You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines expedites release of inmates amid COVID-19 scare

Philippines expedites release of inmates amid COVID-19 scare

Sick and elderly inmates in Philippine prisons are being prioritized for release after 200 inmates have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease since March. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2v7pf

Updated 30 April 2020
Ellie Aben

Philippines expedites release of inmates amid COVID-19 scare

  • Move to free sick, elderly prisoners follows reports of infection spreading in jails
Updated 30 April 2020
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines’ Department of Justice (DoJ) is taking steps to expedite the release of sick and elderly inmates following reports of an uptick in COVID-19 cases in jails, the president’s office said on Wednesday.

More than 200 inmates have tested positive for the disease since March.

“I heard from (Justice Secretary Menardo) Guevarra himself that they’re expediting the processing of individuals who may qualify for probation and parole to decongest our detention facilities,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Wednesday, adding that the DoJ had also approved interim rules for parole and executive clemency.

Executive clemency is granted to those over 65 years of age who have served at least five years of their sentence, or those whose continued imprisonment is certified to be inimical to their health.

The Philippines has the most congested penal system in the world, with a jail population of more than 215,000 as of November 2019, occupying space intended for a maximum capacity of 40,000, based on data from World Prison Brief.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has reported that the 467 jails nationwide were at 534 percent capacity in March.

Bureau of Corrections records indicate that the congestion rate in its 125 prisons was 310 percent in January.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday said the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) had identified the elderly prisoners who qualify for the initiative.

Accordingly, the BJMP said out of 3,384 elderly inmates who are above 60 years of age and charged with light offenses, 1,927 have pre-existing medical conditions, while 804 others may or may not qualify for early release.

Additionally, to prevent the spread of the disease, the BJMP has declared a total lockdown on all of its 464 jail facilities, identified 222 isolation areas and established four regional isolation centers.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Wednesday said: “Authorities should investigate prison deaths and take urgent measures to protect prisoners, including by reducing prison populations to allow for social distancing and other prevention measures.”

HRW added that the government has not fully reported prison deaths, raising concerns that COVID-19 is spreading more quickly and widely in the country’s detention facilities.

Citing separate interviews with five inmates, HRW said: “Since March 25, at least seven inmates had died in the Quezon City jail and one in the Cavite provincial jail.”

But the watchdog said it could not determine whether the deaths were related to COVID-19 due to the absence of testing kits at the facilities and the government’s failure to report them.

Topics: Coronavirus Philippines Filipino inmates

Related

Special
World
Philippines drafts in elite troops to enforce strict anti-virus measures
World
Philippine President Duterte threatens martial law after soldiers on coronavirus relief work killed

German social distancing will be extended until May 10

Updated 7 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

German social distancing will be extended until May 10

  • ‘The contact restrictions will certainly now be extended until May 10 for the time being’
  • Germany began easing its coronavirus lockdown last week
Updated 7 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: Social distancing measures in Germany will be extended until May 10, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff said ahead of a government meeting later on Thursday to review lockdown restrictions.
Merkel and state leaders will discuss proposals on reopening schools and nurseries and resuming sporting events, but will wait until May 6 for data on the effect of first steps to ease the lockdown before moving again, Helge Braun said.
“The contact restrictions will certainly now be extended until May 10 for the time being,” he told broadcaster n-tv.
Germany began easing its lockdown last week, when some shops were allowed to open provided they practiced strict social distancing, but Merkel and government advisers are worried about the coronavirus infection rate rising.
The novel coronavirus reproduction rate in Germany is currently estimated at 0.76 on average, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Thursday.
The education ministers of Germany’s 16 federal states agreed on Tuesday that schools would slowly reopen classes for all grades by the summer holidays, although pupils would have to work and learn in smaller groups.
Retailers with floor space of up to 800 square meters are now allowed to open, along with car and bicycle dealers, and bookstores, though they must practice strict social distancing and hygiene rules.
Four of Germany’s leading science institutes said on Wednesday Germans must persevere with social distancing or risk exponential growth in the number of coronavirus cases.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 1,478 to 159,119, data from the RKI showed earlier on Thursday. The tally showed 6,288 people have died of the disease, a rise of 173 compared to Wednesday.

Topics: Coronavirus Germany

Related

Business & Economy
Germany announces new $10.8 billion coronavirus package
World
With virus ‘under control’, Germany begins opening up

Latest updates

US actress Lindsey Lohan thanks Dubai police for coronavirus efforts
German social distancing will be extended until May 10
Pakistan: Indian fire kills soldier, 2 civilians in Kashmir
Philippines reports 276 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths
Egypt conducts 18 flights to return citizens, more planned

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.