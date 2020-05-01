UAE reports 552 of new COVID-19 cases, urges public to obey precautions

DUBAI: The UAE has confirmed 552 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 12,481, state-run WAM has reported.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said it has conducted 27,000 additional tests, particularly among those who had contact with previously diagnosed patients.

All new cases are undergoing necessary medical treatment, the ministry added.

The ministry also announced seven new deaths of patients who developed complications from other chronic health issues. The country’s COVID-19 death toll stood at 105.

Total recoveries in the country rose 2,429, after 100 people have recently been cleared of the virus.

The ministry has urged the public to adhere to health precautions, especially as the country attempts to transition to normal life.