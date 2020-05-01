You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia rises up key international budget transparency index

Saudi Arabia rises up key international budget transparency index

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Finance has dramatically increased the availability of key financial and economic data since the launch of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gjwaq

Updated 01 May 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia rises up key international budget transparency index

Updated 01 May 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia jumped 18 places in an index that measures the transparency of budgets worldwide.
The results were presented by the International Budget Partnership, an international non-profit organization.
The Open Budget Index (OBI) is published every two years to assess the transparency of government budgets around the world. It covers more than 100 countries.
Saad Alshahrani, deputy minister for macro-fiscal policies, said the performance of the country in the latest rankings reflected efforts to boost the quality of fiscal data in the Kingdom.
He said that the Ministry of Finance had developed its fiscal systems to inform specialists, analysts and citizens in a timely manner and allow the private sector and investors to plan ahead and make informed decisions.
Since the launch of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the Ministry has dramatically increased the availability of key financial and economic data along with the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority and the General Authority for Statistics.
“All of these measures contributed to a material and unprecedented shift in the levels of disclosure and transparency in the Kingdom, leading to an enhanced position on various international indicators and contributing to supporting domestic and foreign investment, as well as the credit rating of the Kingdom,” added Alshahrani.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia stresses unity to reduce illicit financial flows
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Labor Ministry to promote culture of transparency

US imposes sanctions on firm owned by alleged Iranian arms smuggler

Updated 01 May 2020
Arab News

US imposes sanctions on firm owned by alleged Iranian arms smuggler

  • The US Treasury department said that Dianat has supported smuggling operations for several years
  • It claims the Iranian regime relied on Dianat to secure entry for vessels carrying arms shipments
Updated 01 May 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The US Treasury department has slapped sanctions on the boss of an alleged Iranian front company linked to arms smuggling to Yemen.

Dual Iranian and Iraqi national Amir Dianat, is alleged to be a longtime associate of senior officials of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF).
US authorities also designated his company Taif Mining Services LLC.
At the same time, the US Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges against Dianat and one of his business associates for “violations of sanctions and money laundering laws.”
It also filed a related civil forfeiture action alleging that approximately $12 million is subject to forfeiture as funds involved in these crimes and as assets of a foreign terrorist organization.
“The Iranian regime and its supporters continue to prioritize the funding of international terrorist organizations over the health and well-being of the Iranian people,” said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “The United States remains committed to working with financial institutions, non-profit organizations, and international partners to facilitate humanitarian trade and assistance to the Iranian people.”
It is the latest action taken by US authorities against individuals and companies with alleged links to Iranian front companies involved in arms smuggling and money laundering.
In December the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated an Iranian shipping network involved in smuggling lethal aid from Iran to Yemen and more recently took action against 20 Iran- and Iraq-based front companies, senior officials, and business associates that alleged to be involved in transferring lethal aid to Iranian-backed terrorist militias in Iraq.
The US Treasury department said that Dianat has supported smuggling operations for several years, including efforts aimed at the shipment of weapons including missiles.
It claims the Iranian regime relied on Dianat to secure entry for vessels carrying arms shipments and that he has been directly involved in efforts to smuggle shipments from Iran to Yemen.

It is also alleged that he leveraged Taif Mining Services LLC, a company under his control, to procure an oil tanker.

Topics: Iran US sanctions

Related

Middle-East
US has missed opportunity to lift sanctions on Iran amid coronavirus: Rouhani
World
US sanctions Chinese, S.African companies over Iran, petrochemicals

Latest updates

Tlaib faces tough challenge in US primary race, poll shows
Missing Pakistan journalist found dead in Sweden
UK universities hit by virus outbreak fallout
Abu Dhabi stem cell center develops ‘promising’ new COVID-19 treatment
US imposes sanctions on firm owned by alleged Iranian arms smuggler

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.