Big Mac at a distance: Dutch McDonald’s trials virus-proof restaurant

A McDonalds’ employee holds up a food package at a test location in a restaurant at The GelreDome Arnhem, The Netherlands on May 1, 2020, as part of measures to attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). (AFP)
A McDonalds’ employee (R) uses a trolley to deliver a food package to a ‘customer’ at a test location in a restaurant at The GelreDome Arnhem, The Netherlands on May 1, 2020, as part of measures to attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). (AFP)
A ‘customer’ unwraps a food package at a test location in a McDonalds’ restaurant at The GelreDome Arnhem, The Netherlands on May 1, 2020, as part of measures to attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). (AFP)
Updated 01 May 2020
Big Mac at a distance: Dutch McDonald’s trials virus-proof restaurant

  • In a trial at a restaurant in the city of Arnhem, McDonald’s has been looking for ways to maintain social distancing when the coronavirus lockdown is relaxed
  • About three quarters of McDonald’s 39,000 restaurants worldwide were operational as of Thursday
AMSTERDAM: Big Macs delivered on meal trolleys, hand sanitizers at the entrance and designated waiting spots to separate customers could become a feature of McDonald’s restaurants in the Netherlands when they are allowed to reopen.
In a trial at a restaurant in the city of Arnhem, McDonald’s has been looking for ways to maintain social distancing when the coronavirus lockdown is relaxed.
“We have tried to figure out how to keep our customers and employees safe, while maintaining a restaurant atmosphere,” McDonald’s Netherlands spokeswoman Eunice Koekkoek told Reuters.
“These are drastic changes, but we hope to make them in a way that customers don’t notice them too much.”
Restaurants, bars and other public places in the Netherlands have been closed since March 15. As of Friday, 39,791 coronavirus cases had been confirmed with 4,893 deaths.
But new infections have been dropping, prompting calls to loosen the lockdown after its current deadline of May 19.
A decision on whether to reopen restaurants and bars is expected around May 12, but Prime Minister Mark Rutte has ruled out a return to normal.
If they do reopen, they will have to keep customers and staff at least 1.5 meters (5 feet) apart to avoid a new wave of infections.
McDonald’s says it could introduce table service, with burgers and fries wheeled to customers on trolleys from which they can pick up their orders.
Other new features would include hand-washing stations at the entrance and a host behind a plastic screen showing customers their place in line.
Many restaurant owners in the Netherlands fear social distancing will simply put them out of business.
But McDonald’s expects its new set-up will work at 180 larger restaurants out of its 252 franchises in the country.
“On average this will allow us to serve around 66% of our normal number of customers,” Koekkoek said.
“We don’t expect reopening to be allowed before June. But even then, we will move in steps. Readjusting 180 restaurants is a tall order.”
About three quarters of McDonald’s 39,000 restaurants worldwide were operational as of Thursday, including almost all its nearly 14,000 outlets in the United States, where drive-throughs are common.

US imposes sanctions on firm owned by alleged Iranian arms smuggler

US imposes sanctions on firm owned by alleged Iranian arms smuggler

  • The US Treasury department said that Dianat has supported smuggling operations for several years
  • It claims the Iranian regime relied on Dianat to secure entry for vessels carrying arms shipments
LONDON: The US Treasury department has slapped sanctions on the boss of an alleged Iranian front company linked to arms smuggling to Yemen.

Dual Iranian and Iraqi national Amir Dianat, is alleged to be a longtime associate of senior officials of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF).
US authorities also designated his company Taif Mining Services LLC.
At the same time, the US Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges against Dianat and one of his business associates for “violations of sanctions and money laundering laws.”
It also filed a related civil forfeiture action alleging that approximately $12 million is subject to forfeiture as funds involved in these crimes and as assets of a foreign terrorist organization.
“The Iranian regime and its supporters continue to prioritize the funding of international terrorist organizations over the health and well-being of the Iranian people,” said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “The United States remains committed to working with financial institutions, non-profit organizations, and international partners to facilitate humanitarian trade and assistance to the Iranian people.”
It is the latest action taken by US authorities against individuals and companies with alleged links to Iranian front companies involved in arms smuggling and money laundering.
In December the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated an Iranian shipping network involved in smuggling lethal aid from Iran to Yemen and more recently took action against 20 Iran- and Iraq-based front companies, senior officials, and business associates that alleged to be involved in transferring lethal aid to Iranian-backed terrorist militias in Iraq.
The US Treasury department said that Dianat has supported smuggling operations for several years, including efforts aimed at the shipment of weapons including missiles.
It claims the Iranian regime relied on Dianat to secure entry for vessels carrying arms shipments and that he has been directly involved in efforts to smuggle shipments from Iran to Yemen.

It is also alleged that he leveraged Taif Mining Services LLC, a company under his control, to procure an oil tanker.

