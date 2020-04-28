LIVE: Latin America maybe next coronavirus hot spot, rest of the world eases in normality

DUBAI: Governments are pivoting towards restarting economies that were brought to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic, with lockdown regulations gradually being eased to bring a bit of normality particularly for people forced to stay indoors for weeks.

But there is a risk Latin America could be the next casualty of the virus, particularly Brazil after the country’s leadership had consistently downplayed the potential public health disaster COVID-19 could bring.

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 (All times in GMT)

07:53 – The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia climbed to 6,411, a record daily rise, bringing its nationwide tally to 93,558.

07:33 – The US death toll from the coronavirus outbreak could exceed 74,000 by August, according to the University of Washington’s predictive model.

07:07 – Israel confirmed 34 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 15,589 infected people.

05:51 –A bigger number of Lebanese nationals are expected to return home in the latest round of the government’s repatriation efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

04:56 – France will on Tuesday reveal how it plans on May 11 to lift its six-week-old lockdown to combat the coronavirus, with cafes set to stay shut but schools controversially being allowed to reopen.







French President Emmanuel Macron announced earlier this month that the lockdown would be lifted from May 11 but left the details relatively vague. (AFP)



03:50 – The White House released new guidelines aimed at answering criticism that America’s coronavirus testing has been too slow, and US President Donald Trump tried to pivot toward a focus on “reopening” the nation.

03:36 – Brazil is emerging as potentially the next hotspot for the coronavirus amid President Jair Bolsonaro’s insistence that it is just a ‘little flu’ and that there is no need for the sharp restrictions that have slowed the infection’s spread in Europe and the US. READ THE STORY

03:06 – Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday most civil servants will gradually return to work from May 4, although the government had not yet decided whether to ease travel and social distancing restrictions that are due to expire next week.

02:50 – Israeli Arab doctor Khitam Hussein has emerged as a prominent member of Israel’s often marginalized Arab community which is now playing an essential role in confronting an unprecedented health crisis. READ THE STORY

02:18 – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that extremist groups are taking advantage of COVID-19 lock downs to intensify social media efforts to spread hatred and recruit young people who are spending more time online.

Monday, April 27, 2020 (All times in GMT)

22:58 – Iraq’s Ministry of Health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases as the country’s caseload hit 1,870 and the death toll reached 88. Meanwhile 23 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to more than 1,280.

22:11 – Two new coronavirus cases were reported in Jordan, bringing the total to 449 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the Kingdom in early March.

21:15 – The UAE has reported that 2,090 patients have recovered from coronavirus, following 112 recoveries on Monday, government spokesperson Dr. Amna Al-Dahhak Al-Shamsi said. But 490 new cases were also reported, putting the country’s caseload to 10,839 so far.