Russia says pact will help balance oil market as storage shrinks

Russia’s oil minister, Alexander Novak, below left, said he is counting on an economic recovery in China to lift oil prices after unprecedented falls in eight of the past nine weeks. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Energy minister hails historic output deal, but cautions: ‘Don’t wait for a significant rise in the price of a barrel’
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday oil markets will start balancing out once an output deal takes effect in May, but no significant price rise is likely in the near future due to high levels of oil in storage globally.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other large oil producers, including Russia, have agreed to cut output by almost 10 million barrels per day (bpd), or 10 percent of global oil production, in May-June.
Additional cuts are expected from countries such as the US, Canada, Norway and Brazil to combat the fallout from the global spread of the novel coronavirus that has hit economic activity worldwide.
“However, you shouldn’t wait for a significant rise in the price of a barrel in the nearest future due to high inventories,” Novak wrote in a column in the ministry’s in-house magazine published on Tuesday.
The main concern for the oil market is even though the size of the output cuts are historically unprecedented, demand has fallen even more and storage for all the unused oil is shrinking quickly.
Fuel demand is down by 30 percent globally, and storage is becoming precious, with roughly 85 percent of worldwide onshore storage full as of last week, data from intelligence firm Kpler showed. Separately, Alexander Gladkov, the head of production and transportation department at the energy ministry, told an online conference on Tuesday the oil price was expected to average $30 per barrel this year.

FASTFACT

Fuel demand has fallen by 30 percent globally with roughly 85 percent of worldwide onshore oil storage full as of last week.

The oil markets have fallen for eight of the past nine weeks. Novak also said in his column that he is counting on an economic recovery in China, a leading energy consumer, to help balance out the oil market. “We hope to see positive changes in the economies of other countries,” Novak said.
Under the global production cut deal, Russia is expected to cut its oil output by around 20 percent in May-June.
Russian oil producer Tatneft has already cut its output by around a fifth this month, according to sources and data seen by Reuters.
Rustam Khalimov, Tatneft’s first deputy general director for oil and gas exploration, said during the conference on Tuesday the company will stop production at its less efficient oil wells to cut output, while it plans to divert investments from production to oil refining.
An official at Gazprom Neft, Russia’s fastest-growing oil producer, told the same event that the development of hard-to-recover oil projects would slow down due to the global output deal.
Russia started pipeline gas deliveries to China in December as part of efforts to diversify away from commodity exports to Europe, its main consumer of oil and gas.

BP hikes debt, keeps dividend as virus hits profits

A BP logo is seen at a petrol station in London, Britain January 15, 2015. (REUTERS)
Reuters

BP hikes debt, keeps dividend as virus hits profits

  • Brent crude has slumped to its lowest in two decades and was trading around $19 on Tuesday
Reuters

LONDON: BP’s first-quarter profit tumbled by two thirds and its debt climbed to its highest in at least five years as the coronavirus crisis hammered oil demand, but the energy major kept its dividend despite warning of exceptional uncertainty.
London-based BP said that it expected significantly lower refining margins in the second quarter when global restrictions on movement to halt the spread of the virus reached their peak, throttling consumption of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.
“I can see many reasons why this recovery will take longer and therefore I think we’re in this for quite some time,” CEO Bernard Looney said.
The company said that oil and gas production faced “significant uncertainties” linked to tumbling oil demand and plunging prices, as well as due to a deal between OPEC, Russia and other producers to cut global supplies of crude by about 10 percent.
BP reported an underlying replacement cost profit, its definition of net income, of $800 million, beating the $710 million forecast by analysts in a company-provided poll. The company reported $2.4 billion profit a year earlier.
But BP, whose net debt climbed to its highest since at least 2015, kept its dividend of 10.5 cents per share and said it had repurchased shares worth $776 million in the quarter.
Stuart Joyner, equities analyst at Redburn, said that BP’s “large rise in net debt overshadows (its) underlying earnings beat.”
“While the quarterly dividend was maintained at 10.5 cents, serious questions remain over its affordability,” he added.
Including inventory charges of $3.7 billion for oil it holds, the company cited a loss of $4.4 billion.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Net debt climbs to highest since at least 2015.

• Gearing rises to 36 percent, exceeding company target.

• Analysts question affordability of dividend.

BP has so far resisted cutting its dividend after raising it in February, even though some investors have said top oil and gas companies should consider reducing shareholder payouts.
Norway’s Equinor became the first big oil firm to cut its dividend, reducing its first-quarter payout by two thirds and suspending a $5 billion share buyback.
BP, like its peers, responded to the 65 percent drop in oil prices in the first quarter by sharply reducing spending. The company slashed its 2020 budget by 25 percent to around $12 billion and reduced output at its US shale operations.
Looney said that BP aimed to reduce costs so it could generate profits and pay dividends at an oil price of $35 a barrel in 2021, down from a breakeven $56 a barrel in 2019. He said spending could be cut further next year.
Brent crude has slumped to its lowest in two decades and was trading around $19 on Tuesday.
“The key question at this point is how far BP is willing to push the balance sheet in order to protect its dividend,” RBC wrote in a note, adding that it could end up spending the rest of 2020 and 2021 trying to pay down debt to reduce its gearing.

Topics: BP

