You are here

  • Home
  • Lockdowns to slash energy demand, emissions: IEA

Lockdowns to slash energy demand, emissions: IEA

Floating solar panels in Piolenc, southern France. Industrial nations have been urged to seize on economic disruptions to build greener energy infrastructure. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yapsh

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Lockdowns to slash energy demand, emissions: IEA

  • Record contraction forecast as pandemic hammers global oil market, industrial output
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Economic lockdowns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic look set to cut global energy demand and carbon dioxide emissions by record amounts, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

Global energy demand could slump by 6 percent in 2020 due to the restrictions placed on homes and industry in what would be the largest contraction in absolute terms on record, according to Paris-based IEA, which advises industrialized nations on energy issues. The slump would lead to a drop in carbon dioxide emissions of 8 percent, six times larger than the biggest fall of 400 million tons recorded in 2009 following the global financial crisis, according to the IEA, which described its estimate as conservative.

“Some countries may delay the lifting of the lockdown, or a second wave of coronavirus could render our current expectations on the optimistic side,” Fatih Birol, the agency’s executive director, said.

Business activity has stalled across much of the globe as the containment measures hammer the world economy, cementing economists’ views of a deep global recession. Carbon intensive coal demand has been hit the hardest by the pandemic, with demand in the first quarter and projections for 2020 as a whole down 8 percent compared with the same periods last year.

Global natural gas demand could fall by around 5 percent in 2020, while electricity generation fell by 2.6 percent in the first quarter, but renewable power generation rose during the period by 3 percent with new wind and solar projects coming online.

“Given the number of deaths and the economic trauma around the world, this historic decline in global emissions is absolutely nothing to cheer,” Birol said, urging governments to seize on the disruptions to build greener energy infrastructure.

FASTFACT

28%

Renewables make up about 28 percent of global electricity supply.

The share of renewables in global electricity supply neared 28 percent in Q1 2020, up from 26 percent in Q1 2019 and is expected to reach 30 percent by the end of the year.

An unprecedented pact by top oil-producing countries this month to rein in output to balance supply with flagging demand may not succeed, the IEA warned, with places to store the excess crude running out.

Oil demand fell by 5 percent over the first quarter but could ultimately be the worst hit fuel over 2020, with total demand down as much as 9 percent.

“At the current pace in the oil market, we may well see around mid-June the global storage capacity can be full,” Birol said, noting the problem was worst in North America.

Global oil demand is expected to fall a record 9.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2020 and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other top producers like Russia agreed to cuts of almost 10 million bpd, equivalent to about 10 percent of global production, starting on May 1.

“My call to them is to consider further cuts,” Birol said.

Topics: Coronavirus energy

Oil sellers ‘adding zero price clause to contracts’

Updated 15 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

Oil sellers ‘adding zero price clause to contracts’

  • Most Asian buyers have shown high acceptance of the newly added clause that protect sellers’ interests
Updated 15 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Companies selling crude and condensate in Asia have added a new clause in contracts that prevents prices of their oil from falling below zero, eight sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Oil markets were stunned on April 20 when US crude futures collapsed into negative territory for the first time in history, as a coronavirus-induced supply glut and lack of storage saw desperate traders paying to get rid of oil.

The new clause comes as sellers in Asia seek to protect their interests, as prices of some physical crude grades sold in the region have fallen to close to $10 a barrel due to heavy discounts, the sources said. The sources are involved in a range of crude grades from Asia’s regional low-sulfur crude, to ultra-light condensate, to Russian and Middle East high-sulfur crude.

These grades in Asia are priced off dated Brent, which recently fell below $20 a barrel, and Dubai quotes, while sellers are offering cargoes at deep discounts amid oversupply and weak demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the sources said.

The zero dollar clause was first used in North America as major oil companies and those involved in US shale earlier this month introduced the clause to avoid having to pay buyers to take oil away.

FASTFACT

$10

Some Asia physical crude grades sold in the region have fallen to close to $10 a barrel.

Most Asian buyers have shown high acceptance of the newly added clause that protect sellers’ interests, they added.

“If not, no cargo,” said a first source at a trading house.

While every company’s legal languages differ, the core of the clause is that “dollar per barrel of oil will not be lower than zero under any circumstance,” said a second source, who works with an oil producer. The cargoes will still be delivered with the minimum price being $0.

“It’s something all sellers try to get into their sales contract. Crude, condensate or products. No one wants to pay the buyer to lift their barrels,” said a third source, with an oil major.

For now, the clause looks most relevant for sales of condensate in Asia, as the ultra-light oil is heavily discounted and performing worse than other crude in the physical market, four of the sources said.

“No one ever expected prices to go negative,” said a fourth source, who works with another oil producer, adding the clause had recently been added to its contracts.

Sellers of Middle East crude, except the national oil companies, have also requested the clause in their cargo sales, said two of the sources, who trade Middle East barrels.

A seventh source at an Asian refinery confirmed such a clause has been added to its contracts, with the minimum price set at $0 or $1 a barrel.

All of the sources declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter. 

Topics: Oil

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia gets a new oil customer in Belarus
Special
Business & Economy
Fall in demand for oil and pandemic squeeze Saudi finances in first-quarter

Latest updates

Lockdowns to slash energy demand, emissions: IEA
Sharif Hala, biomedical researcher and co-founder of NoorD
Oil sellers ‘adding zero price clause to contracts’
KSRelief pens deal with UN agency to support anti-COVID-19 efforts in Gaza
Grounded Thai airline staff, hit by pay cuts, work side gigs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.