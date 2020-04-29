You are here

Coronavirus brews trouble for tea, disrupts supply as demand spikes

Restrictions on movement to contain the virus have disrupted the leaf-picking season, delayed some shipments by a month and triggered a spike in prices. (AFP)
Updated 30 April 2020
Reuters

Coronavirus brews trouble for tea, disrupts supply as demand spikes

  Labor lockdowns create shortage of fresh supplies just as millions staying at home drive up demand
Updated 30 April 2020
Reuters

MUMBAI: The coronavirus outbreak is causing a rare stir in the usually staid global tea market, with labor lockdowns stifling supplies just as millions in lockdown drive up demand for the beverage known for its immunity-boosting properties.

Five countries — China, India, Kenya, Sri Lanka and Vietnam — account for 82 percent of global tea exports, but strict restrictions on movement to contain the coronavirus pandemic have disrupted the key leaf-picking season, delayed some shipments by about a month and triggered a spike in prices.

Fewer pickers combined with colder-than-normal temperatures last month are expected to trim output in top producer China this year, while production in No.2 grower India and Sri Lanka have also been impacted by labor and weather issues.

India’s output is likely to drop by 120 million kg or 9 percent in 2020 as the lockdown initially forced plantations to suspend plucking during the opening harvest — the prized first flush — and then operate with about half the workforce, said Prabhat Bezboruah, chairman of India’s Tea Board.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Five countries account for 82% of total global tea exports.
  • Consumption in importing countries rising amid lockdowns.
  • Lockdowns, travel limits affect harvesting, delivery.

The International Tea Committee (ITC) estimates that India’s 2020 exports will fall 7 percent.

In March, exports from India slumped 34 percent and nearly halved from Sri Lanka, India’s Commerce Ministry and tea brokers say.

The bright spot is Kenya, the world’s top exporter, which has seen minimal interruption to harvest since March and, according to ITC, may see domestic output rise by 15 percent this year.

Vietnam’s output is also expected to be largely unaffected, but it is a relatively smaller player. Still, importers have already started feeling the pinch amid dwindling supplies from South Asia. 

“Shipments from India have been delayed by an average of one month, and we have also experienced delays in the supply of tea from other countries, in particular Sri Lanka,” said Orimi trade, Russia’s leading tea manufacturer.

Prices for raw tea, which Russia imports, jumped as much as 30 percent from pre-lockdown levels.

Plantations have struggled to collect the first flush crop in Darjeeling Hills, known for the world’s most expensive tea, as India ordered its 1.3 billion people indoors until May 3 so its modest public health system does not collapse under the weight of infections that have crossed 31,000.

Production from the second flush is set to drop more than 10 percent, and later flushes will not compensate for those losses, said Kaushik Basu, secretary of the Darjeeling Tea Association.

In India, the first flush usually begins in March, while the second flush starts in May.

A shortage of truckers amid travel restrictions is also delaying movement to auctions and ports, said Nazrana Ahmed, chairman of Assam Tea Planters Association (ATPA): “Very few trucks are available, and they are taking a week instead of three days to transport tea” to Kolkata in east India from Assam in the country’s northeast.

Less labor also means more bush overgrowth, which will hit later crop potential, tea garden owner Rajib Barooah said.

These problems have created a shortage of fresh supplies and lifted last season’s crop prices to a rare premium, said Kalyan Sundaram, secretary of the Calcutta Tea Traders’ Association.

At a recent auction, buyers paid a third more than the previous auction in Assam, India’s top tea-producing state, he said, indicating strong demand.

In Sri Lanka, tea production was down nearly a quarter due to an earlier drought, and the virus is now affecting exports, said Jayampathy Molligoda, chairman of the Sri Lanka Tea Board.

Turkey, the world’s top tea consumer per capita, is usually self-sufficient in production but faces its own labor shortage.

Local producers say they usually rely on migrant workers from areas such as Georgia and Azerbaijan, but this year they will have to use inexperienced locals, which may cut supplies.

The stifled supplies come just as global demand for food and beverages has risen with the pandemic confining people indoors.

Also, the world’s most consumed drink after water is emerging as the preferred choice for many given its low caffeine content and other health benefits.

“Demand for tea is higher than it was . . . tea in Russia has an image of a thing that, combined with lemon, boosts the immunity system,” said Ramaz Chanturiya, at the Rusteacoffee lobby. Russia, which has reported more than 93,000 coronavirus cases and over 800 deaths, is a major tea importer.

That said, industry participants and ITC do not expect the hot tea trend to last in the long term as major exporting countries had excess supply in 2019, although the demand-supply balance is likely to be disrupted in the shorter term.

“Tea prices were depressed for the last few years. The current supply disruption could provide much-needed support,” said Ahmed from ATPA.

Topics: tea Coronavirus lockdown

Updated 30 April 2020
Frank Kane

NMC founder alleges fraud, forgery 'on a grand scale'

  Billionaire former chairman B.R. Shetty blames small group of aides after probe into debt-wracked UAE health provider
  NMC is the biggest health provider in the United Arab Emirates
Updated 30 April 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: NMC Health, the troubled UAE-based hospitals group, has been the victim of fraud, forgery and impersonation on a multibillion-dollar scale, according to its founder and former chairman B.R. Shetty.

In a strongly worded statement, Shetty detailed what he described as “serious fraud and wrongdoing” at the company and at his other major business venture, the financial services group Finablr, as well as at some of his private companies and against him personally.

NMC is in administration and has asked for its shares to be delisted from the London Stock Exchange after having uncovered total debts of $6.6 billion, most of it unaccounted.

Finablr is being broken up, with some of its operations being prepared for insolvency, while its UAE foreign exchange business is being run by the country’s central bank.

Shetty’s statement follows investigations by forensic investigators, lawyers and handwriting experts working for the Indian entrepreneur, who is believed to be still in his home country.

The statement fails to name any individuals, but said the alleged offenses appear to have been committed by “a small group of current and former executives” at the companies.

Shetty said that false companies, bank accounts and loan agreements had been set up without his knowledge or authorization, and that he had been supplied misleading financial information. The perpetrators had also used fraudulent powers-of-attorney and expenses payments from his personal companies and bank accounts.

Authorities in the UAE and UK have been informed of the findings. Shetty said that he is cooperating with authorities to “get to the truth and help ensure that misappropriated or missing funds” are identified and returned.

“I will work tirelessly to clear my name,” he said.

“To see everything that my family and I have strived to build over the past 45 years eroded over the course of a few short months, and mainly due to the misconduct and wrongdoing of people I put so much trust in, saddens me beyond words. It has also left my entire family in a perilous financial position,” he added.

Shetty, who founded NMC in the UAE in 1975, ended his executive involvement with the company in 2017, but remained joint chairman until earlier this year, after the scale of its problems became apparent.

Doubts over NMC’s financial health were first raised last year by activist investor Muddy Waters, which identified serious irregularities at the company. Over the space of a few weeks, its share price collapsed and shares eventually suspended.

The crisis at NMC — the biggest health provider in the UAE — comes at a difficult time for the country as it combats the coronavirus pandemic.

An economic downturn because of global lockdowns has put increased strain on the country’s financial system.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) is the biggest creditor to NMC, with outstanding liabilities of nearly $1 billion, although many others also have big exposures, as well as international banks such as Barclays, Standard Chartered and HSBC.

ADCB has filed criminal cases against several former executives at NMC, who cannot be named under the country’s laws. There were reports that the UAE central bank has issued freeze orders against several companies and individuals, but these have not been officially confirmed.

A spokesman for Alvarez & Marsal, joint administrator to NMC, said: “We will review the statement as part of our ongoing investigation into the affairs of NMC and look forward to (Shetty) sharing the findings of his investigation with us.”

Topics: NMC Health B.R. Shetty

