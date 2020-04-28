Dubai shuts down 13 shops, warns hundreds for violating market reopening guidelines

Moroccans praised for solidarity, charity in Italy says country's ambassador

ROME: Since the start of the coronavirus crisis, the 700,000-strong Moroccan community in Italy has strived to help those in need, in a country that has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



They have no intention to stop doing so during Ramadan, Moroccan Ambassador to Italy Youssef Balla told Arab News.



“Moroccans in Italy have been living the coronavirus crisis just like their Italian brothers live it: In self-isolation, applying social distancing, respecting the rules imposed by the health emergency,” he said, adding that Moroccans constitute “the biggest Arab community in this country.”



According to Italian news agency ANSA, “Moroccans are currently the largest non-EU immigrant community in Italy.”



With the goal of promoting bilateral friendships, numerous cultural and religious projects have been initiated in recent years.



“We’re talking about a well-integrated community that acts as a human bridge between Italy and Morocco,” said Balla, who has been ambassador in Italy since July 2019, having previously been posted in Peru.



“It’s an economically active community — 20 percent of the Moroccan community is composed of entrepreneurs.”



In the previous legislature, Italy’s Parliament included two MPs of Moroccan origin. Many Moroccans are doctors who have been working in Italian hospitals to combat COVID-19.

The embassy of the Kingdom on Morocco in Italy. (Screenshot/AN Photo)



Moroccans in Italy mainly live in the north: In Lombardy, Piedmont and Emilia Romagna. Those are the regions suffering the highest death tolls due to COVID-19, and where infection rates have still not dramatically decreased.



“We’re in the month of Ramadan, a sacred month of spirituality, but also a month of joy during which visits are exchanged, and family and human ties become stronger and stronger. Unfortunately, these traditions this year can’t be respected,” Balla said.



“From the very first moment of the COVID-19 crisis, the Moroccan community has mobilized together with the Italian brothers to bring support and help to both Italian and Moroccan families, without any distinction of race or religion,” he added.



“Moroccans have helped support the impressive effort made so far by the Red Cross and Civil Protection with many donations,” he said.



“We’ve been witnessing many acts of solidarity among Moroccans … Food aid is donated to the most needy families,” he added.



“There have also been many manifestations of solidarity from Moroccan entrepreneurs … who have given food to the needy and to medical staff.”