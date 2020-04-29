You are here

  Amazon uses blacklisted Chinese firm for cameras

Amazon uses blacklisted Chinese firm for cameras

A Dahua thermal camera takes a man’s temperature during a demonstration of the technology in the US. (Reuters)
Updated 30 April 2020
Reuters

NEW YORK: Amazon has bought cameras to take temperatures of workers during the coronavirus pandemic from a firm the US blacklisted over allegations it helped China to detain and monitor the Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, three people familiar with the matter said.

China’s Zhejiang Dahua Technology shipped 1,500 cameras to Amazon this month in a deal valued at close to $10 million. At least 500 systems from Dahua — the blacklisted firm — are for Amazon’s use in the US.

The Amazon procurement, which has not been previously reported, is legal because the rules control US government contract awards and exports to blacklisted firms, but they do not stop sales to the private sector.

However, the US “considers that transactions of any nature with listed entities carry a ‘red flag’ and recommends that US companies proceed with caution,” according to the Bureau of Industry and Security’s website. Dahua has disputed the designation.

BACKGROUND

The coronavirus has infected staff from dozens of Amazon warehouses, ignited small protests over allegedly unsafe conditions and prompted unions to demand site closures.

The deal comes as the US Food and Drug Administration warned of a shortage of temperature-reading devices and said that it would not halt certain pandemic uses of thermal cameras that lack the agency’s regulatory approval. Top US-based maker FLIR has faced an up to weeks-long order backlog, forcing it to prioritize products for hospitals and other critical facilities.




The rear of a "black body" device that emits infrared light for use with thermal cameras is seen during a demonstration in San Francisco, California, on April 24, 2020. (REUTERS/Nathan Frandino)

Amazon declined to confirm its purchase from Dahua, but said its hardware complied with national, state and local law, and its temperature checks were to “support the health and safety of our employees, who continue to provide a critical service in our communities.”

The company added it was implementing thermal imagers from “multiple” manufacturers, which it declined to name. These vendors include Infrared Cameras and FLIR, according to employees at Amazon-owned Whole Foods who saw the deployment. FLIR declined to comment.

Dahua, one of the biggest surveillance camera manufacturers globally, said it does not discuss customer engagements and it adheres to applicable laws. Dahua is committed “to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19” through technology that detects “abnormal elevated skin temperature — with high accuracy,” it said.

The US Department of Commerce, which maintains the blacklist, declined to comment. 

The FDA said it would use discretion when enforcing regulations during the public health crisis as long as thermal systems lacking compliance posed no “undue risk” and secondary evaluations confirmed fevers.

Dahua’s thermal cameras have been used in hospitals, airports, train stations, government offices and factories during the pandemic. International Business Machines placed an order for 100 units, and the automaker Chrysler placed an order for 10, one of the sources said. In addition to selling thermal technology, Dahua makes white-label security cameras resold under dozens of other brands such as Honeywell, according to research and reporting firm IPVM.




A Dahua Technology thermal imaging camera is seen during a demonstration in San Francisco, California, on April 24, 2020. (REUTERS/Nathan Frandino)

Honeywell said that some but not all its cameras are manufactured by Dahua, and it holds products to its cybersecurity and compliance standards. IBM and Chrysler’s parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV did not comment.

The Trump Administration added Dahua and seven other tech firms last year to the blacklist for acting against US foreign policy interests, saying they were “implicated” in “China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups.”

More than one million people have been sent to camps in the Xinjiang region as part of China’s campaign to root out terrorism, the UN has estimated.

Dahua has said that the US decision lacked “any factual basis.” 

Beijing has denied mistreatment of minorities in Xinjiang and urged the US to remove the companies from the list.

A provision of US law, which is scheduled to take effect in August, will also bar the federal government from starting or renewing contracts with a company using “any equipment, system, or service” from firms including Dahua “as a substantial or essential component of any system.”

Amazon’s cloud unit is a major contractor with the US intelligence community, and it has been battling Microsoft for an up to $10 billion deal with the Pentagon.

Top industry associations have asked Congress for a year-long delay because they say that the law would reduce supplies to the government dramatically, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that policies clarifying the implementation of the law were forthcoming.

The coronavirus has infected staff from dozens of Amazon warehouses, ignited small protests over allegedly unsafe conditions and prompted unions to demand site closures. 

Temperature checks help Amazon to stay operational, and the cameras — a faster, socially distant alternative to forehead thermometers — can speed up lines to enter its buildings. 

Topics: Amazon thermal cameras Zhejiang Dahua Technology Coronavirus

NMC founder alleges fraud, forgery 'on a grand scale'

  • Billionaire former chairman B.R. Shetty blames small group of aides after probe into debt-wracked UAE health provider
  • NMC is the biggest health provider in the United Arab Emirates
DUBAI: NMC Health, the troubled UAE-based hospitals group, has been the victim of fraud, forgery and impersonation on a multibillion-dollar scale, according to its founder and former chairman B.R. Shetty.

In a strongly worded statement, Shetty detailed what he described as “serious fraud and wrongdoing” at the company and at his other major business venture, the financial services group Finablr, as well as at some of his private companies and against him personally.

NMC is in administration and has asked for its shares to be delisted from the London Stock Exchange after having uncovered total debts of $6.6 billion, most of it unaccounted.

Finablr is being broken up, with some of its operations being prepared for insolvency, while its UAE foreign exchange business is being run by the country’s central bank.

Shetty’s statement follows investigations by forensic investigators, lawyers and handwriting experts working for the Indian entrepreneur, who is believed to be still in his home country.

The statement fails to name any individuals, but said the alleged offenses appear to have been committed by “a small group of current and former executives” at the companies.

Shetty said that false companies, bank accounts and loan agreements had been set up without his knowledge or authorization, and that he had been supplied misleading financial information. The perpetrators had also used fraudulent powers-of-attorney and expenses payments from his personal companies and bank accounts.

Authorities in the UAE and UK have been informed of the findings. Shetty said that he is cooperating with authorities to “get to the truth and help ensure that misappropriated or missing funds” are identified and returned.

“I will work tirelessly to clear my name,” he said.

“To see everything that my family and I have strived to build over the past 45 years eroded over the course of a few short months, and mainly due to the misconduct and wrongdoing of people I put so much trust in, saddens me beyond words. It has also left my entire family in a perilous financial position,” he added.

Shetty, who founded NMC in the UAE in 1975, ended his executive involvement with the company in 2017, but remained joint chairman until earlier this year, after the scale of its problems became apparent.

Doubts over NMC’s financial health were first raised last year by activist investor Muddy Waters, which identified serious irregularities at the company. Over the space of a few weeks, its share price collapsed and shares eventually suspended.

The crisis at NMC — the biggest health provider in the UAE — comes at a difficult time for the country as it combats the coronavirus pandemic.

An economic downturn because of global lockdowns has put increased strain on the country’s financial system.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) is the biggest creditor to NMC, with outstanding liabilities of nearly $1 billion, although many others also have big exposures, as well as international banks such as Barclays, Standard Chartered and HSBC.

ADCB has filed criminal cases against several former executives at NMC, who cannot be named under the country’s laws. There were reports that the UAE central bank has issued freeze orders against several companies and individuals, but these have not been officially confirmed.

A spokesman for Alvarez & Marsal, joint administrator to NMC, said: “We will review the statement as part of our ongoing investigation into the affairs of NMC and look forward to (Shetty) sharing the findings of his investigation with us.”

Topics: NMC Health B.R. Shetty

