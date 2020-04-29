You are here

Saudi envoy to UN meets Asia-Pacific Group ambassadors virtually

Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, during a meeting of Asia-Pacific Group ambassadors to the UN. (SPA)
  UN Secretary-General briefed the ambassadors about his humanitarian response plan to beat the COVID-19 crisis
NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, on Monday took part in the monthly meeting of Asia-Pacific Group (APG) ambassadors to the UN.
The meeting, chaired by the Bahraini permanent representative to the UN, Jamal Fares Al-Rowaiei, discussed joint efforts to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the extent of international support.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres briefed the ambassadors about his humanitarian response plan to beat the COVID-19 crisis.

 

New Saudi study to map genetic links to COVID-19

Dr. Anas bin Faris Al-Faris, chief of KACST. (SPA)
New Saudi study to map genetic links to COVID-19

  The initiative will contribute in building national genetic databases in cooperation with the health sector and developing solutions and strategic plans to protect the population of Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: A new initiative to study and identify genetic factors that cause symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among Saudis has been launched as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to tackle the pandemic.
King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST)in partnership with the Saudi Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Weqaya) aim to understand the differing levels of severity in COVID-19 cases among Saudis by focusing on the genetic sequence of disease carriers.
“The initiative will contribute in building national genetic databases in cooperation with the health sector and developing solutions and strategic plans to protect the population of the Kingdom and those most at risk of contracting the disease, in addition to increasing the efficiency of current treatment methods and the development of new drugs,” said Dr. Anas bin Faris Al-Faris, chief of KACST.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Quweizani, CEO of Weqaya, pointed out that the project was an extension of a number of initiatives to identify genetic characteristics that caused varying responses to COVID-19 infection among patients.

 

