US actress Lindsey Lohan thanks Dubai police for coronavirus efforts

DUBAI: American actress Lindsey Lohan, who has been living in Dubai since 2008, took to Instagram to thank the UAE government for keeping the country safe during the ongoing worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The “Mean Girls” star posted a series of pictures on Wednesday of herself standing next to members of the Dubai police while wearing a face mask and gloves.

“I wanted to thank the government of the UAE and the Dubai police for their continued support during these uncertain times and keeping this country safe. Wishing everyone a blessed month,” the star wrote to her 8.3 million followers.

The 33-year-old singer recently appeared on the chat show “Lights Out With David Spade” to promote her new single, “Back To Me”. During her conversation with Spade, Lohan talked about her experience of living in Dubai.

“It’s a city built on desert,” she said in her 17-minute video chat. “I came here in 2008 when they’d just finished building the Atlantis Hotel and there was none of this here. There was no DIFC, Downtown, Dubai Mall… anything that there is now.”

The star also spoke about the rules that Dubai has imposed on residents during the COVID-19 lockdown. “They are very strict here… You are not allowed outside. They take it very seriously,” she said.