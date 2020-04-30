DiplomaticQuarter: EU envoy offers Ramadan wishes

You are here

EU Ambassador Michele Cervone d’Urso
RIYADH: EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michele Cervone d’Urso has extended greetings and best wishes to the Saudi government and people for Ramadan.

“(On the occasion of) the holy month of Ramadan, I wish Muslims throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ramadan Mubarak,” the envoy told Arab News.

He added: “This is also a special time for Muslims throughout the European Union and we are all celebrating it together.”

The envoy also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of Saudi medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. “As in all the countries in the European Union, thousands of health workers in Saudi Arabia are putting the needs of others first, reminding us of the countless blessings we enjoy,” he said.

He added that the Saudi people are known for their warmth, generosity and hospitality, especially during Ramadan. “This year will be different in view of the pandemic sweeping across the world, as we will all be doing our part to stop the spread of coronavirus and protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities,” he said.

He highlighted the deep-rooted values Ramadan brings out in people, including compassion, restraint, charity and peace, which remain central during the spiritual month.

He also expressed his wishes that Ramadan will bring people closer, even if not physically this year: “Together we are stronger and can overcome many challenges, as we will overcome this pandemic.”

Ozone technology used to sterilize holy sites in Makkah during COVID-19 outbreak

Updated 7 min 28 sec ago
(SPA)

Ozone technology used to sterilize holy sites in Makkah during COVID-19 outbreak

  • The presidency has installed ozone-technology sterilization devices in the Grand Mosque’s air-conditioning
Updated 7 min 28 sec ago
(SPA)

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of Two Holy Mosques has announced that it is using ozone technology to sterilize the Grand Mosque and Kaaba in Makkah as part of its ongoing precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The presidency has installed ozone-technology sterilization devices in the Grand Mosque’s air-conditioning systems and has disinfected floors and carpets using mobile devices.

Ozone gas is high in oxidants, which are able to kill microorganisms including some bacteria and viruses. In addition, it does not leave toxic residue behind, unlike many industrial cleaning solutions.

The sterilization measures have been carried out according to the directives of the General President of Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais.

