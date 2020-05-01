You are here

Saudi Ph.D. student Sharif Hala is a biomedical researcher and co-founder of NoorDx, a DNA sequencing company, and one of the recipients of the Ministry of Health’s research grant to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Hala currently works in the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology’s (KAUST) department of environmental science and engineering, doing research into pathogen genomics focusing on clinical microbiology aspects.

He gained a bachelor’s degree in molecular biology and a master’s degree in medical molecular genetics, both from the University of Aberdeen, in Scotland.

As part of Prof. Arnab Pain’s pathogen genomics laboratory team at KAUST, Hala has been setting up partnerships with the Saudi Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Weqaya) and several hospitals in Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah to facilitate the genome sequencing and bioinformatic analysis of a large collection of Saudi SARS-CoV-2 strains.

In accordance with strict safety guidelines set by the World Health Organization, Hala has been driving from his home in Jeddah to several hospitals and quarantine hotels in the western region to collect samples from COVID-19 patients, and transporting them back to KAUST in his truck.

After spending hours collecting the samples, he meets Pain outside the KAUST gate (in accordance with safety guidelines) to hand over the swabs to be sequenced
by KAUST researchers. The extracted RNA is then analyzed through sequencing technology machines in the Bioscience KAUST Core Labs.

“These samples mean a lot for us because it means we can also help the hospitals in giving positive and negative samples. We can also provide a lot of good feedback to the treating doctors, and we can do the transmission,” said Hala.

KSRelief pens deal with UN agency to support anti-COVID-19 efforts in Gaza

Updated 18 min 4 sec ago
SPA

KSRelief pens deal with UN agency to support anti-COVID-19 efforts in Gaza

Updated 18 min 4 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday penned a deal with the UN to boost efforts to prevent the spread of the killer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Gaza.

Under the terms of the agreement, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) will provide the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) with vital supplies and medical equipment to help the agency’s fight against the deadly pandemic in Palestine.

The accord was signed by KSRelief General Supervisor Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah and UNRWA’s Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini during a virtual meeting.

Al-Rabeeah said: “The agreement will benefit 2 million people. It includes providing all the necessary medical equipment and protective supplies. 

This will help meet the needs of medical teams fighting the outbreak of the virus in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Rabeeah said: “The agreement will benefit 2 million people. It includes providing all the necessary medical equipment and protective supplies such as ultrasound machines, patient monitors, infusion pumps, pulse oximeters, beds for patient transfers, N95 masks, medications, sterilizers, chronic disease medications, oxygen cylinders and antibiotics.

“This will help meet the needs of medical teams fighting the outbreak of the virus in the Gaza Strip.

“This move highlights the Kingdom’s leading role in alleviating the sufferings of all of the world’s struggling and needy people. It also reflects its keenness to harness its capabilities and resources to support humanitarian efforts in cooperation with the UN’s agencies and organizations and the international community,” he added.

He pointed out that Saudi Arabia had provided Palestine with aid amounting to $6.473 billion, of which $250 million had been allocated to UNRWA.

“The agreement comes in line with the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to support all sisterly countries in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic,” Al-Rabeeah said.

