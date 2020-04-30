You are here

Canadian military helicopter crashes at sea near Greece; 1 body recovered, 5 missing

Air detachment members aboard HMCS Fredericton attach a fueling hose on the hoist cable of a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter during Operation Reassurance, February 15, 2020. (Reuters)
  • The HMCS Fredericton, participating in NATO’s Operation Reassurance, lost contact with a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter on Wednesday
  • Canada’s military has decided to temporarily ground its Cyclone helicopters
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

OTTAWA: One body has been recovered and five people are missing after a Canadian military helicopter crashed in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Greece on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
The HMCS Fredericton, participating in NATO’s Operation Reassurance meant to bolster security in Central and Eastern Europe, lost contact with a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter on Wednesday.
“They are all heroes,” Trudeau said in a news conference.
“The cause of this accident is unknown at this time,” Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said, adding that the aircraft’s data and voice recorders have been recovered.
Abbigail Cowbrough’s body was recovered, said General Jonathan Vance, Chief of the Defense Staff.
Tanya Cowbrough, the mother of Abbigail, commented on Facebook: “Nothing can replace her.”
“I am broken and gutted,” Shane Cowbrough, Abbigail’s father, wrote on Facebook. “There are no words. You made me forever proud. I will love you always, and miss you in every moment. You are the bright light in my life taken far too soon.”
It could be the country’s single deadliest military tragedy in 13 years. In July 2007, six soldiers were killed together by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.
After the crash, Canada’s military has decided to temporarily ground its Cyclone helicopters, the CBC reported. Approximately 2,100 Canadian Armed Forces members are deployed around the world.

Suspect charged in Denmark with preparing extremist attack

Updated 25 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

Suspect charged in Denmark with preparing extremist attack

  • The suspect, who was charged with a terrorist offense, appeared to have been inspired by Islamist militants
  • The police worked together with security and intelligence officers to carry out the arrest
Updated 25 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

COPENHAGEN: Danish police said on Thursday they had arrested and charged a person suspected of preparing an Islamist terrorist attack.
The person had attempted to source firearms and ammunition to carry out one or more terrorist acts in an undisclosed place, Jorgen Bergen Skov, chief inspector of the Copenhagen police, told a news briefing.
The suspect, who was charged with a terrorist offense, appeared to have been inspired by Islamist militants, Skov said, and will be put before a judge for preliminary questioning on Friday.
The police worked together with security and intelligence officers to carry out the arrest.
“This unfortunately confirms a serious terror threat in Denmark,” Flemming Drejer, chief inspector of the Danish intelligence service, told the briefing.

