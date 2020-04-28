Dubai shuts down 13 shops, warns hundreds for violating market reopening guidelines

DUBAI: The Department of Economic Development in Dubai (Dubai Economy) has called out hundreds of shops across malls and street markets for breaking the strict coronavirus regulations brought into force when the shops reopened at the weekend.
Breaches included incidents relating to social distancing measures and the mandatory use of face masks and gloves.
Dubai Economy said it had closed 13 shops, and imposed fines on 18 others who were found to be in violation of precautionary measures during the reopening phase. Around 211 shops were issued warnings.
The department said the shops that were shut down were mostly in dense locations including Satwa, International City, and Naif, which was one of the earlier areas to be put under complete lockdown when the outbreak began.
These shops were in various industries, Dubai Economy said on Twitter, including laundry, mobile phones trading, and electronics repair.
Eight shopping malls in Dubai’s Deira and Bur Dubai areas were inspected, according to the department, and some shops were fined for opening fitting rooms and conduction store promotions.
