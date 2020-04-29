You are here

‘I didn’t spend it’ - Lebanon's central bank chief fights for job in financial meltdown

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during a news conference at Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon, November 11, 2019. (Reuters)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Central bank governor defends his record, denies he is to blame for financial crisis
  • Lebanese PM Diab blamed Salameh for currency crash
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s central bank chief came out fighting to defend his job on Wednesday in the face of a currency collapse, soaring inflation and stinging criticism from Hezbollah and its allies.

In a televised speech lasting nearly an hour, Riad Salameh defended his record, promised savers their money was secure, and blamed successive governments for financial profligacy.

"Yes, the central bank financed the state, but it is not the one that spent the money,” Salameh said. “We must know who did. There are constitutional and administrative institutions that have a mission to reveal their spending.”

Lebanese law required the central bank to finance the state, Salameh said. “The code states that when the government insists, the central bank provides finances. We respect the law.”

The Lebanese pound has lost more than half its value since October, and plunged this week to a rate of 4,500 pounds to the US dollar on the black market. Prices of food and other essentials have soared, and protesters took to the streets to demand an end to the financial meltdown.

A few hundred gathered again on Wednesday in the northern city of Tripoli. “I’m out in the street because I’m unemployed and I can no longer feed my three children,” said Muhammad Khalil, 34. “We’ve lost all our spending power and the state hasn’t got our back.” 

A draft rescue plan this month estimated that retail banks had lost $83 billion, and proposed a temporary contribution from depositors to help make it up. Salameh said savers’ money was secure.

“There is absolutely no need for a haircut,” he said. “We confirm to the Lebanese that their deposits are there and are in the banking sector and are being used.” The central bank was still providing dollars for essentialimports at the official exchange rate, he said, and had nearly $21 billion in usable liquidity.

Nevertheless, Prime Minister Hassan Diab and officials from the Iran-backed Hezbollah group have blamed Salameh for the currency crash, and the attacks continued on Wednesday. Salameh’s speech did not provide clear answers, said Fayssal Karame, a Hezbollah-allied member of parliament. "He did not justify the monetary policies which he has followed for decades and which have proved to be failing.”

Economist Issam Jurdi told Arab News: “The governor of the central bank should not have financed a bankrupt state. The state has been bankrupt for 30 years, and he is still providing it with funds. This has led to triple bankruptcy — the state, banks, and the central bank.”

Jurdi called for “early parliamentary elections and a fair judiciary to be able to hold the corrupt accountable.”

Fall in demand for oil and pandemic squeeze Saudi finances in first-quarter

Fall in demand for oil and pandemic squeeze Saudi finances in first-quarter

  • The figures showed a government deficit of SR34.1 billion, mainly as a result of a 24 percent decline in oil revenue compared with the same period last year
  • Total revenue for the quarter amounted to SR192 billion, down 22 percent year on year
DUBAI: The COVID-19 crisis and the resulting fall in demand for oil hit Saudi Arabia’s finances in the first quarter of 2020.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Finance announced its budget for the first three months of the year, taking in March when economic lockdowns were introduced across most countries in the world and oil prices fell dramatically.
The figures showed a government deficit of SR34.1 billion ($9.06 billion), mainly as a result of a 24 percent decline in oil revenue compared with the same period last year. Global oil prices roughly halved in the three months covered by the budget statement. Total revenue for the quarter amounted to SR192 billion, down 22 percent year on year.
There was also a 26 percent decline in income from taxes, to SR30.6 billion, including excise and sales taxes, as consumer and economic activity dropped off dramatically toward the end of the quarter.
Revenues from non-oil activity — which policymakers are looking to boost as part of the move toward economic diversification — fell 17 percent to SR63.6 billion in the period.
There was a big increase in expenditure on infrastructure and transportation in the quarter, up 81 percent to SR12.2 billion, while the biggest item on the cost side, military spending, saw a 6 percent rise to SR53 billion.
Finance minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said last week in a budget preview that the Kingdom would recover from the twin challenges of the oil price and the economic hit from the pandemic. “We will get over this in a strong position. We have gone through and seen other deeper crises in the past, and survived them,” he said.
Al-Jadaan projected a deficit of SR187 billion for the year, which would be financed by borrowing, cost reductions and some draw down from reserves, compared with a deficit of SR131 billion last year. He said he is looking for further cost savings from government budgets. 
The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority also announced that foreign reserves had fallen to $464 billion in March, down $27 billion and the biggest monthly decline in 20 years, as the Kingdom dipped into its vast reserves to offset the decline in oil and other revenues.
Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, said that the decline in reserves “reflected both higher government funding to cover the budget deficit and the support packages announced this month to help counterbalance the impact of COVID-19.”
Analysts believe the Kingdom will fund some of its deficit through international capital markets, following on from the successful $7 billion foreign bond issue earlier this month, which was several times oversubscribed.
Mazen Alsudairi, head of research at Riyadh-based Al Rajhi Capital, said he expects further bond issuance. “It will increase because the government will fund most of the deficit through debt,” he told Arab News. He added that the impact of the pandemic would be more visible in the current quarter.

