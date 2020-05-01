You are here

  • Home
  • Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War II

Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War II

Anglo-Dutch giant Royal Dutch Shell is the first of the so-called Oil Majors to cut shareholder dividends because of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6979b

Updated 01 May 2020
Reuters

Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War II

  • Payout reduction breaks industry taboo as oil giant announces long-term ‘reset’
Updated 01 May 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Royal Dutch Shell cut its dividend for the first time since World War II on Thursday as the energy company retrenched in the face of an unprecedented drop in oil demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shell also suspended the next tranche of its share buyback program and said it was reducing oil and gas output by nearly a quarter after its net profit almost halved in the first three months of 2020.

For years, Shell has taken pride in having never cut its dividend since the 1940s, resisting such a move even during the deep downturns in the oil market of the 1980s.

Some investors, however, had called on major oil firms to break an industry taboo and consider cutting dividends, rather than taking on more debt to maintain payouts.

“Given the risk of a prolonged period of economic uncertainty, weaker commodity prices, higher volatility and uncertain demand outlook, the board believes that maintaining the current level of shareholder distributions is not prudent,” Shell Chairman Chad Holliday said.

He also said the cut in Shell’s payout was a long-term “reset” of the company’s dividend policy.

Shell said it would reduce its quarterly dividend by two-thirds to 16 cents per share from the 47 cents it paid each quarter in 2019. If maintained for 2020 as a whole, Shell would save about $10 billion.

Shell is the first of the five so-called Oil Majors to cut its dividend because of the fallout from the coronavirus crisis. BP and Exxon Mobil have said they will maintain their first-quarter dividends, while Total and Chevron have yet to report first-quarter results.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Shell cuts quarterly dividend by two-thirds.

• Shell cuts output by about a quarter.

• Chairman says dividend cut is part of a ‘reset.’

The dividend cut also comes after Shell this month laid out the oil and gas sector’s most extensive strategy yet to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

“The 66 percent dividend cut is a necessary evil to reinforce Shell’s capital frame and position it for the offense on the energy transition,” JP Morgan analyst Christyan Malek said.

Shell paid about $15 billion in dividends last year making it the world’s biggest payer of dividends after Saudi Arabia’s national oil company Saudi Aramco.

Dividends paid by Shell and BP last year also represented 24 percent of the £75 billion ($94 billion) in total paid out by companies in the FTSE 100 index of leading shares.

Following years of deep cost cuts after its acquisition of BG Group for $53 billion in 2016, Shell had previously planned to boost payouts to investors through dividends and share buybacks to $125 billion between 2021 and 2025.

Outside the Oil Majors, Norway’s Equinor became the first large oil company to cut its dividend in response to the current downturn, reducing its first-quarter payout last week by two-thirds.

Global energy demand could slump by 6 percent in 2020 due to coronavirus lockdowns and travel restrictions in what would be the largest contraction in absolute terms on record, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday.

Shell last month said it would reduce capital expenditure this year to $20 billion at most from a planned level of $25 billion and cut an extra $3 billion to $4 billion off operating costs over the next 12 months.

Topics: Shell

Related

World
Scare in Greece after machine part mistaken for mortar shell

Lockdowns to slash energy demand, emissions: IEA

Updated 01 May 2020
Reuters

Lockdowns to slash energy demand, emissions: IEA

  • Record contraction forecast as pandemic hammers global oil market, industrial output
Updated 01 May 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Economic lockdowns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic look set to cut global energy demand and carbon dioxide emissions by record amounts, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

Global energy demand could slump by 6 percent in 2020 due to the restrictions placed on homes and industry in what would be the largest contraction in absolute terms on record, according to Paris-based IEA, which advises industrialized nations on energy issues. The slump would lead to a drop in carbon dioxide emissions of 8 percent, six times larger than the biggest fall of 400 million tons recorded in 2009 following the global financial crisis, according to the IEA, which described its estimate as conservative.

“Some countries may delay the lifting of the lockdown, or a second wave of coronavirus could render our current expectations on the optimistic side,” Fatih Birol, the agency’s executive director, said.

Business activity has stalled across much of the globe as the containment measures hammer the world economy, cementing economists’ views of a deep global recession. Carbon intensive coal demand has been hit the hardest by the pandemic, with demand in the first quarter and projections for 2020 as a whole down 8 percent compared with the same periods last year.

Global natural gas demand could fall by around 5 percent in 2020, while electricity generation fell by 2.6 percent in the first quarter, but renewable power generation rose during the period by 3 percent with new wind and solar projects coming online.

“Given the number of deaths and the economic trauma around the world, this historic decline in global emissions is absolutely nothing to cheer,” Birol said, urging governments to seize on the disruptions to build greener energy infrastructure.

FASTFACT

28%

Renewables make up about 28 percent of global electricity supply.

The share of renewables in global electricity supply neared 28 percent in Q1 2020, up from 26 percent in Q1 2019 and is expected to reach 30 percent by the end of the year.

An unprecedented pact by top oil-producing countries this month to rein in output to balance supply with flagging demand may not succeed, the IEA warned, with places to store the excess crude running out.

Oil demand fell by 5 percent over the first quarter but could ultimately be the worst hit fuel over 2020, with total demand down as much as 9 percent.

“At the current pace in the oil market, we may well see around mid-June the global storage capacity can be full,” Birol said, noting the problem was worst in North America.

Global oil demand is expected to fall a record 9.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2020 and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other top producers like Russia agreed to cuts of almost 10 million bpd, equivalent to about 10 percent of global production, starting on May 1.

“My call to them is to consider further cuts,” Birol said.

Topics: Coronavirus energy

Latest updates

Hezbollah ‘a burden’ on Lebanon, says former MP
Egypt’s ‘corona coexistence’ plan to begin after Eid holidays
Renowned bakery continues to give French their daily bread despite COVID-19 threat
Virginia prisons urged to respect inmates’ right to fast
What We Are Reading Today: Black Mountain Chamberlain by John Chamberlain

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.