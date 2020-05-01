You are here

  • Home
  • Report gives Pakistan failing grade on human rights

Report gives Pakistan failing grade on human rights

Despite the legislation enacted to protect and promote women’s rights in recent years, violence against women has escalated, the report said. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2k8n9

Updated 32 sec ago
AP

Report gives Pakistan failing grade on human rights

  • ‘Despite the legislation enacted to protect and promote women’s rights in recent years, violence against women has escalated’
Updated 32 sec ago
AP

ISLAMABAD: An annual human rights report released this week gives Pakistan a failing grade, charging that too little is being done to protect the country’s most vulnerable, including women and children.
The 264-page report by the Independent Pakistan Human Rights Commission laid out a litany of human rights failings. They include unabated honor killings, forced conversions of minority Hindu under-age girls and continued use of a blasphemy law that carries the death penalty to intimidate and settle scores.
In December, Pakistan was ranked 151st out of 153 by the World Economic Forum on the Global Gender Gap Index.
“Despite the legislation enacted to protect and promote women’s rights in recent years, violence against women has escalated,” the report released Thursday said.
It also criticizes increased restrictions on media freedom and criticism of state institutions and a growing number of cases of sexual and physical abuse of children.
There was no immediate comment from the government.
Pakistan has been slow to enact laws to protect the country’s most vulnerable and even where laws are in place they are often not enforced by police. Law enforcement agencies in Pakistan are often corrupt or refuse to take the word of a woman over a man in Pakistan’s deeply male-dominated society. In March, a powerful cleric who has the ear of the prime minister blamed the global coronavirus pandemic on women who dress immodestly.
Social media outrage greeted cleric Tariq Jameel after he blamed women, particularly young women who “choose the path of indecency and ... vulgarity,” for the coronavirus pandemic. His charges were made during a live TV fundraising drive to feed Pakistan’s poorest hurt by a weeks-long lock-down to stem the virus’s spread. Jameel also shamed girls for dancing and wearing “skimpy clothing.”
Jameel, who did not rescind his remarks, later said he was addressing the failings of the “collective” society.
Pakistan on Friday recorded 16,817 positive cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, with 385 deaths. Pakistan also recorded its largest single day hike in positive cases with 990 new infections. However, Pakistan has also increased its testing to around 8,000 per day, considerably less than the 20,000 daily target the government has promised.
“The weakest segments of society remained invisible, unheard, neglected, and undermined when it came to the real priorities of the state — be it children who were malnourished, subjected to hazardous labor, sexually abused, physically tortured and murdered; or women who continued to face violence and discrimination at home, at the workplace and in public spaces,” the report said.
“Pakistan continued to bear a dismal human rights record in terms of complying with the constitutional guarantees to its own citizens and the international obligations to which it is a state party,” it said.
The government’s own National Commission on Human Rights has been without a chairperson and six of its seven members for nearly a year.
Requests for country visits by UN special investigators on a number of issues are still pending. Those include extrajudicial killings and freedom of religion and the promotion and protection of human rights while countering terrorism.

Topics: Pakistan

Related

World
Pakistan arrests human rights leader who criticized army
World
Leading Pakistani cleric slammed for blaming pandemic on women

Indian migrant workers take first train home since coronavirus lockdown

Updated 54 min 42 sec ago
AP

Indian migrant workers take first train home since coronavirus lockdown

  • But Friday’s service was only a one-off special train and a decision on running more trains will be taken soon
  • India registered another daily high of nearly 2,000 infections, bringing totals to 35,043 with 1,147 deaths
Updated 54 min 42 sec ago
AP

LUCKNOW, India: India on Friday ran the first train service for thousands of migrant workers desperate to return home since it imposed a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus.
Relieved and smiling, 1,200 people clapped as they boarded the train at Lingampally in southern Telangana state for Hatia in the eastern state of Jharkhand — a 19-hour journey.
However, railroad authorities said Friday’s service was only a one-off special train and a decision on running more trains will be taken soon.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to announce on Sunday his decision whether to extend the 40-day-old lockdown or gradually ease it to resume economic activity. Earlier this week, the government allowed some shops to reopen and manufacturing and farming to resume.
On Friday, India registered another daily high of nearly 2,000 infections, bringing totals to 35,043 with 1,147 deaths.
Several states, including Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Bihar, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Telangana have demanded special trains for returning workers because they couldn’t arrange enough buses.
The Uttar Pradesh government in northern India has announced distribution of free food grains, but a majority of the migrant workers do not have cards issued by the state government to avail of the facility.
“The situation is aggravated because first these people do not have work and secondly there are more mouths to feed than the food available in the village,” said Nomita P. Kumar of Giri Institute of Development Studies in Lucknow, the state capital.
State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered that those who do not have the government ration cards should not be denied food grains and should be given a provisional card.
The state government spokesman, Awanish Awasthi, said more than 12,000 workers and students had returned from northern Haryana and western Rajasthan states after the lockdown was announced on April 25 using more than 600 buses.
Around 1 million migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh are still stranded in other Indian states, he said.

Topics: Coronavirus India

Related

World
Mystery of India’s lower death rates seems to defy coronavirus trend
World
India’s Modi urges citizens to follow lockdown as coronavirus spreads

Latest updates

Report gives Pakistan failing grade on human rights
Jerusalem residents concerned Israel is changing their residency rights
Iranian couple, influencers sentenced to 16 years in prison
Saudi Arabia rises up key international budget transparency index
Indian migrant workers take first train home since coronavirus lockdown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.