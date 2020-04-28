British Airways set to cut up to 12,000 jobs

You are here

British Airways planes parked at Bournemouth Airport, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Bournemouth, United Kingdom, April 1, 2020. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Restructuring forced on the carrier by the fallout from the coronavirus, says parent company IAG
  • BA CEO Alex Cruz warned last month there would be consequences for the airline after the coronavirus pandemic devastated demand
AFP

LONDON: British Airways is to slash up to 12,000 jobs as part of a restructuring forced on the carrier by the fallout from the coronavirus, its parent company IAG said on Tuesday.
The firm said its plans were still under consultation but it was “likely that they will affect most of British Airways’ employees and may result in the redundancy of up to 12,000.”
Passenger demand would take “several years” to return to 2019 levels, the firm said.
International Airlines Group (IAG), which also owns Iberia and Vueling, saw its shares lose 2.2 percent as preliminary results showed first quarter revenue had fallen by 13 percent to €4.6 billion ($4.9 billion).
The group’s operating result before exceptional items came in at a loss of €535 million, compared with a profit of €135 million last year, with the second quarter expected to be worse.
IAG said it had reduced passenger capacity for April and May by 94 percent compared with the same period in 2019.
BA chief executive Alex Cruz had warned last month there would be consequences for the airline after the coronavirus pandemic devastated demand.

  • Survey aims to assess the impact of the precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of the pandemic
  • Economist Jamal Banoon said that the importance of having accurate data increases in times of crisis
RIYADH: The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) has launched an electronic survey to measure the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the private sector in the Kingdom.
It aims to assess the impact of the precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of the pandemic on business behavior and the labor force at large.

GASTAT stressed that it would not release any data relating to individual establishments.

A spokesperson said that participation in the survey was voluntary and that it would help decision makers gather the information they need to monitor the economic implications of the pandemic.
Economist Jamal Banoon said that the importance of having accurate data increases in times of crisis when policymakers need to quickly ensure that plans put in place are working.

“This survey will show how the initiatives undertaken since the beginning of the crisis and preventative measures are going,” he said.

It comes as some Gulf states begin to relax lockdown measures put in place in recent weeks and allow the limited return of commercial activity.

