You are here

  • Home
  • Should the Premier League season be canceled?

Should the Premier League season be canceled?

Everton’s Italian midfielder Moise Kean during the English Premier League match against Newcastle United. Kean allegedly hosted a house party, defying social distance rules, that ‘appalled’ Everton. (Files/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5v39p

Updated 29 April 2020
AFP

Should the Premier League season be canceled?

  • European football’s governing body UEFA last week said completing seasons remained the ‘ideal scenario’
Updated 29 April 2020
AFP

LONDON: Will Liverpool get the chance to end their long wait for the Premier League title or will there forever be an asterisk against a season that remains unfinished due to coronavirus?
Premier League stakeholders are meeting on Friday to discuss the way forward, with widespread speculation over a potential June 8 restart.
With the Dutch Eredivisie already called off and the Belgian season in the balance, there have been calls for the English top-flight to draw a line under the season.
But the clubs remain committed to ending the 2019/20 campaign and there are compelling financial and legal ramifications to playing the remaining 92 games.
AFP Sport looks at both sides of the debate:
Since the Premier League was suspended on March 13, English clubs have endured a torrid time, with controversies over pay cuts and players breaking social-distancing rules tarnishing the brand.

If the season’s not completed by the end of June we need to look at the options and just look forward to next season.

Jamie Redknapp Former, Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder

Getting the focus back on football would be a welcome boost for the league, as well as fans who would embrace the diversion offered by the return of matches.
European football’s governing body UEFA last week said completing seasons remained the “ideal scenario.”
If that is not possible, leagues were urged to find ways of restarting “with a different format,” which could mean playoffs in some cases.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly been briefed on a potential plan for fixtures to be played behind closed doors.
And in a sign that Premier League teams are gearing up for a potential return to action, Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham and Brighton have allowed players to return to individual training.
“I believe the Premier League can finish,” Wolves winger Diogo Jota told BBC Sport.
“Although some leagues can end right away, others can start sooner. I know almost every country in the world has the Premier League as one of the leagues to watch so it is major that we can finish the season.”
As manager of Dutch club Den Haag, who were spared relegation, former Newcastle and Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew has a unique perspective on the issue.
He believes the English top tier will be played to a finish to avoid costly court battles.
“The TV rights situation is much more problematic in the Premier League. If you bring in the same model (as the Netherlands) you will end up with huge court cases,” Pardew told the Daily Mail.

HIGHLIGHT

In a sign that Premier League teams are gearing up for a potential return to action, Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham and Brighton have allowed players to return to individual training.

“From the managers, chairmen and chief executives I’ve spoken to in the Premier League, it seems they are determined to finish the season, subject to that being allowed by the government.”
Given the devastating loss of life and economic damage caused by the virus, making sport a priority is a controversial move.
Clubs cannot guarantee players’ safety and fears have been voiced that even if matches take place behind closed doors, fans could gather outside stadiums, breaking social distancing rules.
Former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp said he did not see much sense in playing into July or August and delaying the next campaign.
“If the season’s not completed by the end of June we need to look at the options and just look forward to next season,” he said.
If this season cannot be finished, then the thorny subject of how to decide the issues of the title, European places and relegation will have to be resolved.
The null-and-void option would be a doomsday scenario and is certain to enrage clubs and fans, with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on the brink of their first league title since 1990.
Manchester United, Wolves, Sheffield United and Tottenham, all currently outside the top four, would surely claim they had been unfairly been denied a chance of Champions League qualification.
Aston Villa would be relegated along with Norwich and Bournemouth, but Dean Smith’s Villa could point to the game in hand that could have lifted them above Watford to safety.

Related

Update
Sport
PSG president Qatari Nasser Al-Khelaifi corruption trial set for September
Sport
Bundesliga plan to restart faces increasing opposition

Next year’s Olympics will be canceled if pandemic not over: Games chief

This file photo taken on March 23, 2020 shows president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Yoshiro Mori, attending a press conference in Tokyo. (AFP)
Updated 29 April 2020
AFP

Next year’s Olympics will be canceled if pandemic not over: Games chief

  • Yoshiro Mori compares battle against coronavirus to ‘fighting an invisible enemy’
Updated 29 April 2020
AFP

TOKYO: The postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will have to be canceled if the coronavirus pandemic is not brought under control by next year, the organizing committee’s president warned, ruling out further delays.
The comments, in an interview with a Japanese sports daily published Tuesday, come as medical experts doubted whether the pandemic can be sufficiently contained by next year to hold an event drawing participants and spectators from around the world.
The pandemic has already forced a year-long delay of the Games, which are now scheduled to open on July 23, 2021.
But Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori was categorical when asked by the Nikkan Sports daily whether the Games could be delayed until 2022 if the pandemic remains a threat next year, replying: “No.” “In that case, it’s canceled,” Mori said.
Mori noted the Games had been canceled previously only during wartime, and compared the battle against coronavirus to “fighting an invisible enemy.”
If the virus is successfully contained, “we’ll hold the Olympics in peace next summer,”  he added. “Mankind is betting on it.”
Masa Takaya, a Tokyo 2020 spokesman, declined to comment on a possible cancellation of the Games and told reporters that Mori’s remarks were based on “the chairman’s own thoughts.”
But the comments will add to growing questions about the postponement, decided last month after heavy pressure on the organizers and the International Olympic Committee from athletes and sports federations.

FASTFACT

The head of the Japan Medical Association warned it would be ‘exceedingly difficult’ to hold the Games next year if a vaccine has not been found.

On Tuesday, the head of the Japan Medical Association warned it would be “exceedingly difficult” to hold the Games next year if a vaccine has not been found.
“I would not say that they should not be held, but it would be exceedingly difficult,” Yoshitake Yokokura told reporters.
And last week a Japanese medical expert who has criticized the country’s response to the coronavirus warned that he was “very pessimistic” that the postponed Olympics can be held in 2021.
“To be honest with you I don’t think the Olympics is likely to be held next year,” said Kentaro Iwata, a professor of infectious diseases at Kobe University.
“Japan might be able to control this disease by next summer, I wish we could, but I don’t think that would happen everywhere on Earth, so in this regard I’m very pessimistic about holding the Olympic Games next summer,” he said.
But Tokyo 2020 spokesman Takaya countered that even medical experts said it was too early to make a judgement on such a possibility.
Japanese officials and the IOC have said the Games will be a chance to celebrate victory over the virus, with some suggestions that the pandemic fight could even be incorporated into the opening ceremony.
Postponing the Games is an enormous logistical and financial challenge, with the final pricetag for the delay still unclear.
In the interview, Mori said organizers were considering holding joint opening and closing ceremonies for the Olympics and the Paralympics in an effort to cut costs.
Under the plan, the Paralympics would join the Olympic opening ceremony on July 23, and the Olympic closing ceremony would be integrated into the Paralympics closing event in September.
But Mori admitted that Tokyo organizers had not yet obtained the consent of the IOC and their Paralympic counterparts.
“It’s going to be a considerable cut in costs and a big message of victory against the global crisis, but it’s not easy,” Mori said.
Organizers have said the question of who will shoulder the additional costs is yet to be resolved, though Mori said the IOC should pay a share.
“We should make a decision after both sides examine and fully understand them,” he added.

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Related

Update
Sport
PSG president Qatari Nasser Al-Khelaifi corruption trial set for September
Sport
Formula One expects to start delayed season in Austria in July

Latest updates

Four people hurt stabbing near Frankfurt, two suspects held
World Bank provides Jordan $20 million coronavirus relief package
Barclays profit falls sharply as coronavirus hurts borrowers
Indian actor Irrfan Khan dies after long battle with cancer
Suicide bomber kills 3 civilians in Kabul

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.