authors touch upon these sensitive subjects, such as Ghady being the only Arab in his school and that because of his appearance and name, he is unreasonably disliked. While in Rawan’s life, she must face challenges that deal with societal pressures and reputability, where the consequences are out of her control but directly impact her.

Sharafeddine and Mahfouz Barraj get to the heart of the trials faced by their characters while also acknowledging that sometimes their challenges cannot be dealt with in the ways teenagers are taught.

For the friends to evolve into their own, they must sometimes wander into uncharted territory but continuing to keep in touch whether through email or in person.

Originally published in 2014, “Ghady and Rawan” was translated into English by Sawad Hussain and M. Lynx Qualey.

