You are here

  • Home
  • Suicide bomber kills 3 civilians in Kabul

Suicide bomber kills 3 civilians in Kabul

Afghan security personnel stand guard at the site of a suicide bomber attack,, which the government blamed on the Taliban , on the outskirts of Kabul on April 29, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p7a7j

Updated 29 April 2020
AP

Suicide bomber kills 3 civilians in Kabul

  • Afghan government blames the Taliban for the attack
  • Both the Taliban and the Daesh group are active in Kabul and its surroundings
Updated 29 April 2020
AP

KABUL, Afghanistan: A suicide bomber on Wednesday targeted a base belonging to Afghan special forces on the southern outskirts of the capital, Kabul, killing at least three civilians and wounding 15, officials said.
The government blamed the Taliban for the attack, which took place a day after the country’s defense minister and the commander of US forces in Afghanistan visited the facility.
The bombing happened outside the base for army commandos as civilian contractors working in the facility waited outside to get into the base, said a military official, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to brief media on the attack.
Tareq Arian, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the site of the bombing was in the Chahar Asyab district and blamed the Taliban for the attack, calling it a crime against humanity.
“The target was likely the base itself, but the bomber failed to reach his target and instead killed innocent civilians,” Arian said.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and the Daesh group are active in Kabul and its surroundings and have repeatedly targeted military and civilian targets.
The attack came a day after the Afghan defense minister, Gen. Assadullah Khalid, and the commander of US forces in Afghanistan, US Gen. Scott Miller, visited the base, praising achievements of the Afghan commandos and their dedication in defending the country.
The Taliban are continuing to attack security outposts, even as the US and NATO proceed with a full troop withdrawal that is set to be completed next year under a deal signed at the end of February between US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and the Taliban.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Special
World
US envoy asks Taliban to halt Afghan attacks
World
Taliban reject Afghan cease-fire offer during Ramadan

In Aceh, Indonesians pray at mosque during COVID-19 Ramadan, but bring own rugs

Updated 55 min 7 sec ago
AP

In Aceh, Indonesians pray at mosque during COVID-19 Ramadan, but bring own rugs

  • Some worshipers bring their own prayer rugs after the carpets at the mosque were rolled up in March
  • This year, not more than 400 worshipers have participated at the evening prayer
Updated 55 min 7 sec ago
AP

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia: Hundreds of people join the Ramadan evening prayers at Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in the capital of Indonesia’s far western Aceh province.
They wash their hands to prevent the spread of the coronavirus before they perform ablutions and begin their prayers. They come with masks, following a government appeal, but don’t always wear them. Some worshipers bring their own prayer rugs after the carpets at the mosque were rolled up in March.
One congregant, Umar, decided to join a mass prayer at the mosque and wore a mask to make sure he did the right thing as suggested by the government. “I feel not complete if I do the prayer not at the mosque,” Umar said.
The scene stands in sharp contrast to past Ramadans. The mosque in Banda Aceh can accommodate thousands, and people flooded outside the mosque building in past years. This year, not more than 400 worshipers have participated at the evening prayer. They were not packed together, but were not social distancing either.
Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Ministry has issued guidance for people to worship from home, alongside government recommendations for working and learning from home. The Indonesia Ulema Council also previously issued a fatwa advising against congregational prayers in areas where COVID-19 had spread uncontrollably.
Indonesia’s coronavirus outbreak has been most intense in and around the densely populated capital, Jakarta. It has recorded 4,002 cases with 370 deaths from the total 9,511 cases and 773 deaths across the country. The central government reported nine COVID-19 cases in Aceh with one death as of Tuesday.
Aceh is the only province in the world’s most populous Muslim nation that practices Shariah law. The region’s autonomy was a concession the central government made in 2001 as part of efforts to end a decades-long war for independence.
The Aceh Ulema Council has allowed daily mass prayers as long as they follow previously announced health protocols, such as wearing masks and bringing their own prayer rugs. Some preachers are shortening sermons so worshipers won’t stay long in a crowd, and some Aceh mosques are not allowing mass prayers, following the central government’s guidance.
The Aceh council’s deputy chairman Faisal Ali said the council only allowed congregational prayers in certain areas. “For people who live in areas where the epidemic of COVID-19 is still under control, they can do the prayers that are held at mosques by limiting the duration,” Ali said. 
 

Topics: Ramadan Coronavirus COVID-19 Indonesia

Related

Lifestyle
Ramadan drama with Jewish characters stirs debate in Middle East

Latest updates

In Aceh, Indonesians pray at mosque during COVID-19 Ramadan, but bring own rugs
Iconic Dubai Gold Souk reopens with high safety measures 
Abu Dhabi announces world’s lowest tariff for solar power
Shanina Shaik, Halima Aden to strut down virtual runway in support of COVID-19 research
A simple 10-minute makeup look for your next Zoom meeting

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.