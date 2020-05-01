You are here

England’s deprived areas suffer more coronavirus deaths

Staff work at a the COVID-19 testing facility at Ikea near the Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (AP)
AFP

  • The east London borough of Newham was worst hit, with 144.3 deaths per 100,000 people
  • “General mortality rates are normally higher in more deprived areas, but so far COVID-19 appears to be taking them higher still”
LONDON: The death rate from coronavirus in England is more than twice as high among people in disadvantaged areas, according to official data published Friday.
There were 55.1 deaths per 100,000 people involving coronavirus in the areas with the worst rankings for income, health, education and crime — compared to 25.3 in the least-deprived areas, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
General mortality rates involving all causes of deaths, including COVID-19, were 88 percent higher in the most deprived areas than in the least.
But when looking at the impact of deprivation on COVID-19 mortality, the rate in the most disadvantaged areas of England was 118 percent higher than in more well-off locations.
“People living in more deprived areas have experienced COVID-19 mortality rates more than double those living in less deprived areas,” said Nick Stripe, ONS head of health analysis.
“General mortality rates are normally higher in more deprived areas, but so far COVID-19 appears to be taking them higher still.”
The ONS figures, which analyzed deaths between March 1 and April 17, confirmed London was the epicenter of Britain’s outbreak, which has so far killed more than 26,000 people nationwide.
The capital had the highest mortality rate in the country, with 85.7 deaths per 100,000 people involving COVID-19.
This was more than double the next highest area, the West Midlands — which includes the city of Birmingham — where there were 43.2 deaths involving coronavirus per 100,000 people.
The east London borough of Newham was worst hit, with 144.3 deaths per 100,000 people.
London and Birmingham are the most diverse areas of Britain, a fact that has been used to explain why ethnic minorities have been particularly affected by the outbreak.
But a new study by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank on Friday suggest a more complex picture.
It notes that most minorities are younger on average than the general population, so should be less vulnerable.
But “after stripping out the role of age and geography, Bangladeshi hospital fatalities are twice those of the white British group, Pakistani deaths are 2.9 times as high and black African deaths 3.7 times as high,” it said.
“Underlying health conditions, occupational exposure, and a range of other factors are likely to be important, with some more important for particular groups,” the report said.
“Bangladeshi men have high rates of underlying health problems, and black Africans and Indian men are particularly exposed to the virus due to their prevalence in health care roles.”

Potential UK coronavirus vaccine producer eyes making a million doses a month

Potential UK coronavirus vaccine producer eyes making a million doses a month

  • Cobra Biologics is one of the firms working to make a potential vaccine known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19
  • British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca has also joined the Oxford vaccine program
LONDON: A manufacturer of a possible COVID-19 vaccine being developed by British scientists said on Friday it may know by the end of May if it can make a million doses a month with a view to building stocks for commercial supply when the vaccine is approved.
Cobra Biologics is one of the firms working to make a potential vaccine known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 being developed by scientists at the University of Oxford.
Chief Executive Peter Coleman said the firm is not responsible for proving the efficacy of the vaccine, with those trials being run by the Oxford team, and there was a lot of risk involved in the project.
But he said that if a 200-liter manufacturing run planned for the middle of May were successful, the company would be ready to produce 1 million doses a month.
“(That’s) more than enough for clinical trials, but also potentially a start to stock up for commercial supply,” Coleman told Reuters, adding that it could have capacity for up to two million doses in repeat batches.
“The speed at which we’re operating is much quicker than it ordinarily is. And to start building up batches for commercial supply before you’ve even got to phase one (clinical trials) is pretty unusual.”
British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca has joined the Oxford vaccine program to develop, produce and distribute the potential vaccine to help make it available as soon as possible if it succeeds in clinical trials.
Coleman said AstraZeneca’s involvement could help with the rapid scaling-up of the vaccine on a global stage, but said that Cobra Biologics and two other contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) with a similar capacity that were already involved would still play a pivotal role.
“The current consortium of CDMOs will be a fundamental part of the manufacturing of this vaccine. AstraZeneca has a lot of capability,” he said.
“But I think at this moment in time, given the intensity and speed that’s required, it makes common sense to stick with the CDMOs you’ve got at the moment and then at some point in the future, transition to something else.”
Coleman said that processes that might previously have taken years were being boiled down to five months, and that safety work already carried out on a Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) vaccine could help speed up the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“It’s not from a standing start. There’s been a lot of work, and the products have been modified in such a way that the safety work from the early clinical trials is equally applicable,” Coleman said.
Asked about comments by AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot that it will know whether the vaccine will be effective in June or July, Coleman said that his firm was focused on the manufacture of the vaccine rather than determining its efficacy.
“I trust the university with that July outcome,” he said. “And then if it’s positive, the race is on to produce as many batches as possible.”

