Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War II

LONDON: Royal Dutch Shell cut its dividend for the first time since World War II on Thursday as the energy company retrenched in the face of an unprecedented drop in oil demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shell also suspended the next tranche of its share buyback program and said it was reducing oil and gas output by nearly a quarter after its net profit almost halved in the first three months of 2020.

For years, Shell has taken pride in having never cut its dividend since the 1940s, resisting such a move even during the deep downturns in the oil market of the 1980s.

Some investors, however, had called on major oil firms to break an industry taboo and consider cutting dividends, rather than taking on more debt to maintain payouts.

“Given the risk of a prolonged period of economic uncertainty, weaker commodity prices, higher volatility and uncertain demand outlook, the board believes that maintaining the current level of shareholder distributions is not prudent,” Shell Chairman Chad Holliday said.

He also said the cut in Shell’s payout was a long-term “reset” of the company’s dividend policy.

Shell said it would reduce its quarterly dividend by two-thirds to 16 cents per share from the 47 cents it paid each quarter in 2019. If maintained for 2020 as a whole, Shell would save about $10 billion.

Shell is the first of the five so-called Oil Majors to cut its dividend because of the fallout from the coronavirus crisis. BP and Exxon Mobil have said they will maintain their first-quarter dividends, while Total and Chevron have yet to report first-quarter results.

HIGH LIGHTS • Shell cuts quarterly dividend by two-thirds. • Shell cuts output by about a quarter. • Chairman says dividend cut is part of a ‘reset.’

The dividend cut also comes after Shell this month laid out the oil and gas sector’s most extensive strategy yet to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

“The 66 percent dividend cut is a necessary evil to reinforce Shell’s capital frame and position it for the offense on the energy transition,” JP Morgan analyst Christyan Malek said.

Shell paid about $15 billion in dividends last year making it the world’s biggest payer of dividends after Saudi Arabia’s national oil company Saudi Aramco.

Dividends paid by Shell and BP last year also represented 24 percent of the £75 billion ($94 billion) in total paid out by companies in the FTSE 100 index of leading shares.

Following years of deep cost cuts after its acquisition of BG Group for $53 billion in 2016, Shell had previously planned to boost payouts to investors through dividends and share buybacks to $125 billion between 2021 and 2025.

Outside the Oil Majors, Norway’s Equinor became the first large oil company to cut its dividend in response to the current downturn, reducing its first-quarter payout last week by two-thirds.

Global energy demand could slump by 6 percent in 2020 due to coronavirus lockdowns and travel restrictions in what would be the largest contraction in absolute terms on record, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday.

Shell last month said it would reduce capital expenditure this year to $20 billion at most from a planned level of $25 billion and cut an extra $3 billion to $4 billion off operating costs over the next 12 months.