DiplomaticQuarter: EU envoy offers Ramadan wishes

RIYADH: EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michele Cervone d’Urso has extended greetings and best wishes to the Saudi government and people for Ramadan.

“(On the occasion of) the holy month of Ramadan, I wish Muslims throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ramadan Mubarak,” the envoy told Arab News.

He added: “This is also a special time for Muslims throughout the European Union and we are all celebrating it together.”

The envoy also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of Saudi medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. “As in all the countries in the European Union, thousands of health workers in Saudi Arabia are putting the needs of others first, reminding us of the countless blessings we enjoy,” he said.

He added that the Saudi people are known for their warmth, generosity and hospitality, especially during Ramadan. “This year will be different in view of the pandemic sweeping across the world, as we will all be doing our part to stop the spread of coronavirus and protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities,” he said.

He highlighted the deep-rooted values Ramadan brings out in people, including compassion, restraint, charity and peace, which remain central during the spiritual month.

He also expressed his wishes that Ramadan will bring people closer, even if not physically this year: “Together we are stronger and can overcome many challenges, as we will overcome this pandemic.”