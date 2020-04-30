You are here

  Gigi Hadid reportedly expecting a baby girl, mother confirmed

Gigi Hadid reportedly expecting a baby girl, mother confirmed

The reports claimed that the model was 20 weeks pregnant. (AFP)
DUBAI: American-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid and Pakistani-British singer Zayn Malik are reportedly expecting a baby girl, a family source told US entertainment daily TMZ.

Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, confirmed the pregnancy news when speaking to the Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard.

“Of course we are so excited. I’m excited to become a grandmother in September especially after I lost my mom so recently,” Yolanda said. “But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”




The stars are yet to make a public announcement. (AFP)

Just last week, Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday with Malik in her family’s Pennsylvania farm where they have been quarantining together.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Among the collage of birthday images shared with her 52.7 million followers was a snap of her and the former One Direction star in a joyful embrace.

Little did we know there was a little baby bump.

Topics: Zayn Malik Gigi Hadid Lifestyle Reads of the Week

US actress Lindsey Lohan thanks Dubai police for coronavirus efforts

The “Mean Girls” star posted a series of pictures on Wednesday of herself standing next to members of the Dubai police. (Instagram)
Updated 33 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

US actress Lindsey Lohan thanks Dubai police for coronavirus efforts

Updated 33 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: American actress Lindsey Lohan, who has been living in Dubai since 2008, took to Instagram to thank the UAE government for keeping the country safe during the ongoing worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The “Mean Girls” star posted a series of pictures on Wednesday of herself standing next to members of the Dubai police while wearing a face mask and gloves.

“I wanted to thank the government of the UAE and the Dubai police for their continued support during these uncertain times and keeping this country safe. Wishing everyone a blessed month,” the star wrote to her 8.3 million followers.

The 33-year-old singer recently appeared on the chat show “Lights Out With David Spade” to promote her new single, “Back To Me”. During her conversation with Spade, Lohan talked about her experience of living in Dubai.

“It’s a city built on desert,” she said in her 17-minute video chat. “I came here in 2008 when they’d just finished building the Atlantis Hotel and there was none of this here. There was no DIFC, Downtown, Dubai Mall… anything that there is now.”

The star also spoke about the rules that Dubai has imposed on residents during the COVID-19 lockdown. “They are very strict here… You are not allowed outside. They take it very seriously,” she said.

Topics: Lindsey Lohan Coronavirus Dubai Police

