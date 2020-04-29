You are here

Ramadan Recipes: Delicious Lobster Tagliatelle by Chef Howard Ko

While the recipe is no small amount of work, it will certainly impress family and guests during iftar. (Supplied)
DUBAI: Chef Howard Ko, head chef at the newly-opened Ce La Vi restaurant in Dubai, shares a mouth-watering lobster tagliatelle recipe you can make at home. While the recipe is no small amount of work, it will certainly impress family and guests during iftar.

If you don’t have a pasta maker, you can always reach for pre-made squid ink pasta from an artisan grocery store. 

Ingredients:

2 red lobsters 

1 whole carrot cut in large dice

2 stalks of celery

1 onion peeled and diced

3 quarts of chicken broth

3 cups of whipping cream

3 tablespoons of red curry paste

4 tablespoons of fish sauce

120 grams of palm sugar

Lime juice to taste




(Shutterstock)

1. In boiling water with white vinegar to taste, place lobsters in for four minutes and ice.

2. After, take the lobster tail out of its shell and cut the claws with scissors.

3. The innards connected to the smaller legs should be taken apart from the shell. With scissors, cut out the feathery part of the shell.

4. Cut the innards into small pieces.

5. Roast innards and all the vegetables with some vegetable oil to cover just the bottom.

6. Discard all the oil and add the chicken broth just to cover.

7. Cook for 45 minutes and strain in a fine-mesh strainer.

8. Slowly reduce until lobster broth is flavorful.

9. Finish with cream, red curry, palm sugar and lime juice.

10. Assembly: In a pan, sauté a little bit of minced garlic and add diced lobster pieces. Add the flavorful sauce you just made and then add blanched pasta. Finish with lime juice and some Thai basil.

Making the pasta

Ingredients:

2 cups of all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

2 whole large eggs

4 yolks from 4 large eggs 

4 teaspoons squid ink

1 teaspoon of salt, plus more for salting water




(Shutterstock)

1. To make the dough: Make a well in the center about 4 inches wide. Pour whole eggs, egg yolks, squid ink and salt into well and, using a fork, beat thoroughly. When combined, gradually incorporate flour into the eggs until a wet, sticky dough has formed.

2. Using a  bench knife, scrape excess dough from the fork and fingers. Begin to fold additional flour into the dough with the bench knife, turning the dough roughly 45 degrees each time, until dough feels firm and dry and can form a craggy-looking ball.

3. Press the heel of your hand into the ball of dough, pushing forward and down. Rotate the ball 45 degrees and repeat. Continue until dough develops a smooth, elastic texture similar to a firm ball of Play-Doh. If dough feels too wet, add flour in 1 teaspoon increments. If dough feels too dry, add water slowly using a spray bottle.

4. Wrap ball of dough tightly in plastic wrap and rest on the countertop for 30 minutes.

5. To roll the pasta: Meanwhile, place a parchment paper sheet on a tray or cutting board and dust lightly with flour. Unwrap rested dough and cut into quarters. Set one quarter on work surface and re-wrap remaining dough. With a rolling pin, flatten the quarter of dough into an oblong shape about 1/2 inch thick.

6. Set pasta maker to widest setting and pass dough 3 times through the machine at this setting.




(Shutterstock)

7. Place dough on a lightly-floured work surface. Fold both ends in so that they meet at the center of the dough, and then fold the dough in half where the end points meet, trying not to incorporate too much air into the folds. Using a rolling pin, flatten the dough until it is a half inch thick. Pass through the rollers three additional times.

8. Narrow the setting by a notch and repeat step 7. Repeat once more. The dough should now have passed through the third widest setting. Continue passing the dough through the rollers, reducing the thickness by one setting each time until it reaches the desired thickness. It should now be very delicate and elastic to the touch, and slightly translucent.

9. Place rolled dough onto a work surface or baking sheet lightly dusted with flour or lined with parchment paper, folding the dough over as necessary so that it fits; sprinkle with flour or line with parchment between folds to prevent sticking.

10. Cover dough with plastic wrap or a kitchen towel to prevent drying, then repeat steps 5 through 9 with remaining dough quarters. If making noodles, cut dough into 12 to 14-inch segments.

11. To cut pasta: Adjust pasta machine to setting of your choice. Working one dough segment at a time, feed dough through the pasta-cutter. Alternatively, cut folded dough by hand with a chef’s knife to desired width. 

12. Divide the cut pasta into individual portions, dust lightly with flour and curl into a nest. Place on parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet and gently cover with kitchen towel until ready to cook. Pasta can be frozen directly on the baking sheet, transferred to a zipper-lock freezer bag and stored in the freezer for up to three weeks before cooking. Cook frozen pasta directly from the freezer.

13. To cook: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta, stir gently with a wooden spoon, chopsticks or a cooking fork, and cook, tasting at regular intervals until pasta is just set with a definite bite. Drain, toss with sauce and serve.

Keeping special needs children involved during lockdown

Amid the virus pandemic, many families are having to change their routines, creating unique issues for children, specially those with autism. (Shutterstock)
Updated 29 April 2020
Lojien Ben Gassem

Keeping special needs children involved during lockdown

  • Taking part in fun-filled activities online is also a way to manage stress among kids
Updated 29 April 2020
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: Families who have children with special needs are facing many difficulties during quarantine, including the change of their daily routine, according to an autism and applied behavior therapist.

“They no longer go to the rehabilitation centers or schools, they no longer go out, which is causing tension and stress to them and their families. As a result, it increases the burden and responsibilities on the family,” said therapist Abeer Alshareef.
Currently working as the executive director of the Gadah Al-Madina Center For Autism, Alshareef told Arab News that family is an essential component of the rehabilitation and training of people with autism.
“Families are involved in the rehabilitation and training process by participating in the development of the individual plan for the child in cooperation with the team, taking into account the child’s abilities and requirements to train the parents accordingly,” she added.
Alshareef said there are many ways to entertain children with special needs at home that involve the whole family, including physical activities, coloring and baking.
“Families can search online and will find many fun activities that can be enjoyed by the whole family, strengthening family ties,” she added.
Naila Al-Radadi, a teacher and a mother of a nine-year-old girl with Down syndrome, said that her daughter is still taking online classes from the Efada Center for Down Syndrome in Riyadh.
The courses Al-Radadi’s daughter Ghala takes include alphabets, math and word banks. She said that parents are involved in the classes.
Al-Radadi’s daughter took a personal picture wearing a green dress that resembles the Saudi national flag for her school project and sent it to her friends with an inspirational note to lift their spirits during the pandemic.
“We enjoy playing with Ghala as a family, she loves to play hockey and basketball in the backyard with her siblings and father. And because she is a girl, she loves to play dress-up and put makeup on and dance. She also has a small kitchen that she loves to play with,” Al-Radadi said.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Family is an essential component of the rehabilitation and training of people with autism, says expert.

• There are many ways to entertain children with special needs at home that involve the whole family, including physical activities, coloring and baking.

Randa Al-Ahmadi, a human resources officer at a food company and a mother of a 10-year-old autistic son, told Arab News that quarantine made things difficult for her
at first, but her son Abdullah has gotten used to the situation.
Autistic children must learn a few points about quarantine to accept the situation, she said, including ways to explain the coronavirus crisis.
“Simplify all information about coronavirus and how to deal with this pandemic in an easy way, such as washing hands through a simple song for 40 seconds so that the child sings it while he washes his hands enjoyably,” Al-Ahmadi added.
She said that interacting with autistic children and constantly reminding them of the information they learn from their schools on a regular basis is vital.
Al-Ahmadi also highlighted the importance of indoor activities so autistic family members do not feel marginalized or isolated. These could include arranging the dining table and helping with chores, she said.
She said it is the parents’ duties to follow up on their children’s educational classes in a child-friendly way, such as the use of educational CDs.
She pointed out that it is essential to involve an autistic child with their siblings and encourage dialogue between them. Al-Ahmadi said that patience was the most important trait parents of children with special needs must have. She added: “Parents should explain to their autistic children any situation happening around them in a very easy and simple way … on the surface, it seems that autistic children don’t understand what the parents are saying, but they will eventually.”
There are 450,000 people with intellectual disabilities in Saudi Arabia, according to Princess Reema bint Bandar, Saudi envoy to the US and board member of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute.
In the FII’s first virtual event, Princess Reema raised the issue of disabled people, highlighting the importance of meeting the needs of this special segment of society during the virus crisis.
“One of the things that break my heart is that we’ve looked at the containment of this virus without looking at the aggregated data of the individuals with disabilities,” she said.

Topics: Coronavirus

