British Airways set to cut up to 12,000 jobs

Saudi government survey measures impact of COVID-19 on business

RIYADH: The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) has launched an electronic survey to measure the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the private sector in the Kingdom.

It aims to assess the impact of the precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of the pandemic on business behavior and the labor force at large.

GASTAT stressed that it would not release any data relating to individual establishments.

A spokesperson said that participation in the survey was voluntary and that it would help decision makers gather the information they need to monitor the economic implications of the pandemic.

Economist Jamal Banoon said that the importance of having accurate data increases in times of crisis when policymakers need to quickly ensure that plans put in place are working.

“This survey will show how the initiatives undertaken since the beginning of the crisis and preventative measures are going,” he said.

It comes as some Gulf states begin to relax lockdown measures put in place in recent weeks and allow the limited return of commercial activity.