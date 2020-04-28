You are here

Five tips for suhoor to keep hunger in check

The later you eat the right thing, the longer you can keep hunger away. (Shutterstock)
Devinder Bains

DUBAI: If you are struggling during fasting hours, these tips from Devinder Bains, a personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, might just help:

Load up on protein




Protein is the perfect healthy option to keep you fuller for longer. (Shutterstock)

Protein is lower in calories than fat and takes longer to digest than carbohydrates, so it is the perfect healthy option to keep you fuller for longer. Choose from eggs, fish, chicken, turkey, Greek yoghurt, tofu scramble or quinoa porridge for a real protein boost, or add a protein shake if you cannot stomach too much solid food early in the morning.

Prep your meal

Try to avoid getting up earlier to cook. Boil eggs the night before then just add wholemeal toast for sahoor or mix some overnight oats (oats and water or milk), pop them in the fridge and add fruit in the morning. You could even make a batch for the whole week. The same works for smoothie bowls, just blend the night before.

Keep hydrated




Add healthy, water-rich foods such as cucumber, tomatoes, spinach and oranges to your suhoor. (Shutterstock)

Plenty of water intake is essential but also think about adding healthy, water-rich foods such as cucumber, tomatoes, spinach and oranges to your suhoor. Top up with fresh juices (no added sugar) and protein shakes mixed with water right at the last minute. The later you eat the right thing, the longer you can keep hunger away. Avoid coffee, as it can speed up dehydration.

Avoid junk food

This is vital to keep hunger and thirst at bay. Foods high in salt such as processed meats can cause sodium imbalances in the body and make you even thirstier. While foods high in sugar such as croissants and cereals are low in nutrients and less satisfying, you will feel hungry within a few hours. Think about adding healthy fats, such as avocado and salmon, to slow digestion down.

Go back to bed

Once you have eaten and prayed, try and go back to bed for a few more hours. This will depend on your work and lifestyle, but the extra hours of rest can help cut down on calorie-burn and also help you feel fresh for what could be a difficult and hungry day ahead.

Topics: suhoor

How to get children involved in the kitchen during Ramadan

Updated 27 April 2020
Lojien Ben Gassem

How to get children involved in the kitchen during Ramadan

  • Ramadan coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic this year gives parents more time to occupy their children
  • Children’s ability to absorb everything they see and hear from their surroundings can be used in parents’ favor
Updated 27 April 2020
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: As Muslims spend more time during Ramadan making nutritious meals for the family, it is also a good opportunity to involve children in the kitchen as it stimulates their interest in cooking and eating healthily.

Ramadan coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic this year gives parents more time to occupy their children, especially in food preparation.

Children’s ability to absorb everything they see and hear from their surroundings can be used in parents’ favor by instilling good habits.

Many parents consider the kitchen a good outlet for children to learn as they use all their senses — touching, feeling, tasting, smelling and seeing — making their experiences meaningful and memorable. Ramadan is the perfect time to teach young ones about food traditions, helping to nudge them down the path of healthy eating and creating happy family memories.

The first step in involving youngsters in the kitchen is creating a safe environment by removing hot liquids, sharp objects, heavy pots and glassware.

The next step is giving children the green light to explore and enjoy activities. This might lead to some chaos and mess but the learning experience will benefit them in the long run.

Sahar Mohammed, a 30-year-old mother of four, told Arab News that Ramadan is one of the months that brings the whole family closer, and she finds involving her children in the kitchen a joy. “It gives them a sense of responsibility and confidence in performing tasks.”

She said that each of her children is given a special task. “I have four children, and each is tasked with a job, depending on their age. My young children are tasked with preparing the dates and Zamzam water for iftar, while my eldest prepares the dinner table and even helps in the kitchen.”

Iman Alshethry, who works at Prince Sultan Military Medical City, told Arab News that her fondest childhood memories were of those with her mother in the kitchen. “Whenever she made dough, she would take the leftover to mix it with a little food color and give it to me to experiment on,” she said, adding that she will do the same with her child once she is older.

Mixing ingredients, rolling dough and using cookie cutters are all great ways to enhance a child’s fine motor strength and control. These are skills needed to develop academic skills such as writing, cutting and coloring.

Deema Al-Saja, a government employee, said that playing with dough is fun for children, including “making cookies, fudge . . . kids love cutting and rolling dough.”

Rocky road, mini-tarts and mini-donuts are some of the recipes Al-Saja enjoys making with her daughter.

Washing dishes is another task that can be delegated to children while in the kitchen, Al-Saja said. “Washing the dishes with kids can also be fun; they love to play with the soap.”

As most children like to imitate adults, cooking is an interesting and multi-sensory activity that helps children develop cognitive skills and abilities. Through cooking, children can learn to follow instructions, solve problems and make predictions and observations.

Another easy yet fun task children enjoy is adding toppings to pastries and pizzas, where they can learn to use healthy but appealing options, such as chopped vegetables, legumes, seeds and fruits.

“Our kids’ assistance is much needed. They can choose the toppings of a pizza or help to fold the samosas. They can decorate desserts with strawberries, blueberries and their favorite chocolate. They can also make fruit skewers, which could encourage them to eat more fruit,” Alshethry said.

Naila Al-Radadi, an Arabic teacher, said that her daughter enjoys making sweets and cupcakes. “My daughter has silicone molds in different colors. She loves to use them to make jelly cups or cup-cakes.”

Giving a child a wooden spatula and a mixing bowl may seem like a simple task, but will give the child a sense of achievement for being able to finish a job on his or her own without help.

“My daughter loves mixing cake. It is fun for young children and it is also safe,” Al-Radadi said.

Interacting with children and teaching them the names, colors and texture of items that they are using in the kitchen also broadens their vocabulary. 

Involving children in the kitchen allows them to be more independent and responsible. The more they cook, the more their level of independence increases, which in turn boosts their levels of self-confidence and self-esteem.

Cooking also gives children a sense of pride and confidence, which in turn brings both parents and children closer together and creates a special bond. As the saying goes, Ramadan gathers all. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ramadan 2020 Ramadan cooking Food

