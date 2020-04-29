Focus: Airlines, Saudi Arabia

What happened:

COVID-19 cases surpassed 1 million in the US. Fatalities topped 58,000, exceeding the death toll from the Vietnam war.

Fitch downgraded Italy’s credit rating one notch to BBB-, just above junk, voicing concerns about the sustainability of debt levels post-coronavirus crisis.

Earnings season continued:

Deutsche Bank delivered a first-quarter net profit of €66 million ($71.6 million), down 66 percent year-on-year. Barclays’ net income was $1.1 billion, down 40 percent, and Standard Chartered came in at $3.7 billion, up 46 percent. They all shored up their bad-loan provisions to €500 million, $2.6 billion and $956 million respectively. This is a trend we have seen throughout the sector since the pandemic forced economies to shut down.

Alphabet reported quarterly sales up 14 percent at $33.71 billion, YouTube revenue jumped 33.5 percent, and Samsung Electronics warned that sales of mobile phones could decline.

The question for tech companies is how the pandemic will affect advertising revenue, where hard-hit sectors such as travel, leisure and cars make up for a large proportion.

British Airways (BA) announced it will cut 12,000 jobs — 30 percent of its workforce. Airbus reported revenues of €10.6 billion and posted a loss of €481 million.

The Arab Petroleum Investments Corp. (APICORP) launched a $500 million facility to support the Middle East’s energy industry and petrochemical sector. APICORP is a multilateral development bank focusing on the region’s energy sector. It is owned by the 10 member states of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Background:

The airline sector was particularly hard hit by the epidemic when all major economies shut down borders and air travel was suspended.

BA’s parent company International Airlines Group (IAG) posted a first-quarter loss, its fuel hedges adding a drain of $1.4 billion. The second quarter will look worse for IAG and all airlines. IAG has opted not to request a government rescue so far.

Many airlines received state funding. The US has set aside $58 billion in grants and loans. Air France-KLM secured €9 billion in state funding from France and Holland.

Lufthansa is in negotiations with the German government, while wrangling over how much influence the state should have over the company. Lufthansa is also negotiating with the Swiss and Austrian governments for its local subsidiaries.

Condor received €600 million from Germany’s government, while Alitalia is still negotiating with Italy’s. SAS will receive around $350 million from Denmark and Sweden while cutting 5,000 jobs. Lufthansa is looking into a three-month bankruptcy scheme to buy time.

Plane-makers are affected commensurately. Airbus delivered 40 fewer aircraft last quarter than in the first quarter of 2019. Orders have been canceled. Annual production has been cut by a third, and 6,000 workers have been temporarily laid off. The company burned through $8.7 billion of cash in the first quarter alone. Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said this is “the gravest crisis the aerospace industry has ever known.”

Like Airbus, Boeing will cut back production, and it abandoned the acquisition of Embraer.

The economies of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states have been hard hit by the oil rout. In Saudi Arabia, the commodity contributes around 42 percent to gross domestic product (GDP), and accounts for more than 80 percent of the budget.

The country will rely on the biggest debt program since it started tapping into international bond markets. It could borrow $58 billion this year while keeping its drawdown from reserves at up to SR120 billion ($31.9 billion). Its self-imposed debt-to-GDP ceiling has a bandwidth of 30-50 percent.

Saudi Arabia has been more conservative in its rescue package compared to its neighbors. The fiscal deficit is bound to widen, and will in part be financed by debt and a drawdown from the foreign currency reserves. The latter have not fallen so quickly since 2000, and stand at $464 billion — the lowest since 2011.

It is important to keep the fiscal deficit in check in order to relieve the forward pressure on the Saudi riyal, which is pegged to the dollar.

Riyadh is considering further measures to reduce government spending, which is not easy when faced with a crisis of this dimension.

COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia are low due to strict lockdown measures and curfews, which in turn hit particularly the non-oil sector.

The pandemic is a double whammy for the world’s largest oil exporter, because global demand destruction necessitates production cuts amid falling oil prices. It also proves that the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan is correct in terms of aiming to reduce the country’s dependence on oil revenues.

Where we go from here:

The latest US macroeconomic data will be released, and the Federal Open Market Committee will meet today to discuss forward guidance.

— Cornelia Meyer is a Ph.D.-level economist with 30 years of experience in investment banking and industry. She is chairperson and CEO of business consultancy Meyer Resources.

Twitter: @MeyerResources