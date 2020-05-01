You are here

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said it has conducted 27,000 additional tests. (File/AFP)
UAE reports 552 of new COVID-19 cases, urges public to obey precautions

  • The ministry also announced seven new deaths of patients who developed complications from other chronic health issues
  • Total recoveries in the country rose 2,429, after 100 people have recently been cleared of the virus
DUBAI: The UAE has confirmed 552 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 12,481, state-run WAM has reported.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said it has conducted 27,000 additional tests, particularly among those who had contact with previously diagnosed patients.

All new cases are undergoing necessary medical treatment, the ministry added.

The ministry also announced seven new deaths of patients who developed complications from other chronic health issues. The country’s COVID-19 death toll stood at 105.

Total recoveries in the country rose 2,429, after 100 people have recently been cleared of the virus.

The ministry has urged the public to adhere to health precautions, especially as the country attempts to transition to normal life.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus

Updated 42 min 58 sec ago
AP

Turkey sends second consignment of coronavirus medical aid to US

  • ‘After hopelessness there is so much hope and after darkness there is much brighter sun’
  • Turkey has donated medical supplies to a total of 55 countries – including Britain, Italy and Spain
Updated 42 min 58 sec ago
AP

ANKARA, Turkey: A second Turkish military plane took off from an air base near Ankara on Thursday carrying more medical aid to the United States which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
The cargo plane is carrying a second consignment of personal protective equipment, including masks, hazmat suits and disinfectants, the Defense Ministry announced.
Turkey also dispatched a planeload of medical supplies on Tuesday that included 500,000 surgical masks, 4,000 overalls, 2,000 liters (528 gallons) of disinfectant, 1,500 goggles, 400 N-95 masks and 500 face shields.
The items dispatched Thursday were sent in boxes displaying the words of 13th-century Sufi Poet Jalaluddin Rumi in Turkish and English: “After hopelessness there is so much hope and after darkness there is much brighter sun.” The government didn’t immediately provide a breakdown of what was in the shipment.
Turkey’s deputy foreign minister, Selim Yavuz Kiran, and the US Ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, were at the military air base to see the plane off.
“We stand fully with our strategic partner,” Kiran later tweeted.
Separately, a Turkish military plane carrying medical supplies, including masks and disinfectants, also left for South Africa late on Wednesday, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said meanwhile, that Turkey was sending medical supplies including masks, overalls and test kits to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.
“Turkey will continue to stand by the Palestinian people,” the spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, wrote on Twitter. “Keep humanity alive so that people can live.”
Turkish officials say the country has donated medical supplies to a total of 55 countries — including Britain, Italy and Spain.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey surpassed 120,000 after the country’s health minister announced 2,615 new cases in the past 24 hours.
Fahrettin Koca also reported 93 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 3,174. The total number of infections now stands at 120,204.
Turkey ranks seventh in the world for the number of confirmed infections, according to Johns Hopkins University, although experts believe the actual toll of the pandemic is higher than the tally.

Topics: Coronavirus Turkey

