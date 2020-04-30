CAIRO: Emirates airline will start operating limited passenger services during May, starting with flights to allow residents and visitors to return to home countries, UAE state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.
The available destinations offered by the Dubai-based airline will be Frankfurt, London, Sao Paolo, Shanghai, among others, with operations starting on May 2.
Emirates to operate limited passenger services during May
https://arab.news/jt4m9
Emirates to operate limited passenger services during May
- Available destinations offered by Dubai-based airline will be Frankfurt, London, Sao Paolo, Shanghai, among others
CAIRO: Emirates airline will start operating limited passenger services during May, starting with flights to allow residents and visitors to return to home countries, UAE state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.