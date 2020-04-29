You are here

LIVE: More countries explore ways to ease coronavirus lockdown measures

Above, people work out near Hudson River Park on April 28, 2020 in New York City. The US coronavirus death toll has climbed above 58,000. (Getty Images via AFP)
  • Coronavirus deaths in American surpass that of the Vietnam War
DUBAI: More countries are exploring ways of easing their lockdown measures, imposed as the potentially lethal coronavirus pandemic started to spread.

This is despite the number of people infected rising above three million and still rising.

In the US, the Trump administration has been talking with local officials on the reopening businesses, despite indications that the coronavirus has claimed more American lives than the Vietnam War and is still rising.

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 (All times in GMT)

08:09 – Israel reported 54 new cases, bringing the country’s caseload to 15,782.

08:01 – Oman confirmed 143 new cases, bringing its caseload to 2,274 patients.

07:50Russia reported 5,841 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 99,399 infected people.

07:31Singapore’s health ministry confirmed 690 more coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking total cases there to 15,641.

03:57 – The Jordanian government has relaxed curfew restrictions in the Madaba, Ajloun and Jerash governorates on Wednesday as the kingdom aims to return to normalcy.

03:38 – The Lebanese government’s repatriation efforts are back in full swing with two flights bringing home nationals stranded abroad because of the coronavirus pandemic.

03:24Brazil, the South American country worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, has registered more than 5,000 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said, pushing the toll above that of China. A record 474 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, with the number of infections rising to 71,886, the ministry said.

03:10 – The US coronavirus death toll climbed above 58,000 on Tuesday, surpassing the loss of American life during the Vietnam War, as Florida’s governor met with President Donald Trump to discuss an easing of economic restraints. READ THE STORY




People practice social distancing near Hudson River Park on April 28, 2020 in New York City. (Getty Images/AFP)

02:33US destroyer USS Kidd, hit by dozens of coronavirus cases, sailed into San Diego for cleaning, making it the second Navy warship temporarily put out of action by the pandemic. With 63 percent of the 300-strong crew tested, 64 sailors aboard the USS Kidd were found positive for COVID-19, the navy said.

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 (All times in GMT)

23:13 – Iran’s health ministry confirmed more than 1,100 COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency. The COVID-19 death toll surpassed 5,800, the highest in the Middle East, as the total caseload hit 92,600. 

22:44 –Iraq’s Ministry of Health confirmed two COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll across the country to 90. They recorded 81 new infections, as the caseload exceeded 1,900. The surge in cases was due to a gathering at a condolence house in the southern city of Basrah, the ministry explained. 

16:33 – No new COVID-19 infections were reported in Jordan, Minister of Health Saad Jabir announced, adding that one patient died from the virus at the Queen Alia Hospital in the capital Amman. Accordingly, the Kingdom’s caseload remains at 449, including 89 active cases after six patients were discharged, the minister indicated. 

13:43 – The UAE health ministry detected 541 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 11,380. It also announced the death of seven patients due to complications arising from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country to 89.

12:00 – Oman registered 82 new cases with COVID-19, bringing the total number to 2,131.

11:43 – Kuwait reported 152 new coronavirus infections over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 3,440. One person died, bringing the total number of fatalities to 23.

Topics: Coronavirus

World Bank provides Jordan $20 million coronavirus relief package

DUBAI: The World Bank has approved a $20 million project to help Jordan respond to the health impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak, state news agency Petra reported.

The new COVID-19 Emergency Response project will support the Ministry of Health’s efforts in preventing, detecting and responding to the threat posed by the pandemic.

This fast-track assistance package falls under the $6 billion COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Program approved by the World Bank’s executive directors earlier this month to strengthen the responses of developing countries to the pandemic.

“Jordan is affected by a pandemic whose impacts expand beyond the health sector and cause an economic slowdown and weaker growth prospects,” Saroj Kumar Jha, World Bank Mashreq Regional Director, said.

The regional director said that supporting Jordan’s ability to face the coronavirus health crisis is crucial to prevent a set-back in the significant improvements in health outcomes the has achieved over the past two decades.

“Jordan was one of the first countries in the region, if not the world, to take early and strict measures to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Jordanian Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Wissam Rabadi said.

Rabadi added that despite the decline in the number of cases in the country, Jordan will require support to maintain efforts to ensure the outbreak is properly contained and avoid a new surge in numbers as the country begins to relax its strict measures.

The project will provide support to enhance case detection, testing, recording and reporting, as well as contact tracing, risk assessment and clinical care management over the next two years.

The plan, which was prepared with WHO, will be updated periodically to identify financial requirements for several outbreak scenarios.

Topics: Jordan Coronavirus

