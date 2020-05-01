You are here

Egypt’s dynasty of big cat trainers takes the show home

Siblings and lion tamers Bushra el-Helw, right, Ashraf el-Helw, second right, and Youssef el-Helw, pose for a photograph with 5-year-old female African lion 'Joumana,' after performing a show, part of a coronavirus stay home and stay safe call to encourage people to stay home, inside their apartment, in Cairo, Egypt. (AP/Nariman El-Mofty)
Youssef el-Helw take a photo of 26-year-old lion tamer Ashraf el-Helw, right, with his team mate Mahmoud, who works at the national circus and 5-year-old female African lion ‘Joumana,’ after performing a show, part of a coronavirus stay home and stay safe call to encourage people to stay home, inside his family apartment, in Cairo, Egypt. (AP/Nariman El-Mofty)
5-year-old female African lion 'Joumana' sits on a table after 26-year-old lion tamer Ashraf el-Helw led a partial show, part of a coronavirus stay home and stay safe call to encourage people to stay home, inside his family apartment, in Cairo, Egypt. (AP/Nariman El-Mofty)
In this April 28, 2020 photo, 26-year-old lion tamer Ashraf el-Helw hugs his 5-year-old female African lion 'Joumana,' after performing a show, part of a coronavirus stay home and stay safe call to encourage people to stay home, inside his family apartment, in Cairo, Egypt. (AP/Nariman El-Mofty)
26-year-old lion tamer Ashraf el-Helw sits next to his 5-year-old female African lion 'Joumana,' after leading a show, part of a coronavirus stay home and stay safe call to encourage people to stay home, inside his family apartment, in Cairo, Egypt. (AP/Nariman El-Mofty)
26-year-old lion tamer Ashraf el-Helw feeds his 5-year-old female African lion Joumana, after performing a show part of a coronavirus safe home and stay safe campaign to push people to stay home, inside his family apartment, in Cairo, Egypt. (AP/Nariman El-Mofty)
26-year-old lion tamer Ashraf el-Helw leads a partial show, part of a coronavirus stay home and stay safe campaign to encourage people to stay home, with his 5-year-old female African lion 'Joumana,' inside his family apartment, in Cairo, Egypt. (AP/Nariman El-Mofty)
26-year-old lion tamer Ashraf el-Helw leads a show, part of a coronavirus stay home and stay safe call to encourage people to stay home, with his 5-year-old female African lion 'Joumana' and his sister Bushra el-Helw, inside their apartment, in Cairo, Egypt. (AP/Nariman El-Mofty)
Updated 01 May 2020
AP

  • The family’s big cats are kept on their farm an hour outside of Cairo, and el-Helw says he brings them into the city for the shoots
  • The el-Helws have been doing circus shows with the big cats for over a century
AP

CAIRO: At his Cairo apartment, located just off a busy road along the Nile River, Ashraf el-Helw, a third-generation Egyptian lion trainer, prepares for a show with his big cats.
Instead of a circus ring, his living room is his stage. He has already posted one online video of the lions performing tricks inside his home since Egypt imposed restrictions to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, including a nightly curfew.
He is now getting ready to film the second one and says more are in the works, claiming he wants to encourage people to stay at home amid the pandemic. The first video received rave responses from Egyptians on social media — but also raised questions over how the country’s most famous lion-training family treats its animals.
The family’s big cats are kept on their farm an hour outside of Cairo, and el-Helw says he brings them into the city for the shoots. After filming is over, they go back to the farm, with the some 40 other animals who live there, including monkeys and other large cats.
During a recent visit by The Associated Press to his apartment, el-Helw showed off Joumana, one of the family’s female lions. He prompted her to put her paws on his shoulders and the two moved as in a dance. In another trick, the lioness obeyed a command, a light prod with a stick, to walk across a plank, stepping over el-Helw’s sister Bushra, also a lion trainer.
The show’s climax comes when el-Helw places a piece of meat hanging from a stick into his mouth, and Joumana jumps to grab it.
“Since I opened my eyes to the world, I found lions around me,” said the 26-year-old Ashraf. He said he started working with the animals — alongside his older siblings — when he was 6 years old. By age 16, he was doing performances.
The el-Helws have been doing circus shows with the big cats for over a century. Ashraf’s grandmother was a renowned circus performer, Mahassen el-Helw, the Arab world’s first female lion trainer. She was known as “the iron woman” for her stern stage demeanor.
There has also been tragedy.
Ashraf’s grandfather, Mohammed el-Helw, was killed in 1972 during one of his shows by Sultan, a lion who tore him to pieces before the eyes of a horrified, helpless public. There have also been reported incidents of several other family members being attacked during shows in recent years.
Ashraf’s older sisters — Luba, 38; Ousa, 35, and Bushra, 28 — are also professional lion trainers at Egypt’s National Circus. Founded in 1966, the circus is housed in a tent beside the Nile, drawing mostly school groups and working-class families for its evening shows.
Some have criticized the el-Helws for their treatment of the animals.
Dina Zulfikar, an animal rights activist who sits on the board of the country’s largest zoo, said that bringing wild animals into private homes is against the law. Also, Ashraf el-Helw’s social media videos give a skewed picture of the danger big cats pose, she said.
“This is an irresponsible and foolish behavior,” she said. “They are not pets, they are wild animals.”
But for the el-Helw family, the lions are both a livelihood and a family constant.
“They are like my children,” said Bushra, giving Joumana a loving pat on the back.

Topics: Egypt lion circus

Finding Nagaland: Tribes on India-Myanmar frontier dream of unity

This photo taken on February 8, 2020 shows Tonyei Phawng, king of the Konyak tribe, talking to AFP during an interview inside his home in Longwa village in Myanmar's Sagaing region, near the border with India. (AFP)
Updated 28 April 2020
AFP

Finding Nagaland: Tribes on India-Myanmar frontier dream of unity

  • The Naga on both sides enjoy some degree of autonomy, but there is a huge disparity of development
Updated 28 April 2020
AFP

LONGWA, MYANMAR: The king of the Konyak tribe sleeps in Myanmar, but eats in India — his house, village and people divided by a mountain border which serves as a vulnerable lifeline now severed by a coronavirus lockdown.
The Konyak are just one of dozens of Naga tribes, a people yearning to reunite the 3 million living in India with their 400,000 estranged — and much poorer — cousins in Myanmar’s isolated far north.
Many from Myanmar cross the border to attend school, sell vegetables or visit a hospital, as it is a days-long journeys by foot to the nearest town in Myanmar.
Even in normal times, they live at the mercy of Indian soldiers guarding checkpoints against the threat of guerrilla groups fighting for reunification.
Tonyei Phawng claims to be the 12th generation of his family to rule the Konyak, whose feared tattooed warriors once brought home their enemies’ heads as trophies.
His son, the crown prince, will one day take over in a lineage many believe possess supernatural powers.
Dressed in civilian tracksuit and trainers in his village of Longwa, the 43-year-old king described to AFP in February how his Myanmar brothers were often stopped at the border and detained. “Their rights are denied.”
Days later, the border was shuttered, not at the whim of Indian soldiers, but due to the threat of COVID-19.
While the Indian government was providing some emergency rations, nothing had arrived from Myanmar authorities, Longwa-based tour guide Nahmai Konyak, 34, told AFP by phone. Those living hand-to-mouth in Myanmar are finding it very difficult, he said. “We just can’t help them.”

Retreating British colonialists left behind the frontier after World War II, cleaving the Konyak tribe of 44 villages in two — alongside several other tribes.
The Naga on both sides enjoy some degree of autonomy, but there is a huge disparity of development.
Indian roads lead right up to the frontier, bringing business and even some hardy tourists.
Over the border, off-grid villages with few schools or amenities dot thickly-forested slopes, connected by muddy paths in one of Myanmar’s poorest regions.
Thousands of Naga have taken up arms over decades to try to win a united homeland by force.
The rebels splintered in the late 80s into two main groups, one fighting for the Naga cause each side of the border.
Civilians must pay taxes to help finance the groups and many families “sacrifice” a son to the resistance, says Myanmar Naga activist Jacob Ngansa.
But Delhi’s relative investment is chiselling away support over the border, the 23-year-old admits with sadness.
“They are brainwashed by the Indian government.”
With India-Myanmar relations blossoming, these are ominous times for Naga nationalists.
The Southeast Asian nation is hungry for new allies after being snubbed by the West over the Rohingya crisis, while India is keen to counter China’s regional influence over its smaller neighbor. The allies recently held joint-military exercises and Myanmar’s president in February signed numerous deals on his visit to the subcontinent — also re-affirming a pact to prevent rebels mounting cross-border attacks.

Other Naga unionists choose politics over force.
The newly-formed Naga National Party (NNP) aims to woo the Naga vote in Myanmar’s elections due later this year.
Once they are in power, chairman Shu Maung says, they will work within the system to bring change.
“You cannot live in your uncle’s house forever.” The battle for the ballot box has already started.
Regional MP for the National League of Democracy Kail, who goes by one name, is Naga but says his immediate priorities are education, health care and food.
“Once we have those, then maybe the younger generations can take up the fight again for the dream.”
But analyst Bertil Lintner believes the best the Myanmar Naga can hope for is more autonomy within the country.
A united Nagaland is “never going to happen,” he says, not least because the tribes are so divided among themselves.
At a viewpoint overlooking Longwa village, smartly-dressed Rongsen Ao was one of the last tourists to make it to the border before it closed.
Excitedly hopping from one side of a demarcation post to the other, the 65-year-old Indian Naga doctor said he had fulfilled a childhood dream by seeing the frontier in person.
But his smile faded when asked about the Naga’s quest for a homeland.
“Everyone feels bitter about being divided...but this is beyond our control.”
 

Topics: NAGALAND Myanmar

