You are here

  • Home
  • Grounded Thai airline staff, hit by pay cuts, work side gigs

Grounded Thai airline staff, hit by pay cuts, work side gigs

Thai commercial airline pilot Kritee Youngfuengmont has been furloughed and has taken on sidework as a deliveryman to supplement his income. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bgqyz

Updated 14 sec ago
AP

Grounded Thai airline staff, hit by pay cuts, work side gigs

  • High-flying pilots working in earthbound jobs has brought media attention, turning them into minor celebrities
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

BANGKOK: Restrictions on air travel imposed on airlines in Thailand have brought a lot of turbulence into the lives of flight and cabin crews, but they have been trained to cope with emergencies. More than 200 furloughed staff, facing reduced incomes from big pay cuts, have formed a car and motorbike delivery service, earning vital money and winning fame on the doorstep.

Just a month ago, Kritee Youngfuengmont was flying commercial jets. No longer hauling passengers, he now jockeys a Honda scooter around town to deliver food, documents and even hot cups of coffee.

It is not glamorous, but for the 36-year-old pilot on half-pay who has debts to settle, the work is a financial lifeline. The roughly 1,500 baht ($46) he earns per day should keep him going until the pandemic passes.

“Life is unpredictable. The unexpected can happen anytime. You could be enjoying good times and all of a sudden, you’re falling apart,” he said. “When that happens, you have to figure out if you are going to give up, or fight and find something to hold on to while you figure a way out.”

Thailand’s airlines began slashing services and salaries in late March to try to slow the spread of coronavirus, surrendering to the reality that entry bans around the world make most passenger flights money-losers. Staff at the country’s flag carrier, Thai Airways International, took pay cuts and were put on leave until the end of May.

At least a couple of other Thai airlines plan to resume domestic flights on a limited basis this week, but at the same time are seeking a collective soft loan package from the government of at least 25 billion baht ($770 million).

Kritee and others saw the lean times coming and set up “Delivery by Pilots and Crew” as a social media group just before the shutdown hit. Since then, they have swapped their smart uniforms for the humdrum garb of delivery staff to shuttle food and goods around Bangkok.

Delivery services, especially food, are an important industry in Thailand. The biggest, Singapore-headquartered Grab, began as a Uber-style ride-hailing business, but has since taken the lead in food delivery, and is said to use 150,000 drivers nationwide.

The idea of dashing pilots forced into making an earthbound livelihood has brought them media attention, turning them into minor celebrities.

“I suppose people have the image of us with high-flying, glamorous careers,” says Thanun Khantatatbumroong, one of the group’s administrators. “But everyone forgets that we are just regular human beings with responsibilities and expenses, just like everyone else.”

Other aviation industry employees are scrambling to raise a little cash though online marketplaces.

Only airline staff are allowed to post sales listings on the biggest one, “Crew Online Market,” which has more than 16,000 members. Items on offer range from doughnuts and grilled shrimp to computers and kitchen appliances.

A three-man team cleaning air-conditioners at a house in suburban Bangkok last week had until the coronavirus crisis began been working as a ground crew maintaining the engines of Boeing 737s.

As soon as their jobs went into limbo, they decided to adapt their skills. They spent 10,000 baht on the tools — a high-pressure hose, an air blower, ladders and cleaning products — and say they have worked every day since. To attract customers, they charge below standard rates.

Chutiphong Sodvilai, a 32-year-old father of two who was put on 10 percent pay, said he gets satisfaction from knowing the crisis has not beaten him.

“Everybody has to adjust themselves. We can’t change anything other than ourselves,” he said. “I have to find something to do, to take care of myself and my family so that we survive this crisis.”

Topics: Thailand

Related

World
Thailand to reopen some businesses as new coronavirus cases slow
World
Thailand reports 15 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Travelers rejoice, flight bookings surge as Beijing relaxes curbs

Updated 14 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Travelers rejoice, flight bookings surge as Beijing relaxes curbs

  • Beijing was under some of the strictest coronavirus preventive measures in China until Wednesday
Updated 14 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: Flight bookings surged by up to 15 times after Beijing relaxed quarantine rules, raising hope that a release of pent-up demand ahead of a major holiday will breathe life into China’s battered tourism industry.

The Chinese capital had until Wednesday lived under some of the strictest coronavirus preventive measures in the country, including a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving.

That requirement was scrapped from Thursday for travelers from low-risk areas of China, just ahead of a five-day May Day holiday, beginning on Friday.

“It finally happened. I quickly bought a couple of tickets for Chengdu leaving in two days,” said Zheng Lijun, 27, an office worker.

Chengdu is capital of the southwestern province of Sichuan, where China’s pandas live.

The Labour Day holiday is China’s first extended break since the easing of coronavirus lockdowns, offering a glimpse of what travel may look like after the epidemic. The number of daily flights in China is at 42 percent of pre-epidemic levels.

Data from online reservation service Qunar.com showed air bookings out of Beijing jumped by 15 times in the first half hour after news of the end of restrictions on Wednesday. Searches on various travel sights including for hotels quadrupled, it said.

Fliggy, the travel booking platform of the Alibaba Group , said it saw orders for air tickets, in and out of Beijing, jump more than 500 percent in the hour after the announcement. Prices also rose. Zheng paid 480 yuan ($68) for her ticket on Wednesday. But Thursday, it had more than doubled to 1,090 yuan.

Travel booking site Trip.com said a large proportion of the 72 million yuan worth of coupons it sold at a livestreaming event on Wednesday was purchased by Beijing-based consumers.

Many tour groups and airlines have rolled out generous offers to spur demand.

Some tourist sites are now requiring advanced booking to limit crowds. Some have been told to limit guests to 30 percent of capacity amid lingering coronavirus worries.

The Ministry of Transport said it expected 117 million people to travel by road, rail or air during the holiday, or 23.36 million per day, about one third the daily volume last year.

Zhou Weihong, deputy general manager of Shanghai-based travel agency Spring Tour, said travel agencies were still not allowed to organize trips across provincial borders.

“But at least we have hope now,” she said. 

Topics: Coronavirus China

Related

World
China says it is a victim of COVID-19 disinformation, not an initiator

Latest updates

Grounded Thai airline staff, hit by pay cuts, work side gigs
Travelers rejoice, flight bookings surge as Beijing relaxes curbs
Lazio cling to Serie A dream as 105-year-old nightmare looms
Joshua could fight without fans in first title defense
Baseball Hall of Fame cancels induction ceremony

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.