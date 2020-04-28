You are here

  • Home
  • Mashroat signs MoUs with Transport Ministry, NWC

Mashroat signs MoUs with Transport Ministry, NWC

The Ministry of Transportation has 112 contracts to operate and maintain the extensive road network in Saudi Arabia, covering more than 73,000 km and 5,000 bridges.
Short Url

https://arab.news/2zf4a

Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News

Mashroat signs MoUs with Transport Ministry, NWC

Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News

The National Project Management, Operation, and Maintenance Organization in Public Entities (Mashroat) recently signed MoUs with the Ministry of Transportation and the National Water Company (NWC), as part of the government’s ongoing program to standardize operation and maintenance works, improve asset and facility management and increase infrastructure quality in both the transportation and water sectors.
The MoUs will support the Ministry of Transportation and NWC to meet international best practices and raise efficiency of their operation and maintenance sectors, including the introduction of standardized policies and procedures.
There are currently a number of large transport and water sector projects ongoing throughout the Kingdom. The Ministry of Transportation has 112 contracts to operate and maintain the extensive road network covering more than 73,000 km and 5,000 bridges. According to the MoU, Mashroat will support the ministry in introducing initial project assessment, training programs to upskill employees and moving operation and maintenance processes online.
Meanwhile, the NWC has a strategic role in protecting the Kingdom’s water security with more than 300 contracts to operate and maintain the water distribution system, including 270 purification plants, a distribution network that extends over 100,000 km, a water treatment network extending for 44 km and 100 treatment plants. NWC’s property portfolio also includes administrative buildings and laboratories.
The partnership with Mashroat will enable NWC to raise its efficiency in managing its assets and facilities and develop its human resources.
Director General of Mashroat Mohammed bin Ali Al-Assiri said: “Mashroat aims to raise the efficiency and sustainability of the national infrastructure based on best international standards, by enabling government entities to adopt new approaches to manage their facilities.
“Through these two new MoUs with the Ministry of Transportation and the National Water Company we are continuing to apply unified standards for policies, procedures and asset management in order to meet international standards and build sustainable infrastructure projects for the benefit of the Saudi people.”
The two MoUs were signed during the current coronavirus pandemic and reflect Mashroat’s ongoing commitment to continue to serve its partners. The meetings and signings were held remotely in order to adhere to the current requirements.
Mashroat is the state’s enabling arm for infrastructure projects. It provides consultancy and technical support to government agencies in project management, operation and maintenance in order to enhance the effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability of the national infrastructure and ensure the projects are in line with global best practice and meet the ambitious aspirations of Vision 2030.

Decoder

Mashroat

Mashroat is the state’s enabling arm for infrastructure projects. It provides consultancy and technical support to government agencies in project management, operation and maintenance.

Al-Habtoor offers support for Emirati families, workers

Khalaf Ahmad Al-Habtoor, founding chairman of Al-Habtoor Group.
Updated 3 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Habtoor offers support for Emirati families, workers

Updated 3 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Khalaf Ahmad Al-Habtoor, founding chairman of Al-Habtoor Group (AHG) has announced a slew of charitable activities and programs during the holy month of Ramadan, with the aim of spreading positivity and reflecting on the values of community and tolerance in a challenging period.
Al-Habtoor, a renowned philanthropist businessman, will provide daily iftar meals to workers residing in labor accommodations across Dubai. To be organized and distributed in the restricted movement and quarantine areas by the Dubai Police force, the 45,000 meals are a special gesture to the thousands of men and women who work tirelessly and keep the emirate functioning smoothly even in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
As the UAE and the world readies to welcome Ramadan this year while dealing with a pandemic, and public movements remain restricted during the 24-hour National Sterilization Program, Al-Habtoor is focusing on ways to support families and the wider community through discount cards for the needy, under the aegis of the Al-Farooq Omar bin Al-Khattab Mosque and Center (AFMC).
Meer cards will be distributed to more than 150 Emirati individuals and families this year, enabling them to avail free food and provision purchases at outlets through the prepaid cards. These cards are set to bring the total relief provided to families over the past years to 1.7 million dirhams ($462,800).

NUMBER

45,000 iftar meals will be distributed at worker accommodations through the Dubai Police.

Al-Habtoor said: “This year takes on special meaning as we rely on our faith, strength and God’s direction to get through this challenging period.”

We will focus on our traditions of peace, understanding and tolerance this Ramadan, extending our help to the needy and our foreign workers who spare no effort in building and maintaining our beautiful country.”
At AFMC, religious lesson sessions by Sheikh Dr. Fares Al-Mustafa, the religious and cultural affairs adviser of the mosque, offering guidance and direction to the faithful, will be a daily feature after the Asr prayer. Special video clips from past years will be posted regularly across the mosque’s social media platforms, reinforcing messages about the UAE’s cultural and Islamic values.
In the spirit of giving, AFMC will also distribute electronic and printed Ramadan calendars to the public. The free e-calendar, launched for the first time in the UAE, features a detailed Ramadan 2020 timetable with daily prayer, imsak and iftar timings, and is supported in both English and Arabic. The special e-calendar, a green initiative that reduces paper use, also helps in maintaining the current need for contactless methods during the COVID-19 outbreak.
 

Latest updates

Mashroat signs MoUs with Transport Ministry, NWC
Al-Habtoor offers support for Emirati families, workers
SAL launches state-of-the-art facilities at Riyadh airport
What We Are Reading Today: The Economic Theory of Annuities
Singapore study predicts end of pandemic by December

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.