You are here

  • Home
  • US actress Lindsey Lohan thanks Dubai police for coronavirus efforts

US actress Lindsey Lohan thanks Dubai police for coronavirus efforts

The “Mean Girls” star posted a series of pictures on Wednesday of herself standing next to members of the Dubai police. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nmypq

Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

US actress Lindsey Lohan thanks Dubai police for coronavirus efforts

Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: American actress Lindsey Lohan, who has been living in Dubai since 2008, took to Instagram to thank the UAE government for keeping the country safe during the ongoing worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The “Mean Girls” star posted a series of pictures on Wednesday of herself standing next to members of the Dubai police while wearing a face mask and gloves.

“I wanted to thank the government of the UAE and the Dubai police for their continued support during these uncertain times and keeping this country safe. Wishing everyone a blessed month,” the star wrote to her 8.3 million followers.

The 33-year-old singer recently appeared on the chat show “Lights Out With David Spade” to promote her new single, “Back To Me”. During her conversation with Spade, Lohan talked about her experience of living in Dubai.

“It’s a city built on desert,” she said in her 17-minute video chat. “I came here in 2008 when they’d just finished building the Atlantis Hotel and there was none of this here. There was no DIFC, Downtown, Dubai Mall… anything that there is now.”

The star also spoke about the rules that Dubai has imposed on residents during the COVID-19 lockdown. “They are very strict here… You are not allowed outside. They take it very seriously,” she said.

Topics: Lindsey Lohan Coronavirus Dubai Police

India’s Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor, 67, dies of leukemia

Rishi Kapoor has been diagnosed with cancer in 2018. (AFP)
Updated 49 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

India’s Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor, 67, dies of leukemia

Updated 49 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian actor Rishi Kapoor, who starred in celebrated Bollywood movies such as “Bobby” and “Mera Naam Joker,” died on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukemia, his family said.

Kapoor, 67, the scion of a famed film industry family, is survived by his wife and two children, and had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

“He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents,” the family said in a statement.

The actor had moved to New York for treatment soon after the cancer was detected, returning to his hometown of Mumbai last September.

Kapoor’s death followed that on Wednesday of another Indian actor, Irrfan Khan, 54, who had roles in films such as “Life of Pi” and “Jurassic World,” and who also suffered from cancer.

Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor (L) and Amitabh Bachchan (R) during the song launch for their comedy-drama Hindi film “102 Not Out” in Mumbai. (AFP)

Kapoor’s family urged his fans, who under normal circumstances would have been expected to pour onto the streets to mourn him, to follow novel coronavirus social-distancing rules.

“There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force,” the family said.

Kapoor came from a family of actors.

His grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor, father Raj Kapoor, brothers Randhir and Rajeev, and his son, nieces and nephews have all played roles in films.

He made his debut at the age of 16, playing a younger version of his father’s character in the 1970 film “Mera Naam Joker” (My Name is Joker), and later made a name for himself as a fresh-faced romantic hero.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by Kapoor’s death.

“Multifaceted, endearing and lively ... this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent,” Modi said on Twitter.

Topics: Rishi Kapoor

Latest updates

US actress Lindsey Lohan thanks Dubai police for coronavirus efforts
German social distancing will be extended until May 10
Pakistan: Indian fire kills soldier, 2 civilians in Kashmir
Philippines reports 276 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths
Egypt conducts 18 flights to return citizens, more planned

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.