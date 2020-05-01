You are here

US imposes sanctions on firm owned by alleged Iranian arms smuggler

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at the White House in Washington DC. (File/AFP)
  • The US Treasury department said that Dianat has supported smuggling operations for several years
  • It claims the Iranian regime relied on Dianat to secure entry for vessels carrying arms shipments
LONDON: The US Treasury department has slapped sanctions on the boss of an alleged Iranian front company linked to arms smuggling to Yemen.

Dual Iranian and Iraqi national Amir Dianat, is alleged to be a longtime associate of senior officials of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF).
US authorities also designated his company Taif Mining Services LLC.
At the same time, the US Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges against Dianat and one of his business associates for “violations of sanctions and money laundering laws.”
It also filed a related civil forfeiture action alleging that approximately $12 million is subject to forfeiture as funds involved in these crimes and as assets of a foreign terrorist organization.
“The Iranian regime and its supporters continue to prioritize the funding of international terrorist organizations over the health and well-being of the Iranian people,” said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “The United States remains committed to working with financial institutions, non-profit organizations, and international partners to facilitate humanitarian trade and assistance to the Iranian people.”
It is the latest action taken by US authorities against individuals and companies with alleged links to Iranian front companies involved in arms smuggling and money laundering.
In December the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated an Iranian shipping network involved in smuggling lethal aid from Iran to Yemen and more recently took action against 20 Iran- and Iraq-based front companies, senior officials, and business associates that alleged to be involved in transferring lethal aid to Iranian-backed terrorist militias in Iraq.
The US Treasury department said that Dianat has supported smuggling operations for several years, including efforts aimed at the shipment of weapons including missiles.
It claims the Iranian regime relied on Dianat to secure entry for vessels carrying arms shipments and that he has been directly involved in efforts to smuggle shipments from Iran to Yemen.

It is also alleged that he leveraged Taif Mining Services LLC, a company under his control, to procure an oil tanker.

STOCKHOLM: A Pakistan journalist living in exile in Sweden who has been missing since March has been found dead, police said Friday.
“His body was found on April 23 in the Fyris river outside Uppsala,” police spokesman Jonas Eronen told AFP.
Sajid Hussain, from the troubled southwestern province of Baluchistan, was working part-time as a professor in Uppsala, about 60 kilometers (35 miles) north of Stockholm, when he went missing on March 2.
He was also the chief editor of the Baluchistan Times, an online magazine he had set up, in which he wrote about drug trafficking, forced disappearances and a long-running insurgency.
“The autopsy has dispelled some of the suspicion that he was the victim of a crime,” Eronen said.
The police spokesman added that while a crime could not be completely ruled out, Hussain’s death could equally have been the result of an accident or a suicide.
“As long as a crime cannot be excluded, there remains the risk that his death is linked to his work as a journalist,” Erik Halkjaer, head of the Swedish branch of Reporters without Borders (RSF), told AFP.
According to the RSF, Hussain was last seen getting onto a train for Uppsala in Stockholm.
Hussain came to Sweden in 2017 and secured political asylum in 2019.
The Pakistan foreign ministry declined to comment when asked about Hussain by AFP.

