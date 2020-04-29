You are here

Pakistan braced for COVID-19 peak in late June as daily death rate hits record high

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umer briefs reporters on the role of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in Islamabad on Wednesday. (AN Photo)
  • Government designs special package for frontline health workers, plans partial lift of transport lockdown ahead of Eid
Updated 29 April 2020
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan would likely see the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases peak around the end of June, the government’s planning minister announced on Wednesday as the country recorded its highest daily death rate since the start of the outbreak.

Speaking at a media briefing in Islamabad, Asad Umer, who heads the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), said: “On the basis of available data from the last two months and also after analyzing world data, we are expecting the peak of COVID-19 in Pakistan somewhere between the end of June and early July.”

The NCOC has been responsible for coordinating Pakistan’s response to the deadly virus pandemic. The minister attributed a recent sharp rise in infection rates to increased COVID-19 testing capacity which had risen from around 2,000 to more than 8,000 tests over the past two weeks.

“Right now, the number (of known cases) is above 15,000, but still this data is not conclusive as there may be many other people out there who have not been tested so far,” he said, adding that with 26 deaths in the past 24 hours the country had witnessed its highest daily mortality rate, bringing the toll to 335.

In its testing efforts, Pakistan relies on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which according to Umer are 70 percent accurate.

Dr. Zafar Mirza, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on public health, said there were currently 52 laboratories throughout the country testing samples for the virus.

Despite the rising number of cases, the Pakistani government was planning to partly lift its transportation lockdown ahead of the Eid holidays next month.

“We are making very stringent SOPs (standard operating procedures) for the opening of public transport as we have to open intercity and interprovincial bus services by the end of Ramadan to facilitate the public to travel to their homes before Eid,” Umer said.

The NCOC consists of provincial and federal institutions as well as the military and its standing committee is chaired by Mirza. “Federal and provincial information ministries are also part of the NCOC to help us spread relevant information,” Umer added.

The safety of medical staff was one of the key issues for Pakistan in fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 and Mirza said a special scheme had been set up for them.

“We are focusing on the safety of health workers as 480 of them have contracted COVID-19, which is a cause of great concern for us. We have designed a protection and support program for frontline health workers and the federal cabinet has approved a special package for them,” he added.

Damning US report calls for global blacklisting of India over religious freedom violations

Updated 30 April 2020
Sanjay Kumar

Damning US report calls for global blacklisting of India over religious freedom violations

  • Experts warn of ‘huge reputational damage’ for New Delhi following USCIRF report
Updated 30 April 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: An influential American faith rights organization has called for India to be globally blacklisted over its “concerning” breaches of religious freedoms, particularly for Muslims.  

The findings of a damning report by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) would cause “huge reputational damage” for New Delhi, political analysts told Arab News on Wednesday.

The USCIFR claimed that following the massive election victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019, the national government had “used its strengthened parliamentary majority to institute national-level policies violating religious freedom across India, especially for Muslims.”

And the watchdog went as far as recommending “targeted sanctions on Indian government agencies and officials responsible for severe violations of religious rights.”

But in a statement on Tuesday, India’s Foreign Ministry said: “We reject the observations on India in the USCIRF annual report. Its biased and tendentious comments against India are not new.” The ministry added that India would “treat it accordingly.”

Manoj Joshi, of New Delhi-based think tank the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), said: “Such reports have value, but whether it will influence government policy, I doubt. India has suffered huge reputational damage on this issue.”

In its report the USCIRF, a bipartisan panel on religious freedom, described India as “a country of particular concern.”

It singled out the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), passed in December last year, which aims to give citizenship to minorities from neighboring Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, but excludes Muslims.

The CAA is part of a proposed plan to introduce a National Register of Citizens (NRC) to identify “genuine citizens of India.”

Muslims fear that if their names do not feature on the NRC, they will be rendered stateless.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Nadine Maenza, vice chair of the USCIRF, said: “(The CAA) potentially exposes millions of Muslims to detention, deportation, and statelessness when the government completes its planned nationwide NRC.”

Zikra Mojibi, a Delhi-based student activist who was part of the nationwide anti-CAA protests earlier this year, told Arab News: “The US report is timely and exposes the ugly facet of modern-day India. I would have liked the USCIRF to mention the role of the Indian media in perpetuating the emotional and physical violence in India, too.

“It’s true that today Muslims in India live in fear of being declared stateless and relegated to being second-class citizens. Muslims have never lived in this kind of fear before.”

She said the report came at a time when “the government is using the lockdown period in pursuing its divisive political agenda by detaining hundreds of young Muslim students who participated in the protest against the citizenship law.”

Zafarul Islam Khan, chairman of the Delhi Minority Commission, said the US report showed that India was “not going in the right direction and the majoritarian agenda of the Modi regime is damaging the image and reputation of the country in the world.

“Now the whole world is commenting on India’s divisive politics, and it is high time the BJP government does some course correction. India shares a good relationship with the US and if it is saying something it should listen,” Khan told Arab News.

Pranay Kotasthane, of the Bengaluru-based think tank the Takshashila Institution, said the report could potentially damage relations between the two countries.

“To the extent that the report leads to new rounds of allegations and counter-allegations, it does affect the relationship. It can potentially derail a few initiatives in the short run. But the long-term relationship will be determined by a convergence of national interests of the US and India,” he added.

He pointed out that for now India’s principal challenge would be “to overcome the twin crises of public health and economic downturn.”

Kotasthane added: “All other issues are distractions at this point. Under these trying circumstances, India should stop all such projects such as the CAA, NRC, and NPR that have the slightest potential of breaking social harmony, regardless of what the USCIRF says.”

