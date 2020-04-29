Saudi envoy to UN meets Asia-Pacific Group ambassadors virtually

New Saudi study to map genetic links to COVID-19

RIYADH: A new initiative to study and identify genetic factors that cause symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among Saudis has been launched as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to tackle the pandemic.

King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST)in partnership with the Saudi Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Weqaya) aim to understand the differing levels of severity in COVID-19 cases among Saudis by focusing on the genetic sequence of disease carriers.

“The initiative will contribute in building national genetic databases in cooperation with the health sector and developing solutions and strategic plans to protect the population of the Kingdom and those most at risk of contracting the disease, in addition to increasing the efficiency of current treatment methods and the development of new drugs,” said Dr. Anas bin Faris Al-Faris, chief of KACST.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Quweizani, CEO of Weqaya, pointed out that the project was an extension of a number of initiatives to identify genetic characteristics that caused varying responses to COVID-19 infection among patients.