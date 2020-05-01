You are here

Oil sellers ‘adding zero price clause to contracts’

Sellers in Asia face increasing pressure due to heavy discounting. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Most Asian buyers have shown high acceptance of the newly added clause that protect sellers’ interests
SINGAPORE: Companies selling crude and condensate in Asia have added a new clause in contracts that prevents prices of their oil from falling below zero, eight sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Oil markets were stunned on April 20 when US crude futures collapsed into negative territory for the first time in history, as a coronavirus-induced supply glut and lack of storage saw desperate traders paying to get rid of oil.

The new clause comes as sellers in Asia seek to protect their interests, as prices of some physical crude grades sold in the region have fallen to close to $10 a barrel due to heavy discounts, the sources said. The sources are involved in a range of crude grades from Asia’s regional low-sulfur crude, to ultra-light condensate, to Russian and Middle East high-sulfur crude.

These grades in Asia are priced off dated Brent, which recently fell below $20 a barrel, and Dubai quotes, while sellers are offering cargoes at deep discounts amid oversupply and weak demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the sources said.

The zero dollar clause was first used in North America as major oil companies and those involved in US shale earlier this month introduced the clause to avoid having to pay buyers to take oil away.

FASTFACT

$10

Some Asia physical crude grades sold in the region have fallen to close to $10 a barrel.

Most Asian buyers have shown high acceptance of the newly added clause that protect sellers’ interests, they added.

“If not, no cargo,” said a first source at a trading house.

While every company’s legal languages differ, the core of the clause is that “dollar per barrel of oil will not be lower than zero under any circumstance,” said a second source, who works with an oil producer. The cargoes will still be delivered with the minimum price being $0.

“It’s something all sellers try to get into their sales contract. Crude, condensate or products. No one wants to pay the buyer to lift their barrels,” said a third source, with an oil major.

For now, the clause looks most relevant for sales of condensate in Asia, as the ultra-light oil is heavily discounted and performing worse than other crude in the physical market, four of the sources said.

“No one ever expected prices to go negative,” said a fourth source, who works with another oil producer, adding the clause had recently been added to its contracts.

Sellers of Middle East crude, except the national oil companies, have also requested the clause in their cargo sales, said two of the sources, who trade Middle East barrels.

A seventh source at an Asian refinery confirmed such a clause has been added to its contracts, with the minimum price set at $0 or $1 a barrel.

All of the sources declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter. 

Grounded Thai airline staff, hit by pay cuts, work side gigs

Grounded Thai airline staff, hit by pay cuts, work side gigs

  • High-flying pilots working in earthbound jobs has brought media attention, turning them into minor celebrities
BANGKOK: Restrictions on air travel imposed on airlines in Thailand have brought a lot of turbulence into the lives of flight and cabin crews, but they have been trained to cope with emergencies. More than 200 furloughed staff, facing reduced incomes from big pay cuts, have formed a car and motorbike delivery service, earning vital money and winning fame on the doorstep.

Just a month ago, Kritee Youngfuengmont was flying commercial jets. No longer hauling passengers, he now jockeys a Honda scooter around town to deliver food, documents and even hot cups of coffee.

It is not glamorous, but for the 36-year-old pilot on half-pay who has debts to settle, the work is a financial lifeline. The roughly 1,500 baht ($46) he earns per day should keep him going until the pandemic passes.

“Life is unpredictable. The unexpected can happen anytime. You could be enjoying good times and all of a sudden, you’re falling apart,” he said. “When that happens, you have to figure out if you are going to give up, or fight and find something to hold on to while you figure a way out.”

Thailand’s airlines began slashing services and salaries in late March to try to slow the spread of coronavirus, surrendering to the reality that entry bans around the world make most passenger flights money-losers. Staff at the country’s flag carrier, Thai Airways International, took pay cuts and were put on leave until the end of May.

At least a couple of other Thai airlines plan to resume domestic flights on a limited basis this week, but at the same time are seeking a collective soft loan package from the government of at least 25 billion baht ($770 million).

Kritee and others saw the lean times coming and set up “Delivery by Pilots and Crew” as a social media group just before the shutdown hit. Since then, they have swapped their smart uniforms for the humdrum garb of delivery staff to shuttle food and goods around Bangkok.

Delivery services, especially food, are an important industry in Thailand. The biggest, Singapore-headquartered Grab, began as a Uber-style ride-hailing business, but has since taken the lead in food delivery, and is said to use 150,000 drivers nationwide.

The idea of dashing pilots forced into making an earthbound livelihood has brought them media attention, turning them into minor celebrities.

“I suppose people have the image of us with high-flying, glamorous careers,” says Thanun Khantatatbumroong, one of the group’s administrators. “But everyone forgets that we are just regular human beings with responsibilities and expenses, just like everyone else.”

Other aviation industry employees are scrambling to raise a little cash though online marketplaces.

Only airline staff are allowed to post sales listings on the biggest one, “Crew Online Market,” which has more than 16,000 members. Items on offer range from doughnuts and grilled shrimp to computers and kitchen appliances.

A three-man team cleaning air-conditioners at a house in suburban Bangkok last week had until the coronavirus crisis began been working as a ground crew maintaining the engines of Boeing 737s.

As soon as their jobs went into limbo, they decided to adapt their skills. They spent 10,000 baht on the tools — a high-pressure hose, an air blower, ladders and cleaning products — and say they have worked every day since. To attract customers, they charge below standard rates.

Chutiphong Sodvilai, a 32-year-old father of two who was put on 10 percent pay, said he gets satisfaction from knowing the crisis has not beaten him.

“Everybody has to adjust themselves. We can’t change anything other than ourselves,” he said. “I have to find something to do, to take care of myself and my family so that we survive this crisis.”

