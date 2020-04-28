US auto factories likely to stay closed another 2 weeks

You are here

Detroit auto companies, including Fiat Chrysler Automobile, above, employ about 150,000 factory workers mainly in the industrial Midwest. (AP file photo)
DETROIT: Fiat Chrysler is backing off a planned May 4 restart at its North American factories because some US states still will have stay-home orders in place.
The move likely means that factories of all three Detroit automakers will be idled for at least another two weeks as they negotiate reopening terms with the United Auto Workers union.
“In light of the updated state stay in place orders, the company is re-evaluating its plans to resume its North American operations and will communicate new restart dates in due course,” FCA said Monday night in a statement.
Ford, General Motors and FCA factories have been idled for over a month due to fears of spreading the coronavirus.
In Michigan, where FCA has multiple factories, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is taking a “hard look” at whether to let industrial sectors like manufacturing reopen in the next phase of loosening restrictions.
The Democratic governor also said she will ask the Republican-led Legislature to lengthen her emergency declaration by 28 days before it expires late Thursday.
Brian Rothenberg, a UAW spokesman, said the union hasn’t heard of any restart dates from the automakers. GM said it hasn’t announced a start date, while Ford said a date hasn’t been determined.
The companies have pledged to monitor workers’ temperatures, redesign work stations and stagger shifts to minimize contact with others, require masks, gloves and other protection equipment, and frequently sanitize factories in an effort to keep workers safe.
But the union wants companies to consider testing workers before they enter factories.
Detroit auto companies employ about 150,000 factory workers mainly in the industrial Midwest, but there are factories from New York to Tennessee and Texas.

Airbus warns staff on jobs with its ‘survival at stake’

PARIS: European planemaker Airbus gave its starkest assessment yet of damage from the coronavirus crisis, telling the company’s 135,000 employees to brace for potentially deeper job cuts and warning its survival is at stake without immediate action.

In a letter to staff, CEO Guillaume Faury said Airbus was “bleeding cash at an unprecedented speed” and that a recent drop of a third or more in production rates did not reflect the worst-case scenario and would be kept under review. Shares in Europe’s largest aerospace group fell as much as 4 percent and were the biggest loser on the Paris CAC40 index.

Aviation commentator Howard Wheeldon said the letter highlighted the “realization of there being little prospect of a large-scale order recovery any time soon.”

The letter was sent to employees late last week, days before the company is due to give first-quarter results overshadowed by a pandemic that has left airlines struggling to survive and virtually halted jet deliveries since mid-March.

Airbus has begun implementing government-assisted furlough schemes starting with 3,000 workers in France, “but we may now need to plan for more far-reaching measures,” Faury said. “The survival of Airbus is in question if we don’t act now,” he added.

Industry sources have said a new restructuring plan similar to its 2007 Power8 which saw 10,000 job cuts could be launched in the summer, but Faury indicated the company was already exploring “all options” while waiting for clarity on demand.

Sources said Airbus is in active discussions with European governments about tapping schemes to assist struggling industries, including billions of dollars’ worth of state-guaranteed loans.

It has also lent its weight to calls for airlines to be bailed out, believing that manufacturing aid would only defer the underlying problem unless its customers also survived.

Earlier this month, Airbus expanded commercial credit lines, buying what Faury described in the letter as “time to adapt and resize.”

