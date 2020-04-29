Doctor’s son confronts UK health secretary over father’s death

You are here

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks via videochat at a formal opening of Bristol Nightingale Hospital, which is located at the University of the West of England, amid the coronavirs disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bristol, Britain April 27, 2020. (REUTERS)
  • While Muslims make up 3 percent of the NHS workforce, they appear to make up a far higher proportion of those doctors and health care workers who have lost their lives in the fight against coronavirus
LONDON: The son of a Muslim doctor who died from COVID-19 confronted British Health Secretary Matt Hancock on a radio show on Tuesday over his handling of the crisis.
“Over 100 NHS (National Health Service) and social care workers have passed away from contracting the virus,” said Intisar Chowdhury, 18, son of Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, who was a consultant urologist at London’s Homerton Hospital.
“The public isn’t expecting the government to handle this perfectly. We just want you to openly acknowledge there have been mistakes in handling this virus.”
The reported death toll among frontline workers in the UK rose to 134 on Tuesday. The April 8 death of Abdul Mabud, who was originally from Bangladesh, shone a light on the plight of Muslim and minority ethnic health care workers on the frontlines.
As the death toll among doctors and other health care workers rose, observers quickly pointed to the outsized sacrifice that Muslim and other minority groups have made in confronting the virus. The first 10 doctors to die from it, and three of the first six nurses to do so, were all from minority ethnic backgrounds.
While Muslims make up 3 percent of the NHS workforce, they appear to make up a far higher proportion of those doctors and health care workers who have lost their lives in the fight against coronavirus.
British Medical Association (BMA) Chair Dr. Chaand Nagpaul last week described this trend as “disturbing,” and called on NHS England to investigate the disproportionate effect of the virus on people from minority ethnic backgrounds.
One of the key issues the BMA has highlighted is that people from minority ethnic backgrounds have been disproportionately affected by the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE). Abdul Mabud raised this issue before his death.
His son echoed this in his conversation with Hancock, who assured him that he took “very seriously” the concerns originally raised by Abdul Mabud, and that the government is doing “everything” it can “to get people the PPE they need.”

India softens toward Muslims after Islamophobia outcry

A Muslim man, among 29 people arrested by Indian authorities, walks towards an ambulance before being taken to a prison from a quarantine center in Prayagraj. (Files/AP)
Updated 29 April 2020
Sanjay Kumar

India softens toward Muslims after Islamophobia outcry

  • Growing attacks on Muslims undermine India’s positive image, says analyst
Updated 29 April 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for unity and religious harmony after an international outcry over increasing Islamophobia in the country.

The Muslim outreach attempts began after influential figures in the Arab world objected to the government blaming an event organized by the religious missionary group the Tablighi Jamaat (TJ) for “contributing to a 30 percent rise in the coronavirus cases” in India.
On Sunday the head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP’s paternal organization and masthead of Hindu rightwing nationalism, called upon people to “come together and fight the menace of coronavirus jointly.”
“All 130 crore Indians are our family,” said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. “We are one. We should not blame the entire community for the mistake of a few individuals. People who are more mature in both communities should come forward and start a dialogue to remove prejudices among people’s minds.”
A day earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Muslims on the start of Ramadan.
“I pray for everyone’s safety, well-being and prosperity,” he tweeted. “May this Holy Month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet.”
Blaming TJ placed New Delhi’s carefully cultivated relationship with the Middle East under the microscope after the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly disapproved of hate speech by Indian nationals accusing the missionary group of deliberately exacerbating the pandemic.
Princess Hend Al-Qassimi, a member of the UAE royal family, reprimanded an Indian expatriate in Dubai for targeting Muslims and blaming the TJ for the spread of the outbreak.

FASTFACT

Princess Hend Al-Qassimi, a member of the UAE royal family, reprimanded an Indian expatriate in Dubai for targeting Muslims for the spread of the outbreak.

She shared a UAE law which banned hate speech, adding that anyone who was “openly racist and discriminatory” in the UAE would be fined and made to leave.
She further stressed the need “to reject hatred and replace it with love on earth to live together.”
On Friday, India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar called his counterparts in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and reassured them about the situation in India.
“Pandemics further highlight the need for international cooperation,” he tweeted after the talks. “Few better examples than our relationship with #UAE. Applaud the generosity of spirit and clarity of policy that has characterised its approach. Thank HH @ABZayed for the warm conversation.”
Analysts said that such strong reactions from the Gulf countries were “causing anxiety” in the government.
“This is the first time in many years that we are witnessing a trenchant reaction coming from the Arab world about the happenings in India,” Sanjay Kapoor, editor of English magazine Hardnews, told Arab News. “It is unusual and is causing anxiety in the government as well amongst all those who do business with the Gulf. Modi has to be wise in how he deals with the Arab world, not just due to the remittances that the workers send, but much of its politics in that region is linked to the support that Saudi provides.”
Prof. Sujata Ashwarya, of New Delhi-based Jamia Milia Islamia University, said that the growing Islamophobia in India undermined the positive image of India in the Muslim world.
“The consequences could be grave,” she told Arab News. “Once you lose your touch, it is difficult to get that back easily. Soft power is the twin of hard power.”

