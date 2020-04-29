You are here

  • Home
  • Barclays profit falls sharply as coronavirus hurts borrowers

Barclays profit falls sharply as coronavirus hurts borrowers

The Barclays Center plaza in New York. Tough times have hit the bank’s credit card business particularly hard, with spending in the US and UK halved. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jqt7d

Updated 29 April 2020
Reuters

Barclays profit falls sharply as coronavirus hurts borrowers

  • Corporate and consumer borrowers battle to cope with fallout from pandemic
Updated 29 April 2020
Reuters

NEW YORK: Barclays set aside £2.1 billion ($2.6 billion) to cover a likely spike in loan losses as thousands of its corporate and consumer borrowers battle to cope with the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The British bank booked first-quarter pretax profits of £923 million, down 38 percent in the first quarter of 2019 and shy of the £1.27 billion average of analysts’ forecasts compiled by the bank.

Barclays said the impact of the coronavirus hit late in the first quarter and was likely to linger, striking a less positive tone than Standard Chartered, which earlier on Wednesday reported a 12 percent dip in profit for the period.

“Given the uncertainty around the developing economic downturn and low interest rate environment, 2020 is expected to be challenging,” Chief Executive Jes Staley said, adding that the lender’s “diversification by business, geography and currency” would ensure its resilience going forward.

Barclays said that group income rose by 20 percent to £6.3 billion, boosted by a surge in activity in its transatlantic investment bank where pretax profits leapt by 42 percent to £1.2 billion.

The fixed income, currencies and commodities division was the investment bank’s strongest performer over the period, generating a 106 percent rise in income to £1.9 billion as it cashed in on sharp swings in global markets.

Income at its markets business rose by 77 percent to £2.4 billion, a record quarterly performance likely to undermine a campaign led by Barclays top shareholder Sherborne Investors to radically pare the bank’s investment banking division.

The impairments number included a £405 million hit from single name wholesale loan charges, while charges in its consumer, cards and payments division nearly trebled to £885 million from Dec. 31, as the deteriorating economic situation increased the chances of customers missing payments.

The coronavirus outbreak has hit its credit card business particularly hard, with spending in Britain and the US in the last week of March just half the volumes seen in the same period a year ago.

Banks such as Barclays have been key to UK government efforts to keep British businesses and households afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic by slashing charges, dispensing billions of pounds of state-backed loans and granting debt repayment holidays.

As of April 24, Barclays said it had lent £737 million via the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan scheme, approved over 238,000 mortgage and loan payment holidays, and waived overdraft and business banking charges for over 6 million customers.

Despite the tougher economic environment, the bank said it still believed its return on tangible equity target of greater than 10 percent remained appropriate over time. It delivered a group ROTE of 5.1 percent over the first quarter, while the investment bank chalked up 12.1 percent.

Topics: Barclays Bank Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Middle-East
World Bank provides Jordan $20 million coronavirus relief package
Business & Economy
Saudi Monetary Authority directs banks to postpone 3-month installment payments

NMC founder alleges fraud, forgery ‘on a grand scale’

Updated 30 April 2020
Frank Kane

NMC founder alleges fraud, forgery ‘on a grand scale’

  • Billionaire former chairman B.R. Shetty blames small group of aides after probe into debt-wracked UAE health provider
  • NMC is the biggest health provider in the United Arab Emirates
Updated 30 April 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: NMC Health, the troubled UAE-based hospitals group, has been the victim of fraud, forgery and impersonation on a multibillion-dollar scale, according to its founder and former chairman B.R. Shetty.

In a strongly worded statement, Shetty detailed what he described as “serious fraud and wrongdoing” at the company and at his other major business venture, the financial services group Finablr, as well as at some of his private companies and against him personally.

NMC is in administration and has asked for its shares to be delisted from the London Stock Exchange after having uncovered total debts of $6.6 billion, most of it unaccounted.

Finablr is being broken up, with some of its operations being prepared for insolvency, while its UAE foreign exchange business is being run by the country’s central bank.

Shetty’s statement follows investigations by forensic investigators, lawyers and handwriting experts working for the Indian entrepreneur, who is believed to be still in his home country.

The statement fails to name any individuals, but said the alleged offenses appear to have been committed by “a small group of current and former executives” at the companies.

Shetty said that false companies, bank accounts and loan agreements had been set up without his knowledge or authorization, and that he had been supplied misleading financial information. The perpetrators had also used fraudulent powers-of-attorney and expenses payments from his personal companies and bank accounts.

Authorities in the UAE and UK have been informed of the findings. Shetty said that he is cooperating with authorities to “get to the truth and help ensure that misappropriated or missing funds” are identified and returned.

“I will work tirelessly to clear my name,” he said.

“To see everything that my family and I have strived to build over the past 45 years eroded over the course of a few short months, and mainly due to the misconduct and wrongdoing of people I put so much trust in, saddens me beyond words. It has also left my entire family in a perilous financial position,” he added.

Shetty, who founded NMC in the UAE in 1975, ended his executive involvement with the company in 2017, but remained joint chairman until earlier this year, after the scale of its problems became apparent.

Doubts over NMC’s financial health were first raised last year by activist investor Muddy Waters, which identified serious irregularities at the company. Over the space of a few weeks, its share price collapsed and shares eventually suspended.

The crisis at NMC — the biggest health provider in the UAE — comes at a difficult time for the country as it combats the coronavirus pandemic.

An economic downturn because of global lockdowns has put increased strain on the country’s financial system.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) is the biggest creditor to NMC, with outstanding liabilities of nearly $1 billion, although many others also have big exposures, as well as international banks such as Barclays, Standard Chartered and HSBC.

ADCB has filed criminal cases against several former executives at NMC, who cannot be named under the country’s laws. There were reports that the UAE central bank has issued freeze orders against several companies and individuals, but these have not been officially confirmed.

A spokesman for Alvarez & Marsal, joint administrator to NMC, said: “We will review the statement as part of our ongoing investigation into the affairs of NMC and look forward to (Shetty) sharing the findings of his investigation with us.”

Topics: NMC Health B.R. Shetty

Related

Business & Economy
Troubled NMC Health cancels London share listing
Business & Economy
ADCB files criminal complaint against individuals linked to NMC Health

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Taking Wittgenstein at His Word by Robert J. Fogelin
NMC founder alleges fraud, forgery ‘on a grand scale’
Damning US report calls for global blacklisting of India over religious freedom violations
Saudi Arabia gets a new oil customer in Belarus
With humans in lockdown, wildlife thrives in Islamabad

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.