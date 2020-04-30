Gigi Hadid reportedly expecting a baby girl, mother confirmed

DUBAI: American-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid and Pakistani-British singer Zayn Malik are reportedly expecting a baby girl, a family source told US entertainment daily TMZ.

Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, confirmed the pregnancy news when speaking to the Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard.

“Of course we are so excited. I’m excited to become a grandmother in September especially after I lost my mom so recently,” Yolanda said. “But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”







The stars are yet to make a public announcement. (AFP)



Just last week, Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday with Malik in her family’s Pennsylvania farm where they have been quarantining together.

Among the collage of birthday images shared with her 52.7 million followers was a snap of her and the former One Direction star in a joyful embrace.

Little did we know there was a little baby bump.