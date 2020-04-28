Five tips for suhoor to keep hunger in check

DUBAI: If you are struggling during fasting hours, these tips from Devinder Bains, a personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, might just help:

Load up on protein







Protein is the perfect healthy option to keep you fuller for longer. (Shutterstock)



Protein is lower in calories than fat and takes longer to digest than carbohydrates, so it is the perfect healthy option to keep you fuller for longer. Choose from eggs, fish, chicken, turkey, Greek yoghurt, tofu scramble or quinoa porridge for a real protein boost, or add a protein shake if you cannot stomach too much solid food early in the morning.

Prep your meal

Try to avoid getting up earlier to cook. Boil eggs the night before then just add wholemeal toast for sahoor or mix some overnight oats (oats and water or milk), pop them in the fridge and add fruit in the morning. You could even make a batch for the whole week. The same works for smoothie bowls, just blend the night before.

Keep hydrated







Add healthy, water-rich foods such as cucumber, tomatoes, spinach and oranges to your suhoor. (Shutterstock)



Plenty of water intake is essential but also think about adding healthy, water-rich foods such as cucumber, tomatoes, spinach and oranges to your suhoor. Top up with fresh juices (no added sugar) and protein shakes mixed with water right at the last minute. The later you eat the right thing, the longer you can keep hunger away. Avoid coffee, as it can speed up dehydration.

Avoid junk food

This is vital to keep hunger and thirst at bay. Foods high in salt such as processed meats can cause sodium imbalances in the body and make you even thirstier. While foods high in sugar such as croissants and cereals are low in nutrients and less satisfying, you will feel hungry within a few hours. Think about adding healthy fats, such as avocado and salmon, to slow digestion down.

Go back to bed

Once you have eaten and prayed, try and go back to bed for a few more hours. This will depend on your work and lifestyle, but the extra hours of rest can help cut down on calorie-burn and also help you feel fresh for what could be a difficult and hungry day ahead.