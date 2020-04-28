You are here

  Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al-Rasheed, consultant with HRDF's National Labor Observatory

Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al-Rasheed
Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al-Rasheed has been a consultant with the Human Resources Development Fund’s National Labor Observatory since 2016. He advises it on ways in which the skills of employees and job seekers can be enhanced, and suggests training options that are particularly suited to the requirements of the Saudi labor market.
Al-Rasheed has also worked in a number of departments at the National Information Center, including networks and communications management, research and development, quality, service, security audit, and processes management. He headed committees responsible for important areas such as security, policies, IT governance, the problem management, employee performance, and employment development and training.
He is highly competent in Total Quality Management and Just in Time (TQM/JIT) strategies, IT service management, organizational transformation leadership, and strategy, enterprise architecture, program and project management, people and organizational management, IT governance and ISO standards.
He believes it is necessary to support the work of educational research institutions so that they carry out productive research through creativity and innovation, the results of which can be applied in the industrial sector.
Al-Rasheed graduated with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from California State University in Sacramento in the US. He obtained a master’s degree in industrial engineering management in 1993 at the University of Bradford in the UK, where he also completed his doctorate in the application of TQM/JIT quality-management concepts in services.
He recently wrote a book titled “Service and Product Quality Management,” which is considered a comprehensive guide and authority on quality management.

Saudi envoy to UN meets Asia-Pacific Group ambassadors virtually

Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, during a meeting of Asia-Pacific Group ambassadors to the UN. (SPA)
Updated 11 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi envoy to UN meets Asia-Pacific Group ambassadors virtually

  • UN Secretary-General briefed the ambassadors about his humanitarian response plan to beat the COVID-19 crisis
Updated 11 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, on Monday took part in the monthly meeting of Asia-Pacific Group (APG) ambassadors to the UN.
The meeting, chaired by the Bahraini permanent representative to the UN, Jamal Fares Al-Rowaiei, discussed joint efforts to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the extent of international support.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres briefed the ambassadors about his humanitarian response plan to beat the COVID-19 crisis.

 

Topics: Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi Coronavirus

