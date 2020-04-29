You are here

  • Home
  • Four people hurt stabbing near Frankfurt, two suspects held

Four people hurt stabbing near Frankfurt, two suspects held

A 43-year old man with racist views shot dead nine people in shisha bars in Hanau before killing himself and his mother, an attack that shook Germany. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9m8q4

Updated 29 April 2020
Reuters

Four people hurt stabbing near Frankfurt, two suspects held

  • German magazine Focus Online cited police as saying a group of five to seven men had attacked passers-by with knives
  • Four people were taken to a clinic in Hanau, near the financial hub of Frankfurt in western Germany
Updated 29 April 2020
Reuters

BERLIN: Four people were injured in a stabbing incident in the German city of Hanau on Tuesday evening, police said, adding that officers had detained two suspects.
German magazine Focus Online cited police as saying a group of five to seven men had attacked passers-by with knives. The magazine also said none of those injured was in a life-threatening condition.
Four people were taken to a clinic in Hanau, near the financial hub of Frankfurt in western Germany, with injuries including stab wounds, said the police in a statement.
One of the suspects who was detained was 23 years old, the other 29 years old, added police.
A police spokesman said the motive for the attacks was still unclear. But he added there were no signs that the incident was connected to the killing of nine people with foreign roots in February by a gunman.
Then, a 43-year old man with racist views shot dead nine people in shisha bars in Hanau before killing himself and his mother, an attack that shook Germany.

Topics: Germany stabbing

Related

Business & Economy
Germany signals more help for struggling businesses, workers
World
With virus ‘under control’, Germany begins opening up

In Aceh, Indonesians pray at mosque during COVID-19 Ramadan, but bring own rugs

Updated 29 April 2020
AP

In Aceh, Indonesians pray at mosque during COVID-19 Ramadan, but bring own rugs

  • Some worshipers bring their own prayer rugs after the carpets at the mosque were rolled up in March
  • This year, not more than 400 worshipers have participated at the evening prayer
Updated 29 April 2020
AP

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia: Hundreds of people join the Ramadan evening prayers at Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in the capital of Indonesia’s far western Aceh province.
They wash their hands to prevent the spread of the coronavirus before they perform ablutions and begin their prayers. They come with masks, following a government appeal, but don’t always wear them. Some worshipers bring their own prayer rugs after the carpets at the mosque were rolled up in March.
One congregant, Umar, decided to join a mass prayer at the mosque and wore a mask to make sure he did the right thing as suggested by the government. “I feel not complete if I do the prayer not at the mosque,” Umar said.
The scene stands in sharp contrast to past Ramadans. The mosque in Banda Aceh can accommodate thousands, and people flooded outside the mosque building in past years. This year, not more than 400 worshipers have participated at the evening prayer. They were not packed together, but were not social distancing either.
Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Ministry has issued guidance for people to worship from home, alongside government recommendations for working and learning from home. The Indonesia Ulema Council also previously issued a fatwa advising against congregational prayers in areas where COVID-19 had spread uncontrollably.
Indonesia’s coronavirus outbreak has been most intense in and around the densely populated capital, Jakarta. It has recorded 4,002 cases with 370 deaths from the total 9,511 cases and 773 deaths across the country. The central government reported nine COVID-19 cases in Aceh with one death as of Tuesday.
Aceh is the only province in the world’s most populous Muslim nation that practices Shariah law. The region’s autonomy was a concession the central government made in 2001 as part of efforts to end a decades-long war for independence.
The Aceh Ulema Council has allowed daily mass prayers as long as they follow previously announced health protocols, such as wearing masks and bringing their own prayer rugs. Some preachers are shortening sermons so worshipers won’t stay long in a crowd, and some Aceh mosques are not allowing mass prayers, following the central government’s guidance.
The Aceh council’s deputy chairman Faisal Ali said the council only allowed congregational prayers in certain areas. “For people who live in areas where the epidemic of COVID-19 is still under control, they can do the prayers that are held at mosques by limiting the duration,” Ali said. 
 

Topics: Ramadan Coronavirus COVID-19 Indonesia

Related

Lifestyle
Ramadan drama with Jewish characters stirs debate in Middle East

Latest updates

Lebanon’s female modernist stars: Four stellar Arab artists who deserve greater recognition
Tunisia to partially reopen economy from next week
Lebanon’s central bank governor sees no need for deposits haircut, dismisses PM’s attack
Saudi athletic commission to launch series of virtual sessions with sports stars in Ramadan
In Aceh, Indonesians pray at mosque during COVID-19 Ramadan, but bring own rugs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.