Focus: Oil & banks

Global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases hit three million and the death toll exceeded 210,000.

WTI dropped by 27 percent on Monday, as the biggest oil-based hedge fund US Oil (USO) liquidated all of its June contracts, triggering fears that the US benchmark may turn negative again when the June contract expires on May 19. By midday, CET WTI traded at $12.06 per barrel and Brent at $20.31.

As the earnings season continues, several big European companies released their results:

BP’s profits fell by 67 percent to $791 million, owing to the deterioration in the price of oil. The company will not tap into COVID-19 government programmes. CAPEX will be reduced by 25 percent for 2020 and liquidity was shored up by increasing the credit line by $10 billion by issuing $7 billion in bonds.

Rigorous cost-cutting programs will bring its reference price to $35 per barrel from $56 last year. The board decided to pay the quarterly dividend.

HSBC increased its loan loss provisions and charges to $3 billion for Q1, representing the biggest jump in nine years. It cautioned that bad loan charges might surpass $11 billion for the full year. Pre-tax profit fell by 48 percent to $3.2 billion, missing guidance. The bank will postpone its restructuring program, which would have involved 35,000 redundancies.

Santander’s total provisions jumped to €3.9 billion ($4.2 billion) and net income fell by 82 percent to €331 million. The bank had the highest provisions in Europe at the outset of the crisis because of its exposure to Brazil and Mexico.

UBS bucked the trend: Its Q1 net earnings came in at $1.6 billion, up by more than 40 percent compared with the same period in 2019. Its CEO, Sergio Ermotti, warned that future income may be hit by recurring income from asset management declining in line with falling asset prices and low interest rates hitting lending revenues. The bank’s provisions are comparatively low at $268 million, which Ermotti attributes to a high-quality loan portfolio.

Background:

This year, oil has dropped almost 80 percent. The WTI route was induced and exacerbated by USO selling all of its June futures, highlighting the connectivity between financial and real markets. Brent fared relatively better, but we should expect volatility in both benchmarks going forward. WTI’s underlying fundamental problem is a lack of storage at Cushing. Brent is seaborne, but storage capacity is also running out in most hubs. Korea has already reached top tank. Goldman Sachs estimates that we will run out of storage within the next three to four weeks, which will in turn lead to forced shut-ins.

The current demand contraction is unprecedented. Crude’s woes will not improve until demand picks up again as economies reopen. Oil demand will not just be impacted by the shape and pace of any recovery, but also by how the COVID-19 crisis will affect the demand picture. BP’s CEO Bernard Looney told Bloomberg that he expected trends like an increasing number of employees working from home across all sectors to have an impact. He added that the pandemic laid bare the fragility of oil’s overall ecosystem.

The key theme of banks’ earnings were loan loss provisions, which were up across the board — in the US by $25.4 billion, representing a 350 percent jump. US banks tend to frontload bad loans and have better bankruptcy procedures, which enables them to get bad news out of the system faster.

Experts expect that the pandemic could wipe off a further $25 billion of profits for Europe’s banks.

US banks were in a stronger position entering into the COVID-19 crisis than their European counterparts, which are on average only half as profitable. The latter were hit by years of ultra-low interest rates, whereas US banks were able to benefit from their strong positions in investment banking.

Where we go from here:

All eyes will be on the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday and in most of Europe on Thursday, when the European Central Bank will publish its monetary policy decisions.

— Cornelia Meyer is a Ph.D.-level economist with 30 years of experience in investment banking and industry. She is chairperson and CEO of business consultancy Meyer Resources.

Twitter: @MeyerResources